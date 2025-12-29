Which U.S. State Produces the Most Peaches?

Peach-Producing States: Peaches are one of the most popular stone fruits in the United States, known for their sweet taste, soft texture, and wide use in consumption and food processing. From desserts and juices to canned and packaged products, peaches play an important role in America’s agricultural economy.

Peach farming depends heavily on suitable climate conditions, soil quality, irrigation facilities, and long growing seasons. So, the peach production in the United States takes place in very few states where all the factors come together effectively.

Although Georgia is often connected with peaches and widely known as the “Peach State”, the actual peach production data report tells something more.

Peach-Producing States

According to the World Population Review report, here are the top peach-producing states: