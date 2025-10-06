Nagaland Police Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 1176 Posts at police.nagaland.gov.in

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
By Mridula Sharma
Oct 6, 2025, 12:20 IST

Nagaland Police Apply Online 2025 is now open for 1,176 Constable (GD) vacancies for Indigenous Naga Tribes. Candidates can apply online from 06 October to 07 November 2025. This article provides details on eligibility, age, educational qualifications, physical and medical standards, application fee, and selection process to help candidates successfully complete their application.

Nagaland Police Apply Online 2025

Nagaland Police Apply Online 2025: The Government of Nagaland has released the Nagaland Police Recruitment 2025 notification for recruiting 1,176 Constables (GD). This recruitment is open only for Indigenous Inhabitants Tribes of Nagaland (Male/Female) and will be conducted through an Open Rally at district headquarters. 

Interested candidates can apply online through the official portal. This article provides detailed information about the application process, eligibility, fees, selection process, and important dates to help candidates complete their application for the Nagaland Police Apply Online 2025.

Nagaland Police Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

The Nagaland Police Apply Online 2025 is the official recruitment process for Constable (GD) posts in Nagaland Police. Only eligible candidates belonging to Naga Tribes can participate. The recruitment process emphasizes fairness and transparency, and candidates must carefully follow all instructions on the official website. The online application is the only accepted mode; offline forms will not be issued.

Applicants must submit their forms between 06 October 2025 and 07 November 2025 before 3:00 PM. After registration, candidates will appear for physical, medical, written, and interview tests. Selected candidates will be appointed under LEVEL-3 (GP-1800) pay scale. The recruitment process ensures that only the most eligible candidates from Indigenous Naga Tribes are selected.

Nagaland Police Recruitment 2025 Overview

Check the overview of the Nagaland Police Recruitment 2025 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Name of Post

Constable (GD)

Number of Vacancies

1,176

Eligibility

Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (Male/Female)

Age Limit

18-38 Years

Educational Qualification

Class-6 Passed (Backward Tribes), Class-8 Passed (Other Naga Tribes)

Application Mode

Online only

Application Fee

₹300/−

Selection Process

Physical/Medical Test, PET, Written Test, Interview

Official Portal

nagalandpolicerecruitment.in

How to Apply for Nagaland Police Recruitment 2025?

The following are the steps to submit Nagaland Police Application Form 2025 Online:

  1. Visit the official portal: nagalandpolicerecruitment.in.

  2. Register online for a user account with basic details.

  3. Enter personal, educational, and district information.

  4. Attach self-attested copies of education certificates, tribal certificate, identity proof, and birth proof.

  5. Pay application fee of ₹300/− online through net banking, UPI, or card.

  6. Review all details before final submission.

Nagaland Police Application Fees 2025

The application fee for Nagaland Police Apply Online 2025 is ₹300/− only. This fee is non-refundable. Candidates must pay online while submitting their application. Payment can be made using net banking, credit/debit cards, or UPI. Failure to pay the fee will result in the application being rejected.

Eligibility Criteria for Nagaland Police Recruitment 2025

Candidates applying for the recruitment must meet the following Nagaland Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025:

Nationality

Candidates must be an Indigenous Inhabitant of Nagaland. Non-indigenous candidates are not eligible.

Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 to 28 years of age, as of 30 September 2025. Age relaxation applies to government employees as per the notification.

Educational Qualification

The following are the educational qualifications required for the Nagaland Police Apply Online 2025:

  • Backward Tribes: Minimum Class-6 Passed certificate.

  • Other Naga Tribes: Minimum Class-8 Passed certificate.

Certificates must be from NBSE or any recognised board.

Physical Standards

Candidates can check the physical standards details for Nagaland Police Recruitment in the table below:

Gender

Height

Chest (Normal)

Chest (Expanded)

Male

5.3 ft

78 cm

83 cm

Female

5.0 ft

74 cm

79 cm

Note: Weight must be proportionate to height.

Medical Fitness

Candidates must be free from the following:

  • Color blindness

  • Poor eyesight (Distant vision worse than 6/6 in the better eye and 6/9 in the worst eye)

  • Physical deformities, amputations, flat foot, knocked knees, squint eyes

  • Deafness or hard of hearing

  • Positive results in opioid or alcohol tests

Candidates failing to meet physical or medical standards will be disqualified. Female candidates who are pregnant at the time of selection will undergo training in the next batch, with salary adjusted accordingly.

