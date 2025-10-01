Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Check Subject wise Topics & Download PDF

Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025: The Nagaland Police Constable recruitment exam is conducted to select eligible candidates for the post of Constable in the Nagaland Police. Candidates who are preparing for this exam must know the Nagaland Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern in detail. Understanding the subjects, marking scheme, and exam structure will help plan preparation better.
The Nagaland Police Constable Exam 2025 is likely to be held as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) carrying 100 marks. The selection process will take place in multiple stages, first, the CBT, followed by a Physical Endurance Test, Physical Measurement Test, and a Medical Test. These stages are designed to check both the knowledge and physical fitness of the candidates.
The CBT is the most important part of the exam. It consists of objective-type questions and covers key subjects such as General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Reasoning, and Numerical Ability. Scoring well in this stage is essential to move forward in the recruitment process.
This article provides the detailed Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 along with the complete exam pattern. Candidates can also download the Nagaland Police Constable syllabus PDF for quick reference during preparation.
Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview
The Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 covers all the important subjects that will be asked in the written exam. Candidates must prepare topics from General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and Computer Awareness. Candidates can check the overview in the table below:
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Nagaland Police Department
|
Post Name
|
Constable GD
|
Subjects Covered
|
General Knowledge / Current Affairs, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, Computer Awareness
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Question Type
|
Objective (MCQs)
|
Duration
|
90 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes)
|
Language
|
English & Hindi
|
Marking Scheme
|
+1 for correct answer, -0.25 for wrong answer
|
Preparation Tips
|
Focus on practice, accuracy, and current affairs; revise all subjects regularly
Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025
The Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 is designed to test both the knowledge and aptitude of candidates. The exam covers multiple subjects, but special focus should be given to General Knowledge and Computer Awareness, as these sections carry higher weightage. Preparing these topics thoroughly will increase your chances of scoring well.
Candidates can check the detailed subject-wise syllabus for the Nagaland Police Constable Exam 2025 in the table below.
|
Section
|
Topics Covered
|
General Knowledge/Current Affairs
|
|
Reasoning Ability
|
|
Numerical Ability
|
|
Computer Awareness
|
Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 PDF
Candidates can download the Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 PDF from the link provided below to make preparation easier. This PDF provides a detailed subject-wise list of topics that will be asked in the exam. Having the syllabus in PDF format helps aspirants keep track of their preparation and revise important chapters anytime.
Click Here to Download Nagaland Police Constable Syllabus 2025 PDF
Nagaland Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025
The Nagaland Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 is designed to test candidates through multiple stages. The selection process begins with a Written Examination, followed by a Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) and finally a Medical Test. Both the physical and medical rounds are qualifying in nature, which means only the written exam scores will be counted for merit preparation.
The written test will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will carry 100 marks in total. All questions will be objective type (MCQs), and candidates will get 90 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes) to complete the test. 1 mark will be awarded for every correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer as negative marking. The paper will be available in both English and Hindi.
Check the detailed exam pattern for the Nagaland Police Constable 2025 written test in the table below:
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Knowledge / Current Affairs
|
50
|
50
|
1 hour 30 minutes
|
Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
Numerical Ability
|
15
|
15
|
Computer Awareness
|
10
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
90 minutes
