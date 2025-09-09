AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics & Download PDF

AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) uploads the AIBE syllabus on the official website. It outlines all the important topics/subjects and weightage that can be covered in the upcoming exam. Candidates must check the AIBE 20 syllabus before formulating their exam strategy. Generally, the AIBE exam comprises multiple-choice questions across 19 Law subjects/topics. Therefore, candidates must gain conceptual knowledge of all the topics to increase their chances of exam success. To help, we have shared below the AIBE exam syllabus based on the previous year's notification and other important details.
AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025 Highlights
The Bar Council of India (BCI) conducts the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) at the national level for law graduates who wish to practice law in India. All the qualified candidates will be awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP). Check the overview of the AIBE 20 syllabus below for the ease of the aspirants:
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Bar Council of India (BCI)
|
Exam Name
|
All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20)
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Exam Purpose
|
Minimum benchmark for entering into practice of law
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Question Type
|
Multiple-Choice
|
Subjects
|
19 Law Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
Negative Marking
|
No
|
Exam Duration
|
3 hours and 30 minutes
AIBE 20 Exam Pattern 2025
Reviewing the AIBE exam pattern and marking scheme will help candidates identify the exam format, questions per section, marking scheme, exam duration, and more. It is typically an offline test, comprising 100 multiple-choice questions. There is no negative marking for wrong answers in the exam. The minimum passing percentage is fixed at 45% for GEN/OBC category and at 40% for SC/ST and Disabled categories. Check the weightage of the AIBE 20 syllabus based on the previous year's notification below:
|
Topic/Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Constitutional law
|
10
|
I. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
|
8
|
Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita
|
10
|
C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure)
|
10
|
Evidence Act & (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam
|
8
|
Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act
|
4
|
Family Law
|
8
|
Public Interest Litigation
|
4
|
Administration Law
|
3
|
Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules
|
4
|
Company Law
|
2
|
Environmental Law
|
2
|
Cyber Law
|
2
|
Labour & Industrial Law
|
4
|
Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law
|
5
|
Law related to Taxation
|
4
|
Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act
|
8
|
Land Acquisition Act
|
2
|
Intellectual Property Laws
|
2
|
Total
|
100
AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025 PDF
The AIBE syllabus helps candidates streamline their preparation and adjust their exam strategies accordingly. It allows them to differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics. Get the direct link to download the AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025 PDF on this page.
AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics
The AIBE syllabus is divided into 19 law subjects/topics, mainly designed to assess candidates' analytical skills and knowledge. Thus, you need to thoroughly cover all the prescribed topics during the preparation to gain an edge. We have shared below the previous year's topic/subject-wise AIBE 20 syllabus for the reference of the candidates:
|
Topic/Subject
|
Syllabus
|
Constitutional Law
|
History and Nature of Indian Constitution
Union and its territory
Concept of state
Fundamental rights
Relationship between fundamental rights and other parts of the constitution
Executive
Parliament and state legislature
Centre-state relationship
Union and state judiciary
Emergency Provisions
Amendment of constitution, etc
|
I. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
|
IPC 1860
Overview of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (2023)
Landmark cases on IPC, crime and its elements
History and kinds of punishments
General exceptions of IPC
Trivial acts
Right of private defence
Offence of abetment
Criminal conspiracy
Offences against the state
Culpable homicide and murder
Abetment of suicide
Theft and extortion
Crimes related to marriage, etc
|
Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita
|
Classes of criminal courts
Court of session
Courts of judicial magistrates
Special judicial magistrates
Sentences of Imprisonment
Other Important Articles and Sections of Cr. P.C
|
C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure)
|
Initiation of civil proceedings
Res judicata and res subjudice
Interim relief
Hearing and Attendance of parties
Framing of issues
Decrees and orders
Rules made by high courts, etc
|
Evidence Act & (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam
|
Relevancy of facts
Estoppel
Admission, confession, oral and documentary evidence
Statement by persons who cannot be called as witnesses, privileged communications
Expert Opinion
Burden of proof
Examination of witnesses, etc
|
Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act
|
Enforcement of awards
Different dispute resolution methods, such as inquisitorial and adversarial
Creation of tribunal and appointment of arbitrators, arbitration, conciliation, negotiation, and mediation
|
Family Law
|
Marriage and kinship
Introduction
Sources of Hindu law
Hindu undivided family
Law relating to Hindu minority and guardianship
Inheritance and succession, etc
|
Public Interest Litigation
|
Concept of public interest litigation in India
Judicial activism to public interest litigation act
Procedural law in public interest litigation
The role of judiciary, etc
|
Administrative Law
|
Relation with constitutional law
The nature and scope of administrative law
The judicial power of administration, corporations and public undertakings
Judicial control of administrative actions, etc
|
Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules
|
The legal profession and its responsibilities
Selected major supreme court judgments
Duty to the court
Selected opinions of the Bar Council of India, etc
|
Company Law
|
Issue of shares
The Companies Act, 1956
FEMA Act, 1999
AOA
SEBI Act, 1992 etc
|
Environmental Law
|
International conventions in the development of environmental law
Environment Protection Act, 1986
International law and environmental protection
Environmental policy and law
Biological diversity and legal order
Prevention and control of pollution, etc
|
Cyber Law
|
Fundamentals of cyberspace
Types of cyber crimes
Penalties and offences under IT act
Legal issues in cyber contract and IT act, 2000,
UNCITRAL model on electronic commerce
Indian penal law and cybercrime, etc
|
Labour & Industrial Law
|
Introduction to law and industrial dispute act, 1947
Labour welfare legislations
Trade unions act 1926
Minimum wages act, 1948 etc.
|
Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law
|
General condition of liability in tort
Remedies and damages
Personal capacity
Justification of tort
Consumer protection act, 1986 etc
|
Law related to Taxation
|
Direct taxes
Indirect taxes
Income tax act, 1961
Customs and duties etc
|
Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act
|
Remedies and quasi-contracts
Validity, discharge, and performance of contract law
Bailment and pledge
Specific contract
Doctrine of election, etc
|
Land Acquisition Act
|
Preliminary investigation
Declaration of intended acquisition
Temporary occupation of land
Award by the collector
Publication of the preliminary notification and acquisition of land for companies
Payment of damages
Things determined while granting compensation etc
|
Intellectual Property Laws
|
Indian copyright law
Introductory aspects
Trademarks
Patents
Geographical indications, etc.
How to Cover the AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025?
Preparing for the AIBE 20 exam requires smart planning, top-rated resources, and immense dedication. Here are a few tips and tricks to excel in the AIBE exam given below:
-
Analyse the AIBE 20 syllabus thoroughly for focused learning and practice.
-
Prepare a timetable that enables you to allocate sufficient time to each area of study.
-
Solve mock tests, practice papers, and PYQs to improve analytical skills and question-solving speed.
-
Revise thoroughly to retain covered topics for a longer period.
Best Books for AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025
There is an ocean of books and study resources available for AIBE preparation. However, you must pick those materials that cover the entire AIBE 20 syllabus and include practice papers. Here are a few expert-recommended AIBE 20 books shared below for the candidate’s reference:
-
Civil Practice and Procedure Manual by Sarkar’s
-
Other Bare Acts by Universal Law Publishing Co Pvt Ltd.
-
Guide to All India Bar Examination by Universal’s
-
Criminal Manual by Universal’s
-
Constitution of India by Durga DasBasu
-
Human Rights by HO Agarwal
-
Civil Procedure with Limitation Act by CK Takwani
-
Company Law and Practice by AK Majumdar/Dr GK Kapoor
-
All India Bar Examination Guide by Shambhu Prasad Choudhary, etc
