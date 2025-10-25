The 2025 MLB World Series is one of baseball’s most prestigious annual sporting events. This MLB Fall classic 2025 pits National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers against American League champion Toronto Blue Jays. According to Major League Baseball, the best-of-seven MLB Fall Classic began on October 24 at Toronto’s Rogers Centre and could run until November 1 if a Game 7 is needed.

As millions tune in globally, this series marks history: it's the Blue Jays’ first World Series appearance in 32 years and the Dodgers’ second consecutive championship bid. Read on to know more about the 2025 MLB World Series dates, official schedule, MLB Fall Classic Google Doodle and how to watch Blue Jays vs Dodgers live on TV and streaming platforms.

When and Where is the World Series 2025?

The 2025 MLB World Series started on Friday, October 24, with Game 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. The series alternates between Toronto and Los Angeles, depending on the schedule and results.