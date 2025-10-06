Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
GATE 2026 Registration Without Late Fee Closes Today, Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 6, 2025, 08:55 IST

GATE 2026 registration without late fee closes today, October 6, 2025. Candidates yet to apply can visit the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in to apply for the entrance exam. 

GATE 2026 Registration Without Late Fee Closes Today
Key Points

  • GATE 2026 to be held on Feb 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026
  • Last date to apply for GATE 2026 with late fee is Oct 9
  • Register for GATE 2026 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will close the GATE 2026 registration process today, October 6, 2025. Candidates must note that this is the GATE registration without the late fee. Candidates preparing to appear for the examinations scheduled for February 7, 8 14 and 15, 2026 must complete the registration and application by today.

It must however be noted that the window for students to register for GATE 2026 with a late fee will be open from October 7 to 9, 2025. Candidates unable to register for the exams today will be able to complete their registrations until the extended deadline with a late fee.

GATE 2026 registration link is available on the official website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to register. 

GATE 2026 Registration - Click Here

GATE 2026 Registration Fee

The GATE 2026 application fee has to be submitted online through the payment gateways provided. Check the category-wise application fee for GATE 2026

Category

Regular Period

(August 28 to October 06, 2025)

During the Extended Period

(October 07 to October 09, 2025)

Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper)

1000

1500

All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper)

2000

2500

GATE 2026 Registration and Application Process

The GATE 2026 online registration and application link is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026

Step 2: Click on the application portal

Step 3: Click on the registration link and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

GATE 2026 Documents Required for Admissions

When applying for GATE 2026 candidates need to upload the following documents as per the specifications. Check the list below

  • Good quality image of the candidate’s photograph

  • Good quality image of the candidate’s signature

  • Scanned copy of a valid photo ID document (ID)
    (The same ID, in original, MUST be produced while appearing for the GATE 2026 examination at the centre)

  • Scanned copy of the Category (SC/ST) certificate

  • Scanned copy of UDID (preferred)/PwD Certificate

  • Scanned copy of Dyslexic Certificate

  • Relevant Annexure

  • Certificate required for Compensatory time and Scribe

