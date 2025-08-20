Castles have been the base of our imagination since childhood. They stand as symbols of power, history, and architectural mastery. Although the single word ‘castle' can be broad, it typically refers to a fortified residence of a monarch or noble, and measuring their size can be a difficult task. Some are measured by area, others by enclosed complexes, and some by their length. Combining it all, we have come up with a list of possibly the largest castles across the world Check out:[Updated] Top 10 Richest Actors In The World List of 11 Largest Castles in the World Here is a list of all the largest castles in the world: Castle Name Country Malbork Castle Poland Prague Castle Czech Republic Mehrangarh Fort India Hohensalzburg Castle Austria Windsor Castle England Spiš Castle Slovakia Buda Castle Hungary Citadel of Aleppo Syria Himeji Castle Japan Edinburgh Castle Scotland Cité de Carcassonne France

1. Malbork Castle (Poland) Malbork Castle is a stunning example of a medieval fortress and is widely recognized as the largest castle in the world by land area. Constructed by the Teutonic Knights in the 13th century, at an area of approx 143,591 square meters, this immense brick Gothic castle served as the headquarters for the crusading religious order. 2. Prague Castle (Czech Republic) According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Prague Castle is the largest coherent ancient castle complex in the world. It is not a single building but a collection of palaces that spans an area of around nearly 70,000 square meters. 3. Mehrangarh Fort (India) While often referred to as a "fort," Mehrangarh's massive scale and architectural features makes it to this list. Made above on a 122-meter cliff overlooking the city of Jodhpur, this 15th-century fortress is one of the most imposing structures in India.

4. Hohensalzburg Castle (Austria) Dominating the skyline of Salzburg, Hohensalzburg Castle is one of Europe's largest and best-preserved medieval castles. Built in 1077, it was expanded significantly over the centuries to become a formidable fortress. 5. Windsor Castle (England) As the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world, Windsor Castle is a living witness to over 900 years of British history. Built by William the Conqueror in the 11th century, it has been the family home of British monarchs for centuries. 6. Spiš Castle (Slovakia) Located in eastern Slovakia, Spiš Castle is a magnificent ruin and one of the largest castle complexes in Central Europe. Its vast stone walls and sprawling ruins are a UNESCO World Heritage Site, covering an area of 49,485 square meters. 7. Buda Castle (Hungary)

Located on Castle Hill in Budapest, Buda Castle is a historic palace complex that has been a royal residence since the 13th century. It was built to defend against Mongol attacks and has been rebuilt and expanded over the centuries, reflecting various architectural styles. 8. Citadel of Aleppo (Syria) One of the oldest and largest castles in the world, the Citadel of Aleppo stands on a 40-meter-high limestone outcrop. The hill has been used for defensive purposes for thousands of years, with the current fortress largely constructed by the Ayyubids in the 13th century. 9. Himeji Castle (Japan) Known as the "White Heron Castle" for its elegant, white-plastered facade, Himeji is a masterpiece of Japanese castle architecture and the largest and most-visited castle in Japan. Its complex is vast, featuring 83 buildings connected by a labyrinth of winding paths and gates.

10. Edinburgh Castle (Scotland) Dominating the skyline of Scotland's capital, Edinburgh Castle is a powerful symbol of the nation's history. Perched on an extinct volcanic rock, the castle is an expansive complex of buildings, courtyards, and fortifications. 11. Cité de Carcassonne (France) While often considered a fortified city rather than a single castle, the Cité de Carcassonne is a truly colossal medieval fortress. The walled city complex includes a formidable château and a magnificent basilica, all surrounded by a double ring of defensive walls with numerous towers. Conclusion So, Malbork Castle is the largest castle overall in the world, followed by Prague Castle, Mehrangarh Fort, Hohensalzburg Castle, and England's Windsor Castle as the top five largest castles.