MAHA TET Question Paper (November 23): Download Paper 1 & 2 PDF

MAHA TET Question Paper: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) conducted the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) on 23 November 2025. The MSCE will release the question paper for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. MAHA TET was held in two shifts- Shift 1 was held between 10:30 am to 01:00 pm and shift 2 is going to be held between 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download these papers in PDF format to analyse section-wise question distribution, difficulty level, and recurring topics for future preparation.

MAHA TET Question Paper 2025

The MAHA TET 2025 was held for two different papers:

Paper 1 (for teaching classes 1-5)

Paper 2 (for teaching classes 6-8)

The MAHA TET question papers are important for the candidates to analyze the level of the exam and calculate your marks. These papers will also help prepare for the upcoming cycle of the exam.