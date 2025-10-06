CBSE Exam 2026: Board Reopens Window for LOC Submission with Late Fee

CBSE 10th 12th LOC Submission 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has reopened the link for submission of the List of Candidates for class 10, 12 board exams. The LOC submission portal was closed on September 30, 2025, without a late fee and reopened on October 3 2025. As per the revised schedule, the last date for submission of the LOC with payment through Challan is October 8, 2025. All modes of payment of fees, except Challan, will remain open until October 11, 2025.

According to the official notification issued, a total of 08 reminders have been issued by CBSE to facilitate schools and reiterate the instructions. The notification further mentions that despite of repeated reminders/communications and ample time given, many schools have still not submitted their LOCs within the prescribed schedule time by September 22, 2025 in case of payment via Challan (without late fees) and September 30, 2025 in case of payment through Internet Banking/UPI/ Debit Card/Credit Card/NEFT/RTGS/Other Countries including Nepal Internet Banking/ Debit Card/SWIFT Card/Credit (without late fees).