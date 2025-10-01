Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Check Subject wise Topics & Download PDF

Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025: The Nagaland Police Constable recruitment exam is conducted to select eligible candidates for the post of Constable in the Nagaland Police. Candidates who are preparing for this exam must know the Nagaland Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern in detail. Understanding the subjects, marking scheme, and exam structure will help plan preparation better. The Nagaland Police Constable Exam 2025 is likely to be held as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) carrying 100 marks. The selection process will take place in multiple stages, first, the CBT, followed by a Physical Endurance Test, Physical Measurement Test, and a Medical Test. These stages are designed to check both the knowledge and physical fitness of the candidates. The CBT is the most important part of the exam. It consists of objective-type questions and covers key subjects such as General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Reasoning, and Numerical Ability. Scoring well in this stage is essential to move forward in the recruitment process.

This article provides the detailed Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 along with the complete exam pattern. Candidates can also download the Nagaland Police Constable syllabus PDF for quick reference during preparation. Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview The Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 covers all the important subjects that will be asked in the written exam. Candidates must prepare topics from General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and Computer Awareness. Candidates can check the overview in the table below: Particular Details Conducting Body Nagaland Police Department Post Name Constable GD Subjects Covered General Knowledge / Current Affairs, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, Computer Awareness Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Total Marks 100 Question Type Objective (MCQs) Duration 90 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes) Language English & Hindi Marking Scheme +1 for correct answer, -0.25 for wrong answer Preparation Tips Focus on practice, accuracy, and current affairs; revise all subjects regularly

Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 The Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 is designed to test both the knowledge and aptitude of candidates. The exam covers multiple subjects, but special focus should be given to General Knowledge and Computer Awareness, as these sections carry higher weightage. Preparing these topics thoroughly will increase your chances of scoring well. Candidates can check the detailed subject-wise syllabus for the Nagaland Police Constable Exam 2025 in the table below. Section Topics Covered General Knowledge/Current Affairs Current Affairs (National & International)

Indian Constitution

Indian Geography

History (India & World)

Indian Economy

Science & Technology

Indian Polity

Environmental Issues Reasoning Ability Similarities & Differences

Decision Making

Spatial Orientation

Discrimination

Problem Solving

Spatial Visualization

Analysis

Judgment

Arithmetic Reasoning

Arithmetical Number Series

Observation

Visual Memory

Relationship Concepts

Coding & Decoding

Statement & Conclusion

Non-Verbal Series

Verbal & Figure Classification

Syllogistic Reasoning

Analogies Numerical Ability Number System

Whole Numbers

Decimals & Fractions

Ratio & Proportion

Fundamental Arithmetical Operations

Percentages

Average

Interest (Simple & Compound)

Profit & Loss

Discount

Mensuration

Time & Distance

Time & Work Computer Awareness Word Processing (Basics, Opening/Closing Documents, Formatting, Text Creation, Presentation Features)

MS Excel (Spreadsheets, Editing Cells, Functions & Formulas)

Communication (Basics of Email, Sending/Receiving Emails)

Internet & Web (Internet Services, URL, HTTP, FTP, Websites, Blogs, Search Engines, Web Browsers, Chat, Video Conferencing, e-Banking)

Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates can download the Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 PDF from the link provided below to make preparation easier. This PDF provides a detailed subject-wise list of topics that will be asked in the exam. Having the syllabus in PDF format helps aspirants keep track of their preparation and revise important chapters anytime. Click Here to Download Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 PDF Nagaland Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 The Nagaland Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 is designed to test candidates through multiple stages. The selection process begins with a Written Examination, followed by a Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) and finally a Medical Test. Both the physical and medical rounds are qualifying in nature, which means only the written exam scores will be counted for merit preparation.