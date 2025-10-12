Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
ALCS 2025: Schedule, Date, Updates & Where to Watch?

By Alisha Louis
Oct 12, 2025, 08:03 EDT

What is the ALCS Schedule for 2025 Season? The ALCS is a baseball playoff series to decide which American League team goes to the World Series. Check the full 2025 ALCS schedule, dates, latest updates, and TV streaming info for Mariners vs. Blue Jays.

What is the ALCS Schedule for 2025 Season?
ALCS Schedule: The ALCS is a baseball playoff series to decide which American League team goes to the World Series. The ALCS scheduled game today on October 12, will begin at 08:03 p.m. ET. The 2025 American League Championship Series (ALCS) brings together the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners in a best-of-seven playoff for the AL pennant. The ALCS winner advances to the highly anticipated World Series

With both teams finishing strong during the regular season, this matchup kicks off on October 12th at Rogers Centre, Toronto. According to Major League Baseball, postseason TV ratings have risen by over 11% since 2023, showing increasing fan engagement and wider interest. Check the full 2025 ALCS schedule, dates, latest updates, and TV streaming info for Mariners vs. Blue Jays.

What is ALCS 2025?

The American League Championship Series (ALCS) is the penultimate MLB playoff 2025 round in Major League Baseball’s American League.

  • The 2025 ALCS features the AL’s top teams: Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.

  • It uses a best-of-seven format, first to four wins moves to the World Series.

  • This year marks a rematch of historic regular-season encounters.

  • The series alternates between home stadiums to ensure competitive fairness.

  • The ALCS consistently ranks among the most-watched MLB events each year.

ALCS Schedule and Date 2025

The 2025 ALCS schedule is spread over eight days. Games are primarily in the evening to maximize primetime audiences. The ALCS Schedule for 2025 Season along with ALCS dates is as follows:

Game

Date

Time (ET)

Location

TV/Stream

Game 1

Oct 12

8:03 PM

Toronto (Rogers Centre)

FOX

Game 2

Oct 13

5:03 PM

Toronto

FOX

Game 3

Oct 15

TBA

Seattle (T-Mobile Park)

FOX

Game 4

Oct 16

TBA

Seattle

FOX

Game 5*

Oct 17

TBA

Seattle

FOX

Game 6*

Oct 19

TBA

Toronto

FOX

Game 7*

Oct 20

TBA

Toronto

FOX

  • Game 5, 6, and 7 will be played *If necessary. 

  • All games are streamed on FOX and MLB.TV. 

  • Afternoon/evening times accommodate viewers across North America and globally.

Where to Watch ALCS 2025?

With games available across TV and digital platforms, fans worldwide can follow every inning. Fans have several options to view every minute of the ALCS action on TV or via the Internet.

  • Fox broadcasts every game nationally in the USA.

  • FOX Deportes provides Spanish commentary.

  • MLB.TV streams live games with a valid subscription (excludes Canada for Blue Jays’ games).

  • Highlight clips and recaps are available on MLB.com and ESPN.

  • Radio streaming is also available via MLB and local stations.

Conclusion

The 2025 ALCS promises to deliver thrilling baseball as the Toronto Blue Jays face off against the Seattle Mariners. From the dramatic opening in Toronto to possible decisive games back home, the path to the World Series will be unmissable for all baseball enthusiasts.

    FAQs

    • Where can I watch the ALCS 2025 live?
      +
      You can watch all ALCS 2025 games on FOX and stream them on MLB.TV with a valid subscription.
    • When does the ALCS 2025 start?
      +
      Game 1 of the ALCS starts on October 12, 2025, at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
    • Who is playing in the 2025 ALCS?
      +
      The 2025 ALCS is between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners.

