ALCS 2025: Schedule, Date, Updates & Where to Watch?

ALCS Schedule: The ALCS is a baseball playoff series to decide which American League team goes to the World Series. The ALCS scheduled game today on October 12, will begin at 08:03 p.m. ET. The 2025 American League Championship Series (ALCS) brings together the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners in a best-of-seven playoff for the AL pennant. The ALCS winner advances to the highly anticipated World Series. With both teams finishing strong during the regular season, this matchup kicks off on October 12th at Rogers Centre, Toronto. According to Major League Baseball, postseason TV ratings have risen by over 11% since 2023, showing increasing fan engagement and wider interest. Check the full 2025 ALCS schedule, dates, latest updates, and TV streaming info for Mariners vs. Blue Jays. What is ALCS 2025?

The American League Championship Series (ALCS) is the penultimate MLB playoff 2025 round in Major League Baseball’s American League. The 2025 ALCS features the AL’s top teams: Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners .

It uses a best-of-seven format , first to four wins moves to the World Series.

This year marks a rematch of historic regular-season encounters.

The series alternates between home stadiums to ensure competitive fairness.

The ALCS consistently ranks among the most-watched MLB events each year. ALCS Schedule and Date 2025 The 2025 ALCS schedule is spread over eight days. Games are primarily in the evening to maximize primetime audiences. The ALCS Schedule for 2025 Season along with ALCS dates is as follows: Game Date Time (ET) Location TV/Stream Game 1 Oct 12 8:03 PM Toronto (Rogers Centre) FOX Game 2 Oct 13 5:03 PM Toronto FOX Game 3 Oct 15 TBA Seattle (T-Mobile Park) FOX Game 4 Oct 16 TBA Seattle FOX Game 5* Oct 17 TBA Seattle FOX Game 6* Oct 19 TBA Toronto FOX Game 7* Oct 20 TBA Toronto FOX

Game 5, 6, and 7 will be played *If necessary.

All games are streamed on FOX and MLB.TV.

Afternoon/evening times accommodate viewers across North America and globally. Where to Watch ALCS 2025? With games available across TV and digital platforms, fans worldwide can follow every inning. Fans have several options to view every minute of the ALCS action on TV or via the Internet. Fox broadcasts every game nationally in the USA.

FOX Deportes provides Spanish commentary.

MLB.TV streams live games with a valid subscription (excludes Canada for Blue Jays’ games).

Highlight clips and recaps are available on MLB.com and ESPN.

