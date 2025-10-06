IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2025 Out: Check IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Schedule, Shift Timings and More

IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025. The exam will be held on November 29. Candidates who qualify the Prelims Exam, held on October 4 and 5, will be eligible to appear for the Mains. Over 12.3 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, vying for 10696 vacancies. The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 will be declared soon, followed by the release of the IBPS Clerk Cut Off. The Mains exam call letters will be issued shortly after the preliminary result is announced.

IBPS Clerk recruitment process is conducted in two phases — Prelims and Mains — to select eligible candidates for Clerical Cadre posts in participating banks. Aspirants aiming to build a career in the banking sector are advised to take note of the exam schedule and begin their Mains preparation without delay.