Which is the Largest Monument in India?

By Kirti Sharma
Dec 29, 2025, 16:08 IST

India's monumental landscape features diverse record-holders, led by the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue at 182 meters . This scale extends to massive religious sites like the Temple of Vedic Planetarium and engineering marvels like the Sardar Sarovar Dam, representing a fusion of ancient heritage and modern ambition.

The Statue of Unity, standing at 182 meters, in Gujarat, is the tallest monument in India as a statue. Other contenders emerge depending on metrics like area or volume, such as vast temple complexes or ancient structures. 

Defining "Largest" within India

India boasts monumental architecture from ancient temples to modern mega-statues, but "largest" varies by criteria like height, volume, or area. Of course, the Statue of Unity dominates in terms of being the world's tallest statue; sprawling religious sites vie for scale. Recent projects such as the Temple of Vedic Planetarium aim at rewriting records.

Largest by Height : Statue of Unity

The Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, stands 182 meters tall and is the tallest statue in India and the world. The statue is situated near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia, Gujarat, and was unveiled in 2018 after using 70,000 tonnes of materials, including bronze cladding. Overall, it covers an area of more than 2 hectares with viewing galleries and is surrounded by a man-made lake measuring 12 kilometers in length.

Largest in area: Temple complexes

Angkor Wat-scale faith destinations place India in the forefront, with the under-construction Temple of Vedic Planetarium in Mayapur, West Bengal, which when completed will be the largest in the world at 700 acres. The delayed-beyond-2024 ISKCON project includes a 1.5-acre sanctum that can fit 10,000 visitors and will incorporate research centers. Historic sites like the Brihadisvara Temple in Thanjavur measure 102,400 square meters as major Hindu complexes.

Largest by Volume: Dams and Pyramids?

No one pyramid overshadows the landscape like Mexico's Cholula, but the Sardar Sarovar Dam-which is connected to the Statue of Unity-is India's second-biggest concrete gravity dam by volume at 6.82 million cubic meters. Ancient structures, such as those which compose much of the Taj Mahal and Ellora Caves, also contribute hugely but without any records of exact volumes well beyond modern dams. Traditional monuments are often eclipsed in bulk by such feats of engineering.

Key Monuments Comparison

MonumentTypeHeight (m)Area/VolumeLocation 
Statue of Unity Statue 182 2+ hectares Gujarat 
Temple of Vedic Planetarium Temple Complex N/A 700 acres West Bengal 
Sardar Sarovar Dam Engineering Monument 163 6.82M m³ Gujarat 
Brihadisvara Temple Temple N/A 102,400 m² Tamil Nadu 
Taj Mahal Mausoleum 73 ~17 hectares Uttar Pradesh 

Other Notable Contenders 

India's monuments landscape includes: Upcoming giants: Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir-213 m tall, 62 acres, and Viraat Ramayan Mandir targeting tallest religious records.  

Historical statues include the following: Hanuman Murti in Nandura, 32 meters; different Bahubali figures, up to 31 meters. Iconic mausoleums: Taj Mahal, vast by cultural footprint but not by raw metrics.

