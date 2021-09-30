List of Japan Prime Ministers (1885-2021)
Former Foreign Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will succeed Yoshihide Suga as Prime Minister of the country post winning the Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership vote. Yoshihide Suga decided to step down after completing one year in office after his approval ratings dropped to an all-time low.
Prime Minister of Japan
The Prime Minister of Japan is the chief of the executive branch of Japan’s government and heads the Cabinet. The office of Prime Minister of Japan was created in the 1880s amid the Meiji Restoration.
Below is the complete list of the Prime Ministers of Japan.
List of Prime Ministers of Japan (1885-2021)
|
Prime Minister
|
Term of office & mandate
(Duration)
|
Party
|
Government
|
Emperor
(Reign)
|
Count
Itō Hirobumi
|
22 December
1885
|
30 April
1888
|
-
|
-
|
1. Itō I
|
Meiji
(1867–1912)
|
2 years and 131 days
|
Count
Kuroda Kiyotaka
|
30 April
1888
|
25 October
1889
|
-
|
-
|
2. Kuroda
|
1 year and 179 days
|
Prince
Sanjō Sanetomi
|
25 October
1889
|
24 December
1889
|
-
|
-
|
Sanjō (interim)
|
61 days
|
Count
Yamagata Aritomo
|
24 December
1889
|
6 May
1891
|
-
|
Military
(Army)
|
3. Yamagata I
|
1890
|
1 year and 134 days
|
Count
Matsukata Masayoshi
|
6 May
1891
|
8 August
1892
|
-
|
-
|
4. Matsukata I
|
1892
|
1 year and 95 days
|
Marquess
Itō Hirobumi
|
8 August
1892
|
31 August
1896
|
-
|
-
|
5. Itō II
|
Mar. 1894
|
Sep. 1894
|
4 years and 24 days
|
During this interval, Privy Council Chairman Kuroda Kiyotaka was the acting Prime Minister.
|
Count
Matsukata Masayoshi
|
18 September
1896
|
12 January
1898
|
-
|
-
|
6. Matsukata II
|
1 year and 117 days
|
Marquess
Itō Hirobumi
|
12 January
1898
|
30 June
1898
|
-
|
-
|
7. Itō III
|
Mar. 1898
|
170 days
|
Count
Ōkuma Shigenobu
|
30 June
1898
|
8 November
1898
|
-
|
Kenseitō
|
8. Ōkuma I
|
Aug. 1898
|
132 days
|
Count
Yamagata Aritomo
|
8 November
1898
|
19 October
1900
|
-
|
Military
(Army)
|
9. Yamagata II
|
1 year and 346 days
|
Marquess
Itō Hirobumi
|
19 October
1900
|
10 May
1901
|
-
|
Rikken Seiyūkai
|
10. Itō IV
|
204 days
|
During this interval, Privy Council Chairman Saionji Kinmochi was the acting Prime Minister.
|
Count
Katsura Tarō
|
2 June
1901
|
7 January
1906
|
-
|
Military
(Army)
|
11. Katsura I
|
1902
|
1903
|
1904
|
4 years and 220 days
|
Marquess
Saionji Kinmochi
|
7 January
1906
|
14 July
1908
|
-
|
Rikken Seiyūkai
|
12. Saionji I
|
1908
|
2 years and 190 days
|
Prince
Katsura Tarō
|
14 July
1908
|
30 August
1911
|
-
|
Military
(Army)
|
13. Katsura II
|
3 years and 48 days
|
Marquess
Saionji Kinmochi
|
30 August
1911
|
21 December
1912
|
-
|
Rikken Seiyūkai
|
14. Saionji II
|
1912
|
1 year and 114 days
|
Taishō
(1912–1926)
|
Prince
Katsura Tarō
|
21 December
1912
|
20 February
1913
|
-
|
-
|
15. Katsura III
|
62 days
|
Count
Yamamoto Gonnohyōe
|
20 February
1913
|
16 April
1914
|
-
|
Military
(Navy)
|
16. Yamamoto I
|
1 year and 56 days
|
Marquess
Ōkuma Shigenobu
|
16 April
1914
|
9 October
1916
|
-
|
Rikken Dōshikai
|
17. Ōkuma II
|
1915
|
2 years and 177 days
|
Count
Terauchi Masatake
|
9 October
1916
|
29 September
1918
|
-
|
Military
(Army)
|
18. Terauchi
|
1917
|
1 year and 356 days
|
Hara Takashi
Rep for Morioka
|
29 September
1918
|
4 November
1921
|
-
|
Rikken Seiyūkai
|
19. Hara
|
1920
|
3 years and 37 days
|
During this interval, Foreign Minister Uchida Kosai was the acting Prime Minister.
|
Viscount
Takahashi Korekiyo
(1854–1936)
|
13 November
1921
|
12 June
1922
|
-
|
Rikken Seiyūkai
|
20. Takahashi
|
212 days
|
Baron
Katō Tomosaburō
|
12 June
1922
|
24 August
1923
|
-
|
Military
(Navy)
|
21. Katō To.
|
1 year and 74 days
|
During this interval, Foreign Minister Uchida Kosai was the acting Prime Minister.
|
Count
Yamamoto Gonnohyōe
|
2 September
1923
|
7 January
1924
|
-
|
Military
(Navy)
|
22. Yamamoto II
|
128 days
|
Viscount
Kiyoura Keigo
|
7 January
1924
|
11 June
1924
|
-
|
-
|
23. Kiyoura
|
157 days
|
Viscount
Katō Takaaki
|
11 June
1924
|
28 January
1926
|
1924
|
Kenseikai
|
24. Katō Ta.
|
1 year and 232 days
|
During this interval, Interior Minister Wakatsuki Reijirō was the acting Prime Minister.
|
Wakatsuki Reijirō
|
30 January
1926
|
20 April
1927
|
-
|
Kenseikai
|
25. Wakatsuki I
|
1 year and 81 days
|
Shōwa
(1926–1989)
|
Baron
Tanaka Giichi
|
20 April
1927
|
2 July
1929
|
-
|
Rikken Seiyūkai
|
26. Tanaka G.
|
1928
|
2 years and 74 days
|
Hamaguchi Osachi
|
2 July
1929
|
14 April
1931
|
-
|
Rikken Minseitō
|
27. Hamaguchi
|
1930
|
1 year and 287 days
|
During this interval, Foreign Minister Kijūrō Shidehara was the acting Prime Minister.
|
Baron
Wakatsuki Reijirō
|
14 April
1931
|
13 December
1931
|
-
|
Rikken Minseitō
|
28. Wakatsuki II
|
244 days
|
Inukai Tsuyoshi
|
13 December
1931
|
15 May
1932
|
-
|
Rikken Seiyūkai
|
29. Inukai
|
1932
|
155 days
|
During this interval, Finance Minister Takahashi Korekiyo was the acting Prime Minister.
|
Viscount
Saitō Makoto
|
26 May
1932
|
8 July
1934
|
-
|
Military
(Navy)
|
30. Saitō
|
2 years and 44 days
|
Keisuke Okada
|
8 July
1934
|
9 March
1936
|
-
|
Military
(Navy)
|
31. Okada
|
1936
|
1 year and 246 days
|
During this interval, Interior Minister Fumio Gotō was the acting Prime Minister.
|
Kōki Hirota
|
9 March
1936
|
2 February
1937
|
-
|
-
|
32. Hirota
|
331 days
|
Senjūrō Hayashi
|
2 February
1937
|
4 June
1937
|
-
|
Military
(Army)
|
33. Hayashi
|
1937
|
123 days
|
Prince
Fumimaro Konoe
|
4 June
1937
|
5 January
1939
|
-
|
-
|
34. Konoe I
|
1 year and 216 days
|
Baron
Kiichirō Hiranuma
|
5 January
1939
|
30 August
1939
|
-
|
-
|
35. Hiranuma
|
238 days
|
Nobuyuki Abe
|
30 August
1939
|
16 January
1940
|
-
|
Military
(Army)
|
36. Abe N.
|
140 days
|
Mitsumasa Yonai
|
16 January
1940
|
22 July
1940
|
-
|
Military
(Navy)
|
37. Yonai
|
189 days
|
Prince
Fumimaro Konoe
|
22 July
1940
|
18 October
1941
|
-
|
-
|
38. Konoe II
|
Taisei Yokusankai
|
1 year and 89 days
|
39. Konoe III
|
Hideki Tōjō
|
18 October
1941
|
22 July
1944
|
-
|
Taisei Yokusankai
|
40. Tōjō
|
1942
|
2 years and 279 days
|
Kuniaki Koiso
|
22 July
1944
|
7 April
1945
|
-
|
Taisei Yokusankai
|
41. Koiso
|
260 days
|
Baron
Kantarō Suzuki
|
7 April
1945
|
17 August
1945
|
-
|
Taisei Yokusankai
|
42. Suzuki K.
|
133 days
|
-
|
Prince
Naruhiko Higashikuni
|
17 August
1945
|
9 October
1945
|
-
|
Imperial Family
|
43. Higashikuni no miya
|
54 days
|
Baron
Kijūrō Shidehara
|
9 October
1945
|
22 May
1946
|
-
|
Progressive
|
44. Shidehara
|
226 days
|
Shigeru Yoshida
|
22 May
1946
|
24 May
1947
|
1946
|
Liberal
|
45. Yoshida I
|
1 year and 3 days
|
Tetsu Katayama
|
24 May
1947
|
10 March
1948
|
1947
|
Socialist
|
46. Katayama
|
292 days
|
Hitoshi Ashida
|
10 March
1948
|
15 October
1948
|
-
|
Democratic
|
47. Ashida
|
220 days
|
Shigeru Yoshida
|
15 October
1948
|
10 December
1954
|
-
|
Democratic Liberal
|
48. Yoshida II
|
1949
|
49. Yoshida III
|
Liberal
|
1952
|
50. Yoshida IV
|
1953
|
51. Yoshida IV
|
6 years and 57 days
|
Ichirō Hatoyama
|
10 December
1954
|
23 December
1956
|
-
|
Democratic
|
52. Hatoyama I. I
|
1955
|
53. Hatoyama I. II
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
54. Hatoyama I. III
|
2 years and 14 days
|
Tanzan Ishibashi
|
23 December
1956
|
25 February
1957
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
55. Ishibashi
|
65 days
|
Nobusuke Kishi
|
25 February
1957
|
19 July
1960
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
56. Kishi I
|
1958
|
57. Kishi II
|
3 years and 146 days
|
Hayato Ikeda
|
19 July
1960
|
9 November
1964
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
58. Ikeda I
|
1960
|
59. Ikeda II
|
1963
|
60. Ikeda III
|
4 years and 114 days
|
Eisaku Satō
|
9 November
1964
|
7 July
1972
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
61. Satō I
|
1967
|
62. Satō II
|
1969
|
63. Satō III
|
7 years and 242 days
|
Kakuei Tanaka
|
7 July
1972
|
9 December
1974
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
64. Tanaka K. I
|
1972
|
65. Tanaka K. II
|
2 years and 156 days
|
Takeo Miki
|
9 December
1974
|
24 December
1976
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
66. Miki
|
2 years and 16 days
|
Takeo Fukuda
|
24 December
1976
|
7 December
1978
|
1976
|
Liberal Democratic
|
67. Fukuda T.
|
1 year and 349 days
|
Masayoshi Ōhira
|
7 December
1978
|
12 June
1980
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
68. Ōhira I
|
1979
|
69. Ōhira II
|
1 year and 189 days
|
During this interval, Chief Cabinet Secretary Masayoshi Ito was the acting Prime Minister.
|
Zenkō Suzuki
|
17 July
1980
|
27 November
1982
|
1980
|
Liberal Democratic
|
70. Suzuki Z.
|
2 years and 134 days
|
Yasuhiro Nakasone
|
27 November
1982
|
6 November
1987
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
71. Nakasone I
|
1983
|
72. Nakasone II
|
1986
|
72. Nakasone II
|
4 years and 345 days
|
Noboru Takeshita
|
6 November
1987
|
3 June
1989
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
74. Takeshita
|
1 year and 210 days
|
Akihito
(Heisei)
(1989–2019)
|
Sōsuke Uno
|
3 June
1989
|
10 August
1989
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
75. Uno
|
69 days
|
Toshiki Kaifu
|
10 August
1989
|
5 November
1991
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
76. Kaifu I
|
1990
|
77. Kaifu II
|
2 years and 88 days
|
Kiichi Miyazawa
|
5 November
1991
|
9 August
1993
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
78. Miyazawa
|
1 year and 278 days
|
Morihiro Hosokawa
|
9 August
1993
|
28 April
1994
|
1993
|
New
|
79. Hosokawa
|
263 days
|
Tsutomu Hata
|
28 April
1994
|
30 June
1994
|
-
|
Renewal
|
80. Hata
|
64 days
|
Tomiichi Murayama
|
30 June
1994
|
11 January
1996
|
-
|
Socialist
|
81. Murayama
|
1 year and 196 days
|
Ryūtarō Hashimoto
|
11 January
1996
|
30 July
1998
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
82. Hashimoto I
|
1996
|
83. Hashimoto II
|
2 years and 201 days
|
Keizō Obuchi
|
30 July
1998
|
5 April
2000
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
84. Obuchi
|
2 years and 201 days
|
Yoshirō Mori
|
5 April
2000
|
26 April
2001
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
85. Mori I
|
2000
|
86. Mori II
|
1 year and 22 days
|
Junichirō Koizumi
|
26 April
2001
|
26 September
2006
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
87. Koizumi I
|
2003
|
88. Koizumi II
|
2005
|
89. Koizumi III
|
5 years and 154 days
|
Shinzō Abe
|
26 September
2006
|
26 September
2007
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
90. Abe S. I
|
1 year and 1 day
|
Yasuo Fukuda
|
26 September
2007
|
24 September
2008
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
91. Fukuda Y.
|
365 days
|
Tarō Asō
|
24 September
2008
|
16 September
2009
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
92. Asō
|
358 days
|
Yukio Hatoyama
|
16 September
2009
|
8 June
2010
|
2009
|
Democratic
|
93. Hatoyama Y.
|
266 days
|
Naoto Kan
|
8 June
2010
|
2 September
2011
|
-
|
Democratic
|
94. Kan
|
1 year and 87 days
|
Yoshihiko Noda
|
2 September
2011
|
26 December
2012
|
-
|
Democratic
|
95. Noda
|
1 year and 116 days
|
Shinzō Abe
|
26 December
2012
|
16 September
2020
|
2012
|
Liberal Democratic
|
96. Abe S. II
|
2014
|
97. Abe S. III
|
2017
|
98. Abe S. IV
|
7 years and 266 days
|
Naruhito
(Reiwa)
(2019–present)
|
Yoshihide Suga
|
16 September
2020
|
Incumbent 4 October 2021
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
99. Suga
|
1 year and 15 days
|
Fumio Kishida
|
Pending
|
-
|
Liberal Democratic
|
100. Kishida
Key Highlights:
1- Ito Hirobumi served as the first Prime Minister of Japan, holding office in 1885.
2- Katsura Tarō was the longest-serving Prime Minister in the Imperial period and held office on three different occasions.
3- Eisaku Satō was the longest uninterrupted serving Prime Minister, holding office from 1964 to 1972 until his record was surpassed by Shinzō Abe in August 2020.
4- Shinzō Abe is the longest-serving Prime Minister, holding office from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020.
Also Read | Michiyo Tsujimura's 133rd birthday: Google pays tribute to Japanese scientist with a doodle
What is the difference between President and Prime Minister?