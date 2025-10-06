Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
CBSE Exam 2026: Board Reopens Window for LOC Submission with Late Fee

Oct 6, 2025, 10:55 IST

CBSE board has extended the window for schools to submit the LOC for students appearing for CBSE 10th and 12th exam 2026. The window for submission with late fee will be available at cbse.gov.in until October 11. Check details here. 

CBSE Extends window for LOC submission
Key Points

  • The window for CBSE LOC submission with late fee extended to October 11
  • Last reminder for schools to submit the LOC for 2026 board exams
  • No further extension will be provided for schools

CBSE 10th 12th LOC Submission 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has reopened the link for submission of the List of Candidates for class 10, 12 board exams.  The LOC submission portal was closed on September 30, 2025, without a late fee and reopened on October 3 2025. As per the revised schedule, the last date for submission of the LOC with payment through Challan is October 8, 2025. All modes of payment of fees, except Challan, will remain open until October 11, 2025. 

According to the official notification issued, a total of 08 reminders have been issued by CBSE to facilitate schools and reiterate the instructions. The notification further mentions that despite of repeated reminders/communications and ample time given, many schools have still not submitted their LOCs within the prescribed schedule time by September 22, 2025 in case of payment via Challan (without late fees) and September 30, 2025 in case of payment through Internet Banking/UPI/ Debit Card/Credit Card/NEFT/RTGS/Other Countries including Nepal Internet Banking/ Debit Card/SWIFT Card/Credit (without late fees). 

CBSE LOC Submission 2026 Official Notification - Click Here

CBSE 10th, 12th LOC Submission 2026 Schedule

Check the extended schedule for schools to submit the CBSE 10th, 12th LOC 2026. 

Mode of payment

Schedule with Late Fee

Payment through a Challan

October 3 to 8, 2025

All modes of payment of fees except the Challan

October 3 to 11, 2025

As per the notification released, all school principals are to submit the LOC within the prescribed time with the late fee. The portal for submission of LOC will be closed as per the extended schedule provided, and no submissions will be accepted after. 

Schools failing to submit the LOC by the given deadline are to bear the full responsibility for the non-compliance and any resulting consequences, including ineligibility of candidates to appear for the CBSE Board Exam 2026. 

