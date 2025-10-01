IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at ibps.in, Exam Scheduled on October 12th

Enter your Blink text here...

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to release the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 for candidates who have successfully cleared the preliminary examination. The IBPS PO Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 12, 2025. The admit card will get released on the official website containing details such as exam centre, shift timing and important instructions.

The IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 should be carried by candidates to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Candidates will be able to download their admit card by logging with their registration number and password.

