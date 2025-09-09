AIBE 20 Exam Pattern 2025: Check latest Marking Scheme, Mode of Exam, No. of Questions Asked

AIBE 20 Exam Pattern 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the AIBE exam pattern and marking scheme on the official website. It comprises all the scoring parameters, including exam structure, questions per subject/topic, exam mode, maximum marks, negative marking, and other information. Candidates must analyse the AIBE 20 exam pattern before planning their strategy. Typically, the AIBE exam is an offline test, comprising 100 questions across 19 subjects/topics. We have shared below the AIBE 2025 exam pattern based on the previous year's notification for candidates’ reference.
AIBE 20 Exam Pattern 2025 Key Highlights
The Bar Council of India (BCI) is the conducting body of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20). It is a national-level exam for law graduates willing to practice law in India. Those who are declared successful in this exam are awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by BCI. Here are the key highlights of the AIBE 20 Exam Pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates:
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Bar Council of India (BCI)
|
Exam Name
|
All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20)
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Exam Purpose
|
Minimum benchmark for entering into practice of law
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Question Type
|
Multiple-Choice
|
Subjects
|
19 Law Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
Negative Marking
|
No
|
Exam Duration
|
3 hours and 30 minutes
AIBE 20 Exam Pattern 2025 Section Wise Weightage (Expected)
Candidates must check the section-wise weightage of the AIBE 20 exam to get an idea of the number of questions asked from each subject/topic. Last year, there were a total of 19 law subjects in the AIBE exam, and the minimum passing percentage was fixed at 45% for GEN/OBC aspirants and at 40% for SC/ST and Disabled aspirants. Check the section-wise AIBE 20 exam pattern based on the previous year's notification in the table below:
|
Topic/Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Constitutional law
|
10
|
I. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
|
8
|
Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita
|
10
|
C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure)
|
10
|
Evidence Act & (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam
|
8
|
Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act
|
4
|
Family Law
|
8
|
Public Interest Litigation
|
4
|
Administration Law
|
3
|
Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules
|
4
|
Company Law
|
2
|
Environmental Law
|
2
|
Cyber Law
|
2
|
Labour & Industrial Law
|
4
|
Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law
|
5
|
Law related to Taxation
|
4
|
Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act
|
8
|
Land Acquisition Act
|
2
|
Intellectual Property Laws
|
2
|
Total
|
100
AIBE 20 Marking Scheme 2025 (Expected)
The AIBE marking scheme is expected to remain the same this year. In brief, the marking scheme of the AIBE exam is simple and straightforward. Each correct answer is awarded positive marks with no negative marking for wrong answers. It implies that aspirants can attempt unlimited questions without the fear of mark deductions due to wrong answers. Here is expected AIBE 20 Marking Scheme shared below to simplify candidate’s preparation.
|
Particulars
|
Marks Per Answer
|
Correct answer
|
+1
|
Incorrect Response
|
0
|
Unattempted question
|
0
AIBE 20 Preparation Tips 2025
Candidates must adhere to the expert-recommended AIBE 20 preparation tips and tricks to excel in the exam. Some of the important strategies are shared below:
-
Review the AIBE 20 exam pattern and syllabus before creating a study plan.
-
Cover only those topics that are mentioned in the syllabus to avoid wastage of time.
-
Select books and resources based on the latest edition, trends, and AIBE exam pattern.
-
Practice mock tests and PYQs to improve analytical skills and the question selection approach.
-
Revise all the covered topics frequently for better outcomes.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation