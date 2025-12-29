UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Which City Is Called the City of Honey?

By Jasreet Kaur
Dec 29, 2025, 16:09 IST

Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh is known as the City of Honey due to its strong beekeeping tradition, high honey production, agricultural biodiversity and major role in India’s apiculture and rural economy.

City of Honey: Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh is known as the City of Honey because of its strong beekeeping tradition, diverse floral resources, and steady annual honey production. The district’s agricultural landscape, favourable climatic conditions, and growing apiculture sector have made it an important honey-producing region in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Why Is Maharajganj Called the City of Honey?

Maharajganj is called the City of Honey because beekeeping is a widely practised rural occupation supported by fertile farmland, natural vegetation, and abundant flowering crops. The honey produced in the region is valued for its natural quality and nutritional characteristics, and apiculture provides livelihood support to farmers, self-help groups, and local beekeeping communities.

Location of Maharajganj

Maharajganj district is located in the north-eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, in the Gorakhpur division, along the India–Nepal international border. The district features agricultural fields, sugarcane and mustard belts, orchard zones, and green rural landscapes that create a suitable environment for honey bees and apiary development in the region.

Apiculture and Honey Production in Maharajganj

Honey production in Maharajganj is carried out through both traditional and organized beekeeping systems. Farmers and apiculture units maintain bee colonies that collect nectar from crops, orchards, forest belts, and flowering plants. The district produces multi-flora honey varieties and supplies honey to regional markets, processing units, and value-added honey product chains.

Economic Importance of Honey Industry

The honey industry in Maharajganj supports rural income generation, small-scale entrepreneurship, and agricultural diversification. Beekeeping enhances crop pollination, improves farm productivity, and strengthens allied activities such as honey processing, beeswax collection, and apiculture equipment supply, contributing to the local and regional rural economy.

Largest Honey Producer in India

Uttar Pradesh is among the largest honey-producing states in India, with major contributions from districts such as Maharajganj, Saharanpur, and nearby apiculture clusters. The state’s agricultural diversity, climatic suitability, and expansion of beekeeping initiatives have strengthened its position as a leading natural honey-producing region in the country.

Largest Honey Producer in the World

Globally, China is the largest honey producer in the world, supported by commercial-scale beekeeping networks, organised production systems, and strong international honey export capacity across multiple honey varieties. (General international production data.)

One of the Largest Honey Export Regions

India is one of the major honey-exporting countries, and honey produced from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Maharashtra is exported to markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Regions like Maharajganj contribute to India’s growing honey supply chain and export-oriented apiculture industry.

Interesting Facts About Maharajganj

Long Tradition of Beekeeping

Maharajganj has a continuing tradition of beekeeping, where rural families and farmer groups have practiced hive management and honey extraction over generations as part of agriculture-linked livelihoods.

Rich Floral and Agricultural Biodiversity

The district’s crop fields, orchards, mustard belts, and natural vegetation zones provide multiple nectar sources that support stable honeybee populations and seasonal honey production cycles.

Supports Rural Economy and Farm Income

Apiculture plays an important role in improving rural incomes, strengthening farm-based activities, and encouraging small-scale honey-processing and marketing initiatives in the district.

Enhances Crop Pollination and Productivity

Beekeeping improves pollination in horticulture and agricultural crops, helping increase yield quality and ecosystem health in surrounding cultivation areas.

Growing Demand for Natural Honey Products

With increasing demand for natural, unprocessed, and organic-type honey, Maharajganj honey has received wider market acceptance in domestic and value-added food sectors.

Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh is known as the City of Honey because of its strong apiculture culture, significant honey production, economic role in rural livelihoods, and supportive natural environment for beekeeping. Keep reading for more such topics

