Which U.S. State Produces the Most Peaches?

Peach-Producing States: Peaches are one of the most popular stone fruits in the United States, known for their sweet taste, soft texture, and wide use in consumption and food processing. From desserts and juices to canned and packaged products, peaches play an important role in America’s agricultural economy.
Peach farming depends heavily on suitable climate conditions, soil quality, irrigation facilities, and long growing seasons. So, the peach production in the United States takes place in very few states where all the factors come together effectively.
Although Georgia is often connected with peaches and widely known as the “Peach State”, the actual peach production data report tells something more.
Peach-Producing States
According to the World Population Review report, here are the top peach-producing states:
|
State
|
Annual Peach Production (Metric Tons)
|
California
|
520,000
|
South Carolina
|
85,000
|
Georgia
|
30,000
|
Pennsylvania
|
15,500
|
Colorado
|
12,500
|
New Jersey
|
11,000
|
Michigan
|
8,500
California: The Leading Peach Producer in the U.S.
As per the World Population Review report, California is the largest producer of peaches in the United States. It produces approximately 520,000 metric tonnes of peaches in a year. The states’ dominance in peach production is due to their favourable agricultural conditions.
California has a long growing season, fertile soil, advanced irrigation systems, and extensive farming infrastructure. These factors allow farmers to grow peaches not only for fresh markets but also for canning and processing industries. So, California peaches are widely supplied across the country and also contribute to exports.
Other Major Peach-Producing States
After California, there are more states that contribute to U.S. peach production, but at much lower levels:
-
South Carolina produces around 85,000 metric tonnes and is ranked second nationwide.
-
Georgia, despite its strong association with peaches, produces only 30,000 metric tonnes and is the third largest peach producer in the U.S.
-
Pennsylvania follows with approximately 15,500 metric tonnes.
-
Next is Colorado, which produces nearly 12,500 metric tonnes and is known for high-quality peaches grown in specific regions.
-
New Jersey produces around 11,000 metric tonnes.
-
Last in the list is Michigan, and it produces roughly 8,500 metric tonnes annually.
Total U.S. Peach Production
Overall, the United States produces about 682,500 metric tonnes of peaches each year. Although Georgia is the most associated ‘peach state’, California is the one that gives a major share of this total in the nation’s peach industry.
