Karnataka 2nd PUC Chemistry Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

This model paper is meticulously prepared based on the latest syllabus and blueprint issued by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka. It provides vital insights into the marks distribution, specifically highlighting high-weightage chapters such as Electrochemistry (14 marks), Solutions (13 marks), and Aldehydes, Ketones, and Carboxylic Acids (14 marks).

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Chemistry Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is a critical resource for students aiming to master the complexities of Physical, Organic, and Inorganic Chemistry. As the board examination approaches, students are encouraged to move beyond simple memorization and focus on understanding reaction mechanisms, numerical problem-solving, and the periodic properties of elements. This structured approach helps students decode the intricate relationship between chemical theories and their practical applications.

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Chemistry Model Question Paper 2025-26

Check the following table to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Chemistry Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Students can follow the given below steps to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Chemistry Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Step 1: Go to the official website at dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Scroll down, click on the 2025 - 26 II PUC SUBJECT-WISE MODEL QUESTION PAPERS.

Step 3: Now, click on the Karnataka II PUC Chemistry Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF link.

Step 4: Download the PDF and save it for practice for the exam.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Chemistry Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an indispensable tool for mastering the exam pattern and improving problem-solving precision. By practicing these papers, students can build the confidence and speed required to excel in their final board examinations.

