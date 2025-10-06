October 7 School Holiday: Schools Closed in These States, Check Holiday List Here

School Holiday On October 7: This year, October 7, 2025 is being celebrated as Valmiki Jayanti. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a public holiday in the state on the occasion of the Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Earlier, District Magistrate Manish Bansal had declared a local holiday for today, October 6th, in view of the Maa Shakambhari Devi Mela. Considering this holiday, it is a long holiday weekend for schools in UP.

The holiday for Valmiki Jayanti was announced as per requests made by the members of the Valmiki Community. The day celebrates the life and works of Maharishi Valmiki the author of Ramayana. All schools, colleges and offices will remain closed on the occasion across the state. The day observes special pujas and programmes.

October 2025 Holiday List

Check below the complete list of holidays for the month of October.