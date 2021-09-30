List of Japan Prime Ministers (1885-2021)

Former Foreign Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will succeed Yoshihide Suga as Prime Minister of the country post winning the Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership vote. Yoshihide Suga decided to step down after completing one year in office after his approval ratings dropped to an all-time low.

Prime Minister of Japan

The Prime Minister of Japan is the chief of the executive branch of Japan’s government and heads the Cabinet. The office of Prime Minister of Japan was created in the 1880s amid the Meiji Restoration.

Below is the complete list of the Prime Ministers of Japan.

List of Prime Ministers of Japan (1885-2021)

Prime Minister Term of office & mandate (Duration) Party Government Emperor (Reign) Count Itō Hirobumi 22 December 1885 30 April 1888 - - 1. Itō I Meiji (1867–1912) 2 years and 131 days Count Kuroda Kiyotaka 30 April 1888 25 October 1889 - - 2. Kuroda 1 year and 179 days Prince Sanjō Sanetomi 25 October 1889 24 December 1889 - - Sanjō (interim) 61 days Count Yamagata Aritomo 24 December 1889 6 May 1891 - Military (Army) 3. Yamagata I 1890 1 year and 134 days Count Matsukata Masayoshi 6 May 1891 8 August 1892 - - 4. Matsukata I 1892 1 year and 95 days Marquess Itō Hirobumi 8 August 1892 31 August 1896 - - 5. Itō II Mar. 1894 Sep. 1894 4 years and 24 days During this interval, Privy Council Chairman Kuroda Kiyotaka was the acting Prime Minister. Count Matsukata Masayoshi 18 September 1896 12 January 1898 - - 6. Matsukata II 1 year and 117 days Marquess Itō Hirobumi 12 January 1898 30 June 1898 - - 7. Itō III Mar. 1898 170 days Count Ōkuma Shigenobu 30 June 1898 8 November 1898 - Kenseitō 8. Ōkuma I Aug. 1898 132 days Count Yamagata Aritomo 8 November 1898 19 October 1900 - Military (Army) 9. Yamagata II 1 year and 346 days Marquess Itō Hirobumi 19 October 1900 10 May 1901 - Rikken Seiyūkai 10. Itō IV 204 days During this interval, Privy Council Chairman Saionji Kinmochi was the acting Prime Minister. Count Katsura Tarō 2 June 1901 7 January 1906 - Military (Army) 11. Katsura I 1902 1903 1904 4 years and 220 days Marquess Saionji Kinmochi 7 January 1906 14 July 1908 - Rikken Seiyūkai 12. Saionji I 1908 2 years and 190 days Prince Katsura Tarō 14 July 1908 30 August 1911 - Military (Army) 13. Katsura II 3 years and 48 days Marquess Saionji Kinmochi 30 August 1911 21 December 1912 - Rikken Seiyūkai 14. Saionji II 1912 1 year and 114 days Taishō (1912–1926) Prince Katsura Tarō 21 December 1912 20 February 1913 - - 15. Katsura III 62 days Count Yamamoto Gonnohyōe 20 February 1913 16 April 1914 - Military (Navy) 16. Yamamoto I 1 year and 56 days Marquess Ōkuma Shigenobu 16 April 1914 9 October 1916 - Rikken Dōshikai 17. Ōkuma II 1915 2 years and 177 days Count Terauchi Masatake 9 October 1916 29 September 1918 - Military (Army) 18. Terauchi 1917 1 year and 356 days Hara Takashi

Rep for Morioka 29 September 1918 4 November 1921 - Rikken Seiyūkai 19. Hara 1920 3 years and 37 days During this interval, Foreign Minister Uchida Kosai was the acting Prime Minister. Viscount Takahashi Korekiyo (1854–1936) 13 November 1921 12 June 1922 - Rikken Seiyūkai 20. Takahashi 212 days Baron Katō Tomosaburō 12 June 1922 24 August 1923 - Military (Navy) 21. Katō To. 1 year and 74 days During this interval, Foreign Minister Uchida Kosai was the acting Prime Minister. Count Yamamoto Gonnohyōe 2 September 1923 7 January 1924 - Military (Navy) 22. Yamamoto II 128 days Viscount Kiyoura Keigo 7 January 1924 11 June 1924 - - 23. Kiyoura 157 days Viscount Katō Takaaki 11 June 1924 28 January 1926 1924 Kenseikai 24. Katō Ta. 1 year and 232 days During this interval, Interior Minister Wakatsuki Reijirō was the acting Prime Minister. Wakatsuki Reijirō 30 January 1926 20 April 1927 - Kenseikai 25. Wakatsuki I 1 year and 81 days Shōwa (1926–1989) Baron Tanaka Giichi 20 April 1927 2 July 1929 - Rikken Seiyūkai 26. Tanaka G. 1928 2 years and 74 days Hamaguchi Osachi 2 July 1929 14 April 1931 - Rikken Minseitō 27. Hamaguchi 1930 1 year and 287 days During this interval, Foreign Minister Kijūrō Shidehara was the acting Prime Minister. Baron Wakatsuki Reijirō 14 April 1931 13 December 1931 - Rikken Minseitō 28. Wakatsuki II 244 days Inukai Tsuyoshi 13 December 1931 15 May 1932 - Rikken Seiyūkai 29. Inukai 1932 155 days During this interval, Finance Minister Takahashi Korekiyo was the acting Prime Minister. Viscount Saitō Makoto 26 May 1932 8 July 1934 - Military (Navy) 30. Saitō 2 years and 44 days Keisuke Okada 8 July 1934 9 March 1936 - Military (Navy) 31. Okada 1936 1 year and 246 days During this interval, Interior Minister Fumio Gotō was the acting Prime Minister. Kōki Hirota 9 March 1936 2 February 1937 - - 32. Hirota 331 days Senjūrō Hayashi 2 February 1937 4 June 1937 - Military (Army) 33. Hayashi 1937 123 days Prince Fumimaro Konoe



4 June 1937 5 January 1939 - - 34. Konoe I 1 year and 216 days Baron Kiichirō Hiranuma 5 January 1939 30 August 1939 - - 35. Hiranuma 238 days Nobuyuki Abe 30 August 1939 16 January 1940 - Military (Army) 36. Abe N. 140 days Mitsumasa Yonai 16 January 1940 22 July 1940 - Military (Navy) 37. Yonai 189 days Prince Fumimaro Konoe 22 July 1940 18 October 1941 - - 38. Konoe II Taisei Yokusankai 1 year and 89 days 39. Konoe III Hideki Tōjō 18 October 1941 22 July 1944 - Taisei Yokusankai 40. Tōjō 1942 2 years and 279 days Kuniaki Koiso 22 July 1944 7 April 1945 - Taisei Yokusankai 41. Koiso 260 days Baron Kantarō Suzuki 7 April 1945 17 August 1945 - Taisei Yokusankai 42. Suzuki K. 133 days - Prince Naruhiko Higashikuni 17 August 1945 9 October 1945 - Imperial Family 43. Higashikuni no miya 54 days Baron Kijūrō Shidehara 9 October 1945 22 May 1946 - Progressive 44. Shidehara 226 days Shigeru Yoshida 22 May 1946 24 May 1947 1946 Liberal 45. Yoshida I 1 year and 3 days Tetsu Katayama 24 May 1947 10 March 1948 1947 Socialist 46. Katayama 292 days Hitoshi Ashida 10 March 1948 15 October 1948 - Democratic 47. Ashida 220 days Shigeru Yoshida 15 October 1948 10 December 1954 - Democratic Liberal 48. Yoshida II 1949 49. Yoshida III Liberal 1952 50. Yoshida IV 1953 51. Yoshida IV 6 years and 57 days Ichirō Hatoyama 10 December 1954 23 December 1956 - Democratic 52. Hatoyama I. I 1955 53. Hatoyama I. II - Liberal Democratic 54. Hatoyama I. III 2 years and 14 days Tanzan Ishibashi 23 December 1956 25 February 1957 - Liberal Democratic 55. Ishibashi 65 days Nobusuke Kishi 25 February 1957 19 July 1960 - Liberal Democratic 56. Kishi I 1958 57. Kishi II 3 years and 146 days Hayato Ikeda 19 July 1960 9 November 1964 - Liberal Democratic 58. Ikeda I 1960 59. Ikeda II 1963 60. Ikeda III 4 years and 114 days Eisaku Satō 9 November 1964 7 July 1972 - Liberal Democratic 61. Satō I 1967 62. Satō II 1969 63. Satō III 7 years and 242 days Kakuei Tanaka 7 July 1972 9 December 1974 - Liberal Democratic 64. Tanaka K. I 1972 65. Tanaka K. II 2 years and 156 days Takeo Miki 9 December 1974 24 December 1976 - Liberal Democratic 66. Miki 2 years and 16 days Takeo Fukuda 24 December 1976 7 December 1978 1976 Liberal Democratic 67. Fukuda T. 1 year and 349 days Masayoshi Ōhira 7 December 1978 12 June 1980 - Liberal Democratic 68. Ōhira I 1979 69. Ōhira II 1 year and 189 days During this interval, Chief Cabinet Secretary Masayoshi Ito was the acting Prime Minister. Zenkō Suzuki 17 July 1980 27 November 1982 1980 Liberal Democratic 70. Suzuki Z. 2 years and 134 days Yasuhiro Nakasone 27 November 1982 6 November 1987 - Liberal Democratic 71. Nakasone I 1983 72. Nakasone II 1986 72. Nakasone II 4 years and 345 days Noboru Takeshita 6 November 1987 3 June 1989 - Liberal Democratic 74. Takeshita 1 year and 210 days Akihito (Heisei)

(1989–2019) Sōsuke Uno 3 June 1989 10 August 1989 - Liberal Democratic 75. Uno 69 days Toshiki Kaifu 10 August 1989 5 November 1991 - Liberal Democratic 76. Kaifu I 1990 77. Kaifu II 2 years and 88 days Kiichi Miyazawa 5 November 1991 9 August 1993 - Liberal Democratic 78. Miyazawa 1 year and 278 days Morihiro Hosokawa 9 August 1993 28 April 1994 1993 New 79. Hosokawa 263 days Tsutomu Hata 28 April 1994 30 June 1994 - Renewal 80. Hata 64 days Tomiichi Murayama 30 June 1994 11 January 1996 - Socialist 81. Murayama 1 year and 196 days Ryūtarō Hashimoto 11 January 1996 30 July 1998 - Liberal Democratic 82. Hashimoto I 1996 83. Hashimoto II 2 years and 201 days Keizō Obuchi 30 July 1998 5 April 2000 - Liberal Democratic 84. Obuchi 2 years and 201 days Yoshirō Mori 5 April 2000 26 April 2001 - Liberal Democratic 85. Mori I 2000 86. Mori II 1 year and 22 days Junichirō Koizumi 26 April 2001 26 September 2006 - Liberal Democratic 87. Koizumi I 2003 88. Koizumi II 2005 89. Koizumi III 5 years and 154 days Shinzō Abe 26 September 2006 26 September 2007 - Liberal Democratic 90. Abe S. I 1 year and 1 day Yasuo Fukuda 26 September 2007 24 September 2008 - Liberal Democratic 91. Fukuda Y. 365 days Tarō Asō 24 September 2008 16 September 2009 - Liberal Democratic 92. Asō 358 days Yukio Hatoyama 16 September 2009 8 June 2010 2009 Democratic 93. Hatoyama Y. 266 days Naoto Kan 8 June 2010 2 September 2011 - Democratic 94. Kan 1 year and 87 days Yoshihiko Noda 2 September 2011 26 December 2012 - Democratic 95. Noda 1 year and 116 days Shinzō Abe 26 December 2012 16 September 2020 2012 Liberal Democratic 96. Abe S. II 2014 97. Abe S. III 2017 98. Abe S. IV 7 years and 266 days Naruhito (Reiwa)

(2019–present) Yoshihide Suga 16 September 2020 Incumbent 4 October 2021 - Liberal Democratic 99. Suga 1 year and 15 days Fumio Kishida Pending - Liberal Democratic 100. Kishida

Key Highlights:

1- Ito Hirobumi served as the first Prime Minister of Japan, holding office in 1885.

2- Katsura Tarō was the longest-serving Prime Minister in the Imperial period and held office on three different occasions.

3- Eisaku Satō was the longest uninterrupted serving Prime Minister, holding office from 1964 to 1972 until his record was surpassed by Shinzō Abe in August 2020.

4- Shinzō Abe is the longest-serving Prime Minister, holding office from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020.

