AIBE 20 Exam Pattern 2025: Check latest Marking Scheme, Mode of Exam, No. of Questions Asked

AIBE 20 Exam Pattern 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the AIBE exam pattern and marking scheme on the official website. It comprises all the scoring parameters, including exam structure, questions per subject/topic, exam mode, maximum marks, negative marking, and other information. Candidates must analyse the AIBE 20 exam pattern before planning their strategy. Typically, the AIBE exam is an offline test, comprising 100 questions across 19 subjects/topics. We have shared below the AIBE 2025 exam pattern based on the previous year's notification for candidates’ reference.

AIBE 20 Exam Pattern 2025 Key Highlights

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is the conducting body of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20). It is a national-level exam for law graduates willing to practice law in India. Those who are declared successful in this exam are awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by BCI. Here are the key highlights of the AIBE 20 Exam Pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates: