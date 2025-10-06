Haryana School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of Public Holidays and Diwali Break

Haryana School Holidays October 2025: Haryana schools will observe several holidays in October 2025, with major festivals like Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Valmiki Jayanti, Karva Chauth, Diwali, Vishwakarma Jayanti, Chhath Puja, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti falling this month. Apart from official holidays, schools in different districts will also announce their Diwali vacation schedules. This article provides the complete list of Haryana school holidays in October 2025, including district-wise Diwali break dates and festival details for students and parents to stay updated.
October 7, 2025: Holiday for Valmiki Jayanti and Maharaja Ajmidh Jayanti
According to the official holiday list, October 7, 2025 (Tuesday) will be a holiday in Haryana on account of both Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and Maharaja Ajmidh Jayanti. Schools across the state are expected to remain closed, primarily to commemorate Valmiki Jayanti, which holds significant cultural and religious importance. Special events and prayers may also be organised in some schools and communities to mark the occasion.
Haryana School Holidays in October 2025 – Complete List
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Category
|
October 2, 2025
|
Thursday
|
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi & Dussehra
|
National
|
October 7, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|
Regional
|
October 7, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Maharaja Ajmidh Jayanti
|
Regional
|
October 10, 2025
|
Friday
|
Karva Chauth
|
Regional
|
October 20, 2025
|
Monday
|
Diwali
|
Regional
|
October 22, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti
|
Regional
|
October 22, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Vishwakarma Day / Govardhan Puja
|
Regional
|
October 28, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Chhath Puja
|
Regional
|
October 31, 2025
|
Friday
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti
|
Regional
Diwali Break in Haryana Schools 2025
- While the official holiday for Diwali 2025 is on October 20 (Monday), several schools in Haryana will observe an extended Diwali break:
- Some Gurugram schools will remain closed from Friday, October 17, 2025 to Monday, October 26, 2025.
- Private schools in Faridabad have announced Diwali vacation from Sunday, October 19, 2025 to Thursday, October 23, 2025.
Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools for the final holiday calendar, as timings may vary across institutions.
Key Highlights
- Haryana schools will observe nine major holidays in October 2025.
- Diwali vacations differ by district and school type, with longer breaks in Gurugram compared to Faridabad.
- Apart from Diwali, other important holidays include Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Valmiki Jayanti, and Chhath Puja.
While these holidays are listed as per the official Haryana government calendar for 2025, schools in different regions may observe them based on their respective district or school management schedules. Therefore, students and parents are advised to stay updated with the holiday notifications issued by individual schools to avoid any confusion regarding closures and reopening dates.
