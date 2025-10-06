Haryana School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of Public Holidays and Diwali Break

Haryana School Holidays October 2025: Haryana schools will observe several holidays in October 2025, with major festivals like Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Valmiki Jayanti, Karva Chauth, Diwali, Vishwakarma Jayanti, Chhath Puja, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti falling this month. Apart from official holidays, schools in different districts will also announce their Diwali vacation schedules. This article provides the complete list of Haryana school holidays in October 2025, including district-wise Diwali break dates and festival details for students and parents to stay updated.

October 7, 2025: Holiday for Valmiki Jayanti and Maharaja Ajmidh Jayanti

According to the official holiday list, October 7, 2025 (Tuesday) will be a holiday in Haryana on account of both Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and Maharaja Ajmidh Jayanti. Schools across the state are expected to remain closed, primarily to commemorate Valmiki Jayanti, which holds significant cultural and religious importance. Special events and prayers may also be organised in some schools and communities to mark the occasion.