RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Check Subject wise Topics & Download PDF

By Mridula Sharma
Oct 1, 2025, 15:59 IST

Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025: The Nagaland Police Constable Exam 2025 includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Endurance & Measurement Test, and Medical Test. The syllabus covers General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and Computer Awareness. Candidates can check the detailed exam pattern, marking scheme, and download the official syllabus PDF here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern
Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern

Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025: The Nagaland Police Constable recruitment exam is conducted to select eligible candidates for the post of Constable in the Nagaland Police. Candidates who are preparing for this exam must know the Nagaland Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern in detail. Understanding the subjects, marking scheme, and exam structure will help plan preparation better.

The Nagaland Police Constable Exam 2025 is likely to be held as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) carrying 100 marks. The selection process will take place in multiple stages, first, the CBT, followed by a Physical Endurance Test, Physical Measurement Test, and a Medical Test. These stages are designed to check both the knowledge and physical fitness of the candidates.

The CBT is the most important part of the exam. It consists of objective-type questions and covers key subjects such as General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Reasoning, and Numerical Ability. Scoring well in this stage is essential to move forward in the recruitment process.

This article provides the detailed Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 along with the complete exam pattern. Candidates can also download the Nagaland Police Constable syllabus PDF for quick reference during preparation.

Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview

The Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 covers all the important subjects that will be asked in the written exam. Candidates must prepare topics from General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and Computer Awareness. Candidates can check the overview in the table below:

Particular

Details

Conducting Body

Nagaland Police Department

Post Name

Constable GD

Subjects Covered

General Knowledge / Current Affairs, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, Computer Awareness

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Total Marks

100

Question Type

Objective (MCQs)

Duration

90 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes)

Language

English & Hindi

Marking Scheme

+1 for correct answer, -0.25 for wrong answer

Preparation Tips

Focus on practice, accuracy, and current affairs; revise all subjects regularly

Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025

The Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 is designed to test both the knowledge and aptitude of candidates. The exam covers multiple subjects, but special focus should be given to General Knowledge and Computer Awareness, as these sections carry higher weightage. Preparing these topics thoroughly will increase your chances of scoring well.

Candidates can check the detailed subject-wise syllabus for the Nagaland Police Constable Exam 2025 in the table below.

Section

Topics Covered

General Knowledge/Current Affairs

  • Current Affairs (National & International)

  • Indian Constitution

  • Indian Geography

  • History (India & World)

  • Indian Economy

  • Science & Technology

  • Indian Polity

  • Environmental Issues

Reasoning Ability

  • Similarities & Differences

  • Decision Making

  • Spatial Orientation

  • Discrimination

  • Problem Solving

  • Spatial Visualization

  • Analysis

  • Judgment

  • Arithmetic Reasoning

  • Arithmetical Number Series

  • Observation

  • Visual Memory

  • Relationship Concepts

  • Coding & Decoding

  • Statement & Conclusion

  • Non-Verbal Series

  • Verbal & Figure Classification

  • Syllogistic Reasoning

  • Analogies

Numerical Ability

  • Number System

  • Whole Numbers

  • Decimals & Fractions

  • Ratio & Proportion

  • Fundamental Arithmetical Operations

  • Percentages

  • Average

  • Interest (Simple & Compound)

  • Profit & Loss

  • Discount

  • Mensuration

  • Time & Distance

  • Time & Work

Computer Awareness

  • Word Processing (Basics, Opening/Closing Documents, Formatting, Text Creation, Presentation Features)

  • MS Excel (Spreadsheets, Editing Cells, Functions & Formulas)

  • Communication (Basics of Email, Sending/Receiving Emails)

  • Internet & Web (Internet Services, URL, HTTP, FTP, Websites, Blogs, Search Engines, Web Browsers, Chat, Video Conferencing, e-Banking)

Also Check:

Nagaland Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025

Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 PDF

Candidates can download the Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 PDF from the link provided below to make preparation easier. This PDF provides a detailed subject-wise list of topics that will be asked in the exam. Having the syllabus in PDF format helps aspirants keep track of their preparation and revise important chapters anytime.

Click Here to Download Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 PDF

Nagaland Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025

The Nagaland Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 is designed to test candidates through multiple stages. The selection process begins with a Written Examination, followed by a Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) and finally a Medical Test. Both the physical and medical rounds are qualifying in nature, which means only the written exam scores will be counted for merit preparation.

The written test will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will carry 100 marks in total. All questions will be objective type (MCQs), and candidates will get 90 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes) to complete the test. 1 mark will be awarded for every correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer as negative marking. The paper will be available in both English and Hindi.

Check the detailed exam pattern for the Nagaland Police Constable 2025 written test in the table below:

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Knowledge / Current Affairs

50

50

1 hour 30 minutes

Reasoning

25

25

Numerical Ability

15

15

Computer Awareness

10

10

Total

100

100

90 minutes

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News