IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at ibps.in, Exam Scheduled on October 12th

The IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 will be released in the first week of October for the exam scheduled on October 12. Candidates who cleared the prelims can download it from ibps.in using their registration credentials. The admit card contains details such as exam centre, shift timing, and important instructions for exam day.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to release the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 for candidates who have successfully cleared the preliminary examination. The IBPS PO Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 12, 2025. The admit card will get released on the official website containing details such as exam centre, shift timing and important instructions.
The IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 should be carried by candidates to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Candidates will be able to download their admit card by logging with their registration number and password.

The IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 is an important document that every candidate must download and carry to the examination center. The mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 12, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card from ibps.in, by logging with their respective registration number and password. It contains the details of reporting time, shift timings, examination centre time, etc.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025: Overview

The IBPS PO Mains Admit Card gets released for October 12, 2025 exam. The admit card confirms the eligibility of candidates in the exam hall. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam can download it from ibps.in. Check the table below for IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post

Probationary Officer (PO)

Total Vacancies

5208

Admit Card Release Date

First week of October 2025 (Expected)

Exam Date

12th October 2025

Mode of Exam

Online

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Interview

Official Website

ibps.in

How to Download IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025?

Downloading the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 from the official website is an easy process. Candidates can use their registration number and date of birth/password to download the hall ticket. Check the step by step process below

  • Visit the official IBPS website: www.ibps.in
  • On the homepage click on the “CRP PO/MT” section.
  • Now select “Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XV.”
  • Click on the link for “IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025.”
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth/password.
  • Solve the captcha and click “Login.”
  • Download and print at least two copies of your admit card

What are Important Details Mentioned on IBPS PO Mains Admit Card?

Before downloading IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 candidates must carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card. Here are the important details that candidates need to find

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Roll Number & Registration Number
  • Exam Date & Time
  • Exam Center Address
  • Category of Candidate such as General, SC, ST, OBC, etc.
  • Important Instructions

