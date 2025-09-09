Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics & Download PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Sep 9, 2025, 12:00 IST

AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025: The AIBE syllabus is divided into 19 law subjects/topics, i.e. Constitutional law, I. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure), etc. Check the AIBE 20 syllabus and subject-wise topics here.

AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025
AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025

AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) uploads the AIBE syllabus on the official website. It outlines all the important topics/subjects and weightage that can be covered in the upcoming exam. Candidates must check the AIBE 20 syllabus before formulating their exam strategy. Generally, the AIBE exam comprises multiple-choice questions across 19 Law subjects/topics. Therefore, candidates must gain conceptual knowledge of all the topics to increase their chances of exam success. To help, we have shared below the AIBE exam syllabus based on the previous year's notification and other important details.

AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025 Highlights

The Bar Council of India (BCI) conducts the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) at the national level for law graduates who wish to practice law in India. All the qualified candidates will be awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP). Check the overview of the AIBE 20 syllabus below for the ease of the aspirants:

Exam Conducting Body

Bar Council of India (BCI)

Exam Name

All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20)

Exam Level

National

Exam Purpose

Minimum benchmark for entering into practice of law

Exam Mode

Offline

Question Type

Multiple-Choice

Subjects

19 Law Subjects

Number of Questions

100

Negative Marking

No

Exam Duration

3 hours and 30 minutes

AIBE 20 Exam Pattern 2025

Reviewing the AIBE exam pattern and marking scheme will help candidates identify the exam format, questions per section, marking scheme, exam duration, and more. It is typically an offline test, comprising 100 multiple-choice questions. There is no negative marking for wrong answers in the exam. The minimum passing percentage is fixed at 45% for GEN/OBC category and at 40% for SC/ST and Disabled categories.  Check the weightage of the AIBE 20 syllabus based on the previous year's notification below:

Topic/Subject

Number of Questions

Constitutional law

10

I. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

8

Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita

10

C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure)

10

Evidence Act & (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam

8

Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act

4

Family Law

8

Public Interest Litigation

4

Administration Law

3

Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules

4

Company Law

2

Environmental Law

2

Cyber Law

2

Labour & Industrial Law

4

Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law

5

Law related to Taxation

4

Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act

8

Land Acquisition Act

2

Intellectual Property Laws

2

Total

100

AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025 PDF

The AIBE syllabus helps candidates streamline their preparation and adjust their exam strategies accordingly. It allows them to differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics. Get the direct link to download the AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025 PDF on this page.

AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics

The AIBE syllabus is divided into 19 law subjects/topics, mainly designed to assess candidates' analytical skills and knowledge. Thus, you need to thoroughly cover all the prescribed topics during the preparation to gain an edge. We have shared below the previous year's topic/subject-wise AIBE 20 syllabus for the reference of the candidates:

Topic/Subject

Syllabus

Constitutional Law

History and Nature of Indian Constitution

Union and its territory

Concept of state

Fundamental rights

Relationship between fundamental rights and other parts of the constitution

Executive

Parliament and state legislature

Centre-state relationship

Union and state judiciary

Emergency Provisions

Amendment of constitution, etc

I. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

IPC 1860

Overview of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (2023)

Landmark cases on IPC, crime and its elements

History and kinds of punishments

General exceptions of IPC

Trivial acts

Right of private defence

Offence of abetment

Criminal conspiracy

Offences against the state

Culpable homicide and murder

Abetment of suicide

Theft and extortion

Crimes related to marriage, etc

Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita

Classes of criminal courts

Court of session

Courts of judicial magistrates

Special judicial magistrates

Sentences of Imprisonment

Other Important Articles and Sections of Cr. P.C

C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure)

Initiation of civil proceedings

Res judicata and res subjudice

Interim relief

Hearing and Attendance of parties

Framing of issues

Decrees and orders

Rules made by high courts, etc

Evidence Act & (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam

Relevancy of facts

Estoppel

Admission, confession, oral and documentary evidence

Statement by persons who cannot be called as witnesses, privileged communications

Expert Opinion

Burden of proof

Examination of witnesses, etc

Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act

Enforcement of awards

Different dispute resolution methods, such as inquisitorial and adversarial

Creation of tribunal and appointment of arbitrators, arbitration, conciliation, negotiation, and mediation

Family Law

Marriage and kinship

Introduction

Sources of Hindu law

Hindu undivided family

Law relating to Hindu minority and guardianship

Inheritance and succession, etc

Public Interest Litigation

Concept of public interest litigation in India

Judicial activism to public interest litigation act

Procedural law in public interest litigation

The role of judiciary, etc

Administrative Law

Relation with constitutional law

The nature and scope of administrative law

The judicial power of administration, corporations and public undertakings

Judicial control of administrative actions, etc

Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules

The legal profession and its responsibilities

Selected major supreme court judgments

Duty to the court

Selected opinions of the Bar Council of India, etc

Company Law

Issue of shares

The Companies Act, 1956

FEMA Act, 1999

AOA

SEBI Act, 1992 etc

Environmental Law

International conventions in the development of environmental law

Environment Protection Act, 1986

International law and environmental protection

Environmental policy and law

Biological diversity and legal order

Prevention and control of pollution, etc

Cyber Law

Fundamentals of cyberspace

Types of cyber crimes

Penalties and offences under IT act

Legal issues in cyber contract and IT act, 2000, 

UNCITRAL model on electronic commerce

Indian penal law and cybercrime, etc

Labour & Industrial Law

Introduction to law and industrial dispute act, 1947

Labour welfare legislations

Trade unions act 1926

Minimum wages act, 1948 etc.

Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law

General condition of liability in tort

Remedies and damages

Personal capacity

Justification of tort

Consumer protection act, 1986 etc

Law related to Taxation

Direct taxes

Indirect taxes

Income tax act, 1961

Customs and duties etc

Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act

Remedies and quasi-contracts

Validity, discharge, and performance of contract law

Bailment and pledge

Specific contract

Doctrine of election, etc

Land Acquisition Act

Preliminary investigation

Declaration of intended acquisition

Temporary occupation of land

Award by the collector

Publication of the preliminary notification and acquisition of land for companies

Payment of damages

Things determined while granting compensation etc

Intellectual Property Laws

Indian copyright law

Introductory aspects

Trademarks

Patents

Geographical indications, etc.

How to Cover the AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025?

Preparing for the AIBE 20 exam requires smart planning, top-rated resources, and immense dedication. Here are a few tips and tricks to excel in the AIBE exam given below:

  • Analyse the AIBE 20 syllabus thoroughly for focused learning and practice.

  • Prepare a timetable that enables you to allocate sufficient time to each area of study.

  • Solve mock tests, practice papers, and PYQs to improve analytical skills and question-solving speed.

  • Revise thoroughly to retain covered topics for a longer period.

Best Books for AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025

There is an ocean of books and study resources available for AIBE preparation. However, you must pick those materials that cover the entire AIBE 20 syllabus and include practice papers.  Here are a few expert-recommended AIBE 20 books shared below for the candidate’s reference:

  • Civil Practice and Procedure Manual by Sarkar’s

  • Other Bare Acts by Universal Law Publishing Co Pvt Ltd.

  • Guide to All India Bar Examination by Universal’s

  • Criminal Manual by Universal’s

  • Constitution of India by Durga DasBasu

  • Human Rights by HO Agarwal

  • Civil Procedure with Limitation Act by CK Takwani

  • Company Law and Practice by AK Majumdar/Dr GK Kapoor

  • All India Bar Examination Guide by Shambhu Prasad Choudhary, etc

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News