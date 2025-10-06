When is the Super Bowl 2026? Date, Location & Performer!

When is the Super Bowl 2026? The Super Bowl LX is the upcoming championship game of the NFL 2025 Season. Super Bowl 2026, officially known as Super Bowl LX, is scheduled for Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. This stadium is home to the San Francisco 49ers and has hosted one previous Super Bowl in 2016.

The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched sporting events worldwide, with the previous Super Bowl LIX halftime show attracting 133.5 million viewers in the United States alone. Read on to know about the Super Bowl LX, its date, location, and who will be performing halftime Super Bowl 2026 in California.

When is Super Bowl 2026?

The kickoff is set for February 8, 2026, maintaining the NFL tradition of holding the game on the second Sunday in February. The event marks Super Bowl LX, the 60th edition of the annual NFL championship. Broadcast will be nationally available on NBC with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo and streaming on Peacock.