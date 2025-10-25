The 2025 MLB World Series is one of baseball’s most prestigious annual sporting events. This MLB Fall classic 2025 pits National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers against American League champion Toronto Blue Jays. According to Major League Baseball, the best-of-seven MLB Fall Classic began on October 24 at Toronto’s Rogers Centre and could run until November 1 if a Game 7 is needed.
As millions tune in globally, this series marks history: it's the Blue Jays’ first World Series appearance in 32 years and the Dodgers’ second consecutive championship bid. Read on to know more about the 2025 MLB World Series dates, official schedule, MLB Fall Classic Google Doodle and how to watch Blue Jays vs Dodgers live on TV and streaming platforms.
When and Where is the World Series 2025?
The 2025 MLB World Series started on Friday, October 24, with Game 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. The series alternates between Toronto and Los Angeles, depending on the schedule and results.
If all seven games are necessary, the series concludes Saturday, November 1. Toronto earned home-field advantage with a better regular season record. Below is a table summarizing the official game locations and dates.
|
Game
|
Date
|
Location
|
Start Time (ET)
|
Game 1
|
Oct 24 (Fri)
|
Toronto
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Game 2
|
Oct 25 (Sat)
|
Toronto
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Game 3
|
Oct 27 (Mon)
|
Los Angeles
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Game 4
|
Oct 28 (Tue)
|
Los Angeles
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Game 5*
|
Oct 29 (Wed)
|
Los Angeles
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Game 6*
|
Oct 31 (Fri)
|
Toronto
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Game 7*
|
Nov 1 (Sat)
|
Toronto
|
8:00 p.m.
*If necessary
MLB World Series Schedule 2025
Games run from Oct 24 to Nov 1 following a best-of-seven format. Teams switch cities after the first two games; Game 3 to 5 in Los Angeles, Games 6 and 7 (if required) return to Toronto.
All games start at 8:00 p.m. ET, maximizing prime-time viewership. The series features Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) as star attractions. MLB, FOX, and Sportsnet websites provide updated bracket and game details.
MLB Fall Classic Google Doodle
Google celebrated the 2025 MLB Fall Classic with a special Doodle as the World Series began in Toronto. The logo features cream-colored cursive letters with baseball-style red stitching, capturing the spirit of the championship. When clicked, the Doodle bounces and takes users to highlights of home run celebrations, reflecting excitement and tradition for baseball fans globally.
Where to Watch MLB Fall Classic 2025?
-
In the U.S., every World Series game airs live on FOX and Fox Deportes.
-
Streaming is available on Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and the Fox Sports App.
-
MLB.TV subscribers can access games with eligible pay-TV authentication.
-
In Canada, Sportsnet TV and TVA Sports offer English and French broadcasts.
-
Over 44 international partners stream the series in 16 languages worldwide.
FOX pregame coverage begins an hour before first pitch, and radio coverage is on ESPN Radio.
Conclusion
The 2025 MLB World Series unites baseball fans worldwide as the Dodgers clash with the Blue Jays across Toronto and Los Angeles. With prime-time broadcasts on FOX and top streaming options, viewers everywhere can enjoy every pitch and moment of the Fall Classic. The series promises high drama, historic milestones, and global excitement—making it essential viewing for all sports enthusiasts.
