October 7 School Holiday: Schools Closed in These States, Check Holiday List Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 6, 2025, 11:45 IST

Schools in UP and Delhi will be closed tomorrow, October 7, on the occassion of Valmiki Jayanti. States to organise various cultural events. Check complete list of holidays for the month of October here. 

Schools Closed in These States on October 7
Key Points

  • Delhi, UP schools closed tomorrow for Valmiki Jayanti
  • Various cultural programmes to be conducted on the day
  • Diwali holidays on October 21 across the country

School Holiday On October 7: This year, October 7, 2025 is being celebrated as Valmiki Jayanti. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a public holiday in the state on the occasion of the Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Earlier, District Magistrate Manish Bansal had declared a local holiday for today, October 6th, in view of the Maa Shakambhari Devi Mela. Considering this holiday, it is a long holiday weekend for schools in UP.

The holiday for Valmiki Jayanti was announced as per requests made by the members of the Valmiki Community. The day celebrates the life and works of Maharishi Valmiki the author of Ramayana. All schools, colleges and offices will remain closed on the occasion across the state. The day observes special pujas and programmes. 

October 2025 Holiday List

Check below the complete list of holidays for the month of October.

Date

Festival

1 October

Durga Puja (Navami Puja)

2 October

Gandhi Jayanti & Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra)

7 October

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti

18 October

Dhanteras

20 October

Naraka Chaturdasi

21 October

Diwali

22 October

Govardhan Puja

23 October

Bhai Dooj

27 October

Hal Shashthi (Lalai Chhath)

28 October

Chhath Puja

 Schools Closed in Delhi

As per reports, Delhi government has also announced a public holiday for October 7, 2025. As per reports, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has confirmed the public holiday for October 7 for schools, colleges, other educational institutions and government offices in the national capital.

