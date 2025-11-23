MAHA TET Question Paper (November 23): Download Paper 1 & 2 PDF

IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 23, 2025, 15:09 IST

MAHA TET Question Paper: Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has conducted the MAHA TET 2025 on 23 November 2025 in two shifts. Shift 1 was conducted for Paper 1 and shift 2 for Paper 2. Download the MAHA TET question paper PDF on this page.

MAHA TET Question Paper 2025

MAHA TET Question Paper: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) conducted the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) on 23 November 2025. The MSCE will release the question paper for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. MAHA TET was held in two shifts- Shift 1 was held between 10:30 am to 01:00 pm and shift 2 is going to be held between 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download these papers in PDF format to analyse section-wise question distribution, difficulty level, and recurring topics for future preparation.

Check the MAHA TET Exam Analysis 2025

MAHA TET Question Paper 2025

The MAHA TET 2025 was held for two different papers:

  • Paper 1 (for teaching classes 1-5)

  • Paper 2 (for teaching classes 6-8)

The MAHA TET question papers are important for the candidates to analyze the level of the exam and calculate your marks. These papers will also help prepare for the upcoming cycle of the exam.

MAHA TET Question Paper 2025 PDF Download

The MAHA TET question paper PDF can be downloaded from the links provided below. These question papers will help you go through the exam and understand the level of questions being asked.

  • Paper 1 PDF Download

  • Paper 2 PDF Download

MAHA TET Question Paper 2025: Overview

MAHA TET 2025 is being conducted today in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper by the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations. Candidates can download the question paper as soon as the PDF gets available on the official website. Till then read about MAHA TET:

Details

Information

Recruiting Body

Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE)

Exam Name

MAHA TET 2025

Paper Levels

Paper I & II

Exam Date

23 November 2025

Selection Focus

Teaching eligibility for Classes 1–5 & 6–8

Official Website

mahatet.in


