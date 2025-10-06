When is the Super Bowl 2026? Date, Location & Performer!

When is the Super Bowl 2026? The Super Bowl LX is the upcoming championship game of the NFL 2025 Season. Super Bowl 2026, officially known as Super Bowl LX, is scheduled for Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. This stadium is home to the San Francisco 49ers and has hosted one previous Super Bowl in 2016.
The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched sporting events worldwide, with the previous Super Bowl LIX halftime show attracting 133.5 million viewers in the United States alone. Read on to know about the Super Bowl LX, its date, location, and who will be performing halftime Super Bowl 2026 in California.
When is Super Bowl 2026?
The kickoff is set for February 8, 2026, maintaining the NFL tradition of holding the game on the second Sunday in February. The event marks Super Bowl LX, the 60th edition of the annual NFL championship. Broadcast will be nationally available on NBC with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo and streaming on Peacock.
Where is the Super Bowl for 2026?
Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, will host the Super Bowl for the second time, having first done so in 2016. This venue is the home field of the San Francisco 49ers, who have won five NFL championships. Santa Clara is part of the San Francisco Bay Area, marking the third time the area hosts the Super Bowl.
Who will be the Performer in halftime show in 2026?
Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 halftime show, bringing Latin trap and reggaeton influences. His selection marks a historic moment as he is the first solo Latin artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime. Bad Bunny’s cultural impact and recent success, including a major Puerto Rico residency and Latin Grammy nominations, highlight this significant performance.
Conclusion
Super Bowl LX promises to be an unforgettable event combining elite football and top-tier entertainment. Fans will gather at Levi’s Stadium on February 8, 2026, to witness a high-stakes game and a groundbreaking halftime show by Bad Bunny. This milestone event not only celebrates the NFL’s legacy but also showcases the diversity of the Super Bowl’s cultural reach. Football enthusiasts and music fans alike should mark their calendars for this iconic American sporting spectacle.
