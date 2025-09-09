AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics & Download PDF

AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) uploads the AIBE syllabus on the official website. It outlines all the important topics/subjects and weightage that can be covered in the upcoming exam. Candidates must check the AIBE 20 syllabus before formulating their exam strategy. Generally, the AIBE exam comprises multiple-choice questions across 19 Law subjects/topics. Therefore, candidates must gain conceptual knowledge of all the topics to increase their chances of exam success. To help, we have shared below the AIBE exam syllabus based on the previous year's notification and other important details. AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025 Highlights The Bar Council of India (BCI) conducts the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) at the national level for law graduates who wish to practice law in India. All the qualified candidates will be awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP). Check the overview of the AIBE 20 syllabus below for the ease of the aspirants:

Exam Conducting Body Bar Council of India (BCI) Exam Name All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) Exam Level National Exam Purpose Minimum benchmark for entering into practice of law Exam Mode Offline Question Type Multiple-Choice Subjects 19 Law Subjects Number of Questions 100 Negative Marking No Exam Duration 3 hours and 30 minutes AIBE 20 Exam Pattern 2025 Reviewing the AIBE exam pattern and marking scheme will help candidates identify the exam format, questions per section, marking scheme, exam duration, and more. It is typically an offline test, comprising 100 multiple-choice questions. There is no negative marking for wrong answers in the exam. The minimum passing percentage is fixed at 45% for GEN/OBC category and at 40% for SC/ST and Disabled categories. Check the weightage of the AIBE 20 syllabus based on the previous year's notification below:

Topic/Subject Number of Questions Constitutional law 10 I. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 8 Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 10 C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure) 10 Evidence Act & (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 8 Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act 4 Family Law 8 Public Interest Litigation 4 Administration Law 3 Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules 4 Company Law 2 Environmental Law 2 Cyber Law 2 Labour & Industrial Law 4 Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law 5 Law related to Taxation 4 Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act 8 Land Acquisition Act 2 Intellectual Property Laws 2 Total 100

AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025 PDF The AIBE syllabus helps candidates streamline their preparation and adjust their exam strategies accordingly. It allows them to differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics. Get the direct link to download the AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025 PDF on this page. AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics The AIBE syllabus is divided into 19 law subjects/topics, mainly designed to assess candidates' analytical skills and knowledge. Thus, you need to thoroughly cover all the prescribed topics during the preparation to gain an edge. We have shared below the previous year's topic/subject-wise AIBE 20 syllabus for the reference of the candidates: Topic/Subject Syllabus Constitutional Law History and Nature of Indian Constitution Union and its territory Concept of state Fundamental rights Relationship between fundamental rights and other parts of the constitution Executive Parliament and state legislature Centre-state relationship Union and state judiciary Emergency Provisions Amendment of constitution, etc I. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita IPC 1860 Overview of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (2023) Landmark cases on IPC, crime and its elements History and kinds of punishments General exceptions of IPC Trivial acts Right of private defence Offence of abetment Criminal conspiracy Offences against the state Culpable homicide and murder Abetment of suicide Theft and extortion Crimes related to marriage, etc Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Classes of criminal courts Court of session Courts of judicial magistrates Special judicial magistrates Sentences of Imprisonment Other Important Articles and Sections of Cr. P.C C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure) Initiation of civil proceedings Res judicata and res subjudice Interim relief Hearing and Attendance of parties Framing of issues Decrees and orders Rules made by high courts, etc Evidence Act & (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam Relevancy of facts Estoppel Admission, confession, oral and documentary evidence Statement by persons who cannot be called as witnesses, privileged communications Expert Opinion Burden of proof Examination of witnesses, etc Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act Enforcement of awards Different dispute resolution methods, such as inquisitorial and adversarial Creation of tribunal and appointment of arbitrators, arbitration, conciliation, negotiation, and mediation Family Law Marriage and kinship Introduction Sources of Hindu law Hindu undivided family Law relating to Hindu minority and guardianship Inheritance and succession, etc Public Interest Litigation Concept of public interest litigation in India Judicial activism to public interest litigation act Procedural law in public interest litigation The role of judiciary, etc Administrative Law Relation with constitutional law The nature and scope of administrative law The judicial power of administration, corporations and public undertakings Judicial control of administrative actions, etc Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules The legal profession and its responsibilities Selected major supreme court judgments Duty to the court Selected opinions of the Bar Council of India, etc Company Law Issue of shares The Companies Act, 1956 FEMA Act, 1999 AOA SEBI Act, 1992 etc Environmental Law International conventions in the development of environmental law Environment Protection Act, 1986 International law and environmental protection Environmental policy and law Biological diversity and legal order Prevention and control of pollution, etc Cyber Law Fundamentals of cyberspace Types of cyber crimes Penalties and offences under IT act Legal issues in cyber contract and IT act, 2000, UNCITRAL model on electronic commerce Indian penal law and cybercrime, etc Labour & Industrial Law Introduction to law and industrial dispute act, 1947 Labour welfare legislations Trade unions act 1926 Minimum wages act, 1948 etc. Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law General condition of liability in tort Remedies and damages Personal capacity Justification of tort Consumer protection act, 1986 etc Law related to Taxation Direct taxes Indirect taxes Income tax act, 1961 Customs and duties etc Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act Remedies and quasi-contracts Validity, discharge, and performance of contract law Bailment and pledge Specific contract Doctrine of election, etc Land Acquisition Act Preliminary investigation Declaration of intended acquisition Temporary occupation of land Award by the collector Publication of the preliminary notification and acquisition of land for companies Payment of damages Things determined while granting compensation etc Intellectual Property Laws Indian copyright law Introductory aspects Trademarks Patents Geographical indications, etc.

How to Cover the AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025? Preparing for the AIBE 20 exam requires smart planning, top-rated resources, and immense dedication. Here are a few tips and tricks to excel in the AIBE exam given below: Analyse the AIBE 20 syllabus thoroughly for focused learning and practice.

Prepare a timetable that enables you to allocate sufficient time to each area of study.

Solve mock tests, practice papers, and PYQs to improve analytical skills and question-solving speed.

Revise thoroughly to retain covered topics for a longer period. Best Books for AIBE 20 Syllabus 2025 There is an ocean of books and study resources available for AIBE preparation. However, you must pick those materials that cover the entire AIBE 20 syllabus and include practice papers. Here are a few expert-recommended AIBE 20 books shared below for the candidate’s reference: