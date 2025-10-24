22nd Amendment is in the U.S. trending news after Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon shared there are plans for Trump’s third presidential run. He also stated there are alternatives to the U.S. Amendment along with plans to make Trump the President again in 2028. Now the question arises, Can the 22nd Amendment be Changed? According to the National Constitution Center, there have been over 50 attempts in Congress to repeal or revise the 22nd Amendment, but none have succeeded so far. As debates about leadership term limits resurface, questions on constitutional change and long-term governance are back in the spotlight. Read on to learn if the 22nd Amendment can be changed, the amendment process, why is the 22nd Amendment important, and possible consequences. Can the 22nd Amendment be Changed?

The 22nd U.S. Amendment restricts U.S. Presidents to serving only two elected terms. It was ratified in 1951 as a direct response to Franklin D. Roosevelt's unprecedented four-term presidency. Since then, nearly every U.S. President has been bound by this rule. The answer to “Can the 22nd Amendment be Changed?” is Yes. The 22nd Amendment can be changed or repealed, just like any other part of the U.S. Constitution. Changes require a new constitutional amendment, an intentionally difficult process. Judicial interpretation can also affect how the amendment operates, but cannot repeal it outright. Amendment Status Can It Be Changed? Process Required 22nd Amendment Yes, with amendment 2/3 Congress + 3/4 states Process for Changing the 22nd Amendment Just like any other part of the U.S. Constitution, the 22nd Amendment can be changed or repealed. Here’s the process for Changing the 22nd Amendment:

An amendment can be proposed by two-thirds of both the House and Senate, or by two-thirds of state legislatures calling a convention. ↓ Ratification requires approval by three-fourths of state legislatures or by conventions in three-fourths of states. ↓ The process is long and requires cross-party and cross-state consensus, making it rare. ↓ The only amendment ever repealed was the 18th (Prohibition) by the 21st Amendment. ↓ It has purposefully high hurdles to ensure changes are widely supported. Why is the 22nd Amendment Important? The amendment prevents anyone from holding the presidency for more than two terms, promoting regular leadership changes. The 22nd U.S. Amendment protects democracy and guards against the risk of authoritarian rule by a single leader. The rule strengthens checks and balances and keeps executive power accountable to voters. Supporters say it encourages new ideas and prevents leadership stagnation. It is considered a safeguard against concentrated power in U.S. governance.