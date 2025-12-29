Which is the Largest Monument in India?

The Statue of Unity, standing at 182 meters, in Gujarat, is the tallest monument in India as a statue. Other contenders emerge depending on metrics like area or volume, such as vast temple complexes or ancient structures.

Defining "Largest" within India

India boasts monumental architecture from ancient temples to modern mega-statues, but "largest" varies by criteria like height, volume, or area. Of course, the Statue of Unity dominates in terms of being the world's tallest statue; sprawling religious sites vie for scale. Recent projects such as the Temple of Vedic Planetarium aim at rewriting records.

Largest by Height : Statue of Unity

The Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, stands 182 meters tall and is the tallest statue in India and the world. The statue is situated near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia, Gujarat, and was unveiled in 2018 after using 70,000 tonnes of materials, including bronze cladding. Overall, it covers an area of more than 2 hectares with viewing galleries and is surrounded by a man-made lake measuring 12 kilometers in length.