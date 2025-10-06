IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2025 Out: Check IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Schedule, Shift Timings and More

IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025. The exam will be held on November 29. Candidates who qualify the Prelims Exam, held on October 4 and 5, will be eligible to appear for the Mains. Over 12.3 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, vying for 10696 vacancies. The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 will be declared soon, followed by the release of the IBPS Clerk Cut Off. The Mains exam call letters will be issued shortly after the preliminary result is announced.
IBPS Clerk recruitment process is conducted in two phases — Prelims and Mains — to select eligible candidates for Clerical Cadre posts in participating banks. Aspirants aiming to build a career in the banking sector are advised to take note of the exam schedule and begin their Mains preparation without delay.
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025 Out
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date on its official website for the candidates who have applied for 10696 Clerk posts. It will be held on 29 November 2025. Candidates can check the notification on the official website. The officials will issue the IBPS Clerk Mains admit card 7 to 8 days before the exam date. Candidates can check the complete IBPS Clerk exam date 2025 here.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
IBPS Clerk Notification 2025
|
31 July
|
Registration Dates
|
1 to 28 August
|
PET Call Letter
|
24 September
|
Conduct of Pre-Exam Training
|
September
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025
|
24 September
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2025
|
4 and 5 October
|
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025
|
29 November
IBPS Clerk Mains Shift Timings 2025
The shift timings of IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025 will be disclosed soon. Aspirants must be aware of the reporting time and exam schedule to reach the venue on time and complete the necessary formalities. The IBPS Clerk Mains Shift Timings will be shared here for your convenience.
Essential Documents to Carry for IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025
Qualified candidates appearing for IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025 must carry certain essential documents to the exam centre. Bringing these documents is necessary for entry.
-
A printed copy of the IBPS Clerk Mains 2025 admit card
-
Valid government-issued Photo ID Proof
-
Recent passport-sized photograph
-
Any category certificate or PwD certificate, if applicable
