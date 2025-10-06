GATE 2026 Registration Without Late Fee Closes Today, Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will close the GATE 2026 registration process today, October 6, 2025. Candidates must note that this is the GATE registration without the late fee. Candidates preparing to appear for the examinations scheduled for February 7, 8 14 and 15, 2026 must complete the registration and application by today.

It must however be noted that the window for students to register for GATE 2026 with a late fee will be open from October 7 to 9, 2025. Candidates unable to register for the exams today will be able to complete their registrations until the extended deadline with a late fee.

GATE 2026 registration link is available on the official website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to register.

GATE 2026 Registration - Click Here