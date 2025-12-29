CGPSC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Which U.S. State Produces the Most Peaches?

By Sneha Singh
Dec 29, 2025, 05:45 EDT

Is Georgia really the 'Peach State'? Find out which U.S. state is the actual top producer of peaches, with current annual production data and a list of the major peach-growing states.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Which U.S. State Produces the Most Peaches?
Which U.S. State Produces the Most Peaches?

Peach-Producing States: Peaches are one of the most popular stone fruits in the United States, known for their sweet taste, soft texture, and wide use in consumption and food processing. From desserts and juices to canned and packaged products, peaches play an important role in America’s agricultural economy. 

Peach farming depends heavily on suitable climate conditions, soil quality, irrigation facilities, and long growing seasons. So, the peach production in the United States takes place in very few states where all the factors come together effectively.

Although Georgia is often connected with peaches and widely known as the “Peach State”, the actual peach production data report tells something more.

READ| Which U.S. State Produces the Most Oranges? Check List Here!

Peach-Producing States

According to the World Population Review report, here are the top peach-producing states:

State

Annual Peach Production (Metric Tons)

California

520,000

South Carolina

85,000

Georgia

30,000

Pennsylvania

15,500

Colorado

12,500

New Jersey

11,000

Michigan

8,500

California: The Leading Peach Producer in the U.S.

As per the World Population Review report, California is the largest producer of peaches in the United States. It produces approximately 520,000 metric tonnes of peaches in a year. The states’ dominance in peach production is due to their favourable agricultural conditions.

California has a long growing season, fertile soil, advanced irrigation systems, and extensive farming infrastructure. These factors allow farmers to grow peaches not only for fresh markets but also for canning and processing industries. So, California peaches are widely supplied across the country and also contribute to exports.

Other Major Peach-Producing States

After California, there are more states that contribute to U.S. peach production, but at much lower levels:

  • South Carolina produces around 85,000 metric tonnes and is ranked second nationwide.

  • Georgia, despite its strong association with peaches, produces only 30,000 metric tonnes and is the third largest peach producer in the U.S.

  • Pennsylvania follows with approximately 15,500 metric tonnes.

  • Next is Colorado, which produces nearly 12,500 metric tonnes and is known for high-quality peaches grown in specific regions.

  • New Jersey produces around 11,000 metric tonnes.

  • Last in the list is Michigan, and it produces roughly 8,500 metric tonnes annually.

Total U.S. Peach Production

Overall, the United States produces about 682,500 metric tonnes of peaches each year. Although Georgia is the most associated ‘peach state’, California is the one that gives a major share of this total in the nation’s peach industry.

Recommended Reading:

Which US States Produce the Most Beef? Check the List Here!

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags