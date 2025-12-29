CGPSC Admit Card 2025
Karnataka 2nd PUC Chemistry Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 29, 2025, 16:00 IST

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Chemistry Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an essential guide for Class 12 students to familiarize themselves with the updated DPUE exam pattern. It offers a detailed look at the unit-wise marks allocation, emphasizing core areas like Chemical Kinetics and Coordination Compounds while excluding deleted portions such as Solid State and p-Block elements. By simulating the actual exam environment through these papers, students can improve their technical accuracy, step-marking awareness, and overall confidence for the 2026 board exams.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Chemistry Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is a critical resource for students aiming to master the complexities of Physical, Organic, and Inorganic Chemistry. As the board examination approaches, students are encouraged to move beyond simple memorization and focus on understanding reaction mechanisms, numerical problem-solving, and the periodic properties of elements. This structured approach helps students decode the intricate relationship between chemical theories and their practical applications.

This model paper is meticulously prepared based on the latest syllabus and blueprint issued by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka. It provides vital insights into the marks distribution, specifically highlighting high-weightage chapters such as Electrochemistry (14 marks), Solutions (13 marks), and Aldehydes, Ketones, and Carboxylic Acids (14 marks). 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Chemistry 2026: Key Highlights

Events

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 2025–2026

Subject

Chemistry

Class

2nd PUC

Conducting Authority

Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka

Academic Session

2025–2026

Theory Marks

70

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Sections

5 (Section: A,B,C,D  & E)

Type of Paper

Model Question Paper

Availability

Online (PDF format)

Official Website

dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Chemistry Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF

Check the following table to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Chemistry Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Papers

Download PDF

Paper I

Download PDF

Paper II

Download PDF

Paper III

Download PDF

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Chemistry Model Question Paper 2025-26

Students can follow the given below steps to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Chemistry Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Step 1: Go to the official website at dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Scroll down, click on the 2025 - 26 II PUC SUBJECT-WISE MODEL QUESTION PAPERS.

Step 3: Now, click on the Karnataka II PUC Chemistry Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF link.

Step 4: Download the PDF and save it for practice for the exam.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Chemistry Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an indispensable tool for mastering the exam pattern and improving problem-solving precision. By practicing these papers, students can build the confidence and speed required to excel in their final board examinations.

