List of Japan Prime Ministers (1885-2021)

Former Foreign Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida to be the next Prime Minister of Japan. Check the complete list here.
Created On: Sep 30, 2021 12:03 IST
Modified On: Sep 30, 2021 12:57 IST
List of Japan Prime Ministers (1885-2021)
List of Japan Prime Ministers (1885-2021)

Former Foreign Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will succeed Yoshihide Suga as Prime Minister of the country post winning the Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership vote. Yoshihide Suga decided to step down after completing one year in office after his approval ratings dropped to an all-time low. 

Prime Minister of Japan

The Prime Minister of Japan is the chief of the executive branch of Japan’s government and heads the Cabinet. The office of Prime Minister of Japan was created in the 1880s amid the Meiji Restoration. 

Below is the complete list of the Prime Ministers of Japan. 

List of Prime Ministers of Japan (1885-2021)

Prime Minister

Term of office & mandate

(Duration)

Party

Government

Emperor

(Reign)

Count

Itō Hirobumi

22 December

1885

30 April

1888

-

-

1. Itō I

Meiji

(1867–1912)

2 years and 131 days

Count

Kuroda Kiyotaka

30 April

1888

25 October

1889

-

-

2. Kuroda

1 year and 179 days

Prince

Sanjō Sanetomi

25 October

1889

24 December

1889

-

-

Sanjō (interim)

61 days

Count

Yamagata Aritomo

24 December

1889

6 May

1891

-

Military

(Army)

3. Yamagata I

1890

1 year and 134 days

Count

Matsukata Masayoshi

6 May

1891

8 August

1892

-

-

4. Matsukata I

1892

1 year and 95 days

Marquess

Itō Hirobumi

8 August

1892

31 August

1896

-

-

5. Itō II

Mar. 1894

Sep. 1894

4 years and 24 days

During this interval, Privy Council Chairman Kuroda Kiyotaka was the acting Prime Minister.

Count

Matsukata Masayoshi

18 September

1896

12 January

1898

-

-

6. Matsukata II

1 year and 117 days

Marquess

Itō Hirobumi

12 January

1898

30 June

1898

-

-

7. Itō III

Mar. 1898

170 days

Count

Ōkuma Shigenobu

30 June

1898

8 November

1898

-

Kenseitō

8. Ōkuma I

Aug. 1898

132 days

Count

Yamagata Aritomo

8 November

1898

19 October

1900

-

Military

(Army)

9. Yamagata II

1 year and 346 days

Marquess

Itō Hirobumi

19 October

1900

10 May

1901

-

Rikken Seiyūkai

10. Itō IV

204 days

During this interval, Privy Council Chairman Saionji Kinmochi was the acting Prime Minister.

Count

Katsura Tarō

2 June

1901

7 January

1906

-

Military

(Army)

11. Katsura I

1902

1903

1904

4 years and 220 days

Marquess

Saionji Kinmochi

7 January

1906

14 July

1908

-

Rikken Seiyūkai

12. Saionji I

1908

2 years and 190 days

Prince

Katsura Tarō

14 July

1908

30 August

1911

-

Military

(Army)

13. Katsura II

3 years and 48 days

Marquess

Saionji Kinmochi

30 August

1911

21 December

1912

-

Rikken Seiyūkai

14. Saionji II

1912

1 year and 114 days

Taishō

(1912–1926)

Prince

Katsura Tarō

21 December

1912

20 February

1913

-

-

15. Katsura III

62 days

Count

Yamamoto Gonnohyōe

20 February

1913

16 April

1914

-

Military

(Navy)

16. Yamamoto I

1 year and 56 days

Marquess

Ōkuma Shigenobu

16 April

1914

9 October

1916

-

Rikken Dōshikai

17. Ōkuma II

1915

2 years and 177 days

Count

Terauchi Masatake

9 October

1916

29 September

1918

-

Military

(Army)

18. Terauchi

1917

1 year and 356 days

Hara Takashi


Rep for Morioka

29 September

1918

4 November

1921

-

Rikken Seiyūkai

19. Hara

1920

3 years and 37 days

During this interval, Foreign Minister Uchida Kosai was the acting Prime Minister.

Viscount

Takahashi Korekiyo

(1854–1936)

13 November

1921

12 June

1922

-

Rikken Seiyūkai

20. Takahashi

212 days

Baron

Katō Tomosaburō

12 June

1922

24 August

1923

-

Military

(Navy)

21. Katō To.

1 year and 74 days

During this interval, Foreign Minister Uchida Kosai was the acting Prime Minister.

Count

Yamamoto Gonnohyōe

2 September

1923

7 January

1924

-

Military

(Navy)

22. Yamamoto II

128 days

Viscount

Kiyoura Keigo

7 January

1924

11 June

1924

-

-

23. Kiyoura

157 days

Viscount

Katō Takaaki

11 June

1924

28 January

1926

1924

Kenseikai

24. Katō Ta.

1 year and 232 days

During this interval, Interior Minister Wakatsuki Reijirō was the acting Prime Minister.

Wakatsuki Reijirō

30 January

1926

20 April

1927

-

Kenseikai

25. Wakatsuki I

1 year and 81 days

Shōwa

(1926–1989)

Baron

Tanaka Giichi

20 April

1927

2 July

1929

-

Rikken Seiyūkai

26. Tanaka G.

1928

2 years and 74 days

Hamaguchi Osachi

2 July

1929

14 April

1931

-

Rikken Minseitō

27. Hamaguchi

1930

1 year and 287 days

During this interval, Foreign Minister Kijūrō Shidehara was the acting Prime Minister.

Baron

Wakatsuki Reijirō

14 April

1931

13 December

1931

-

Rikken Minseitō

28. Wakatsuki II

244 days

Inukai Tsuyoshi

13 December

1931

15 May

1932

-

Rikken Seiyūkai

29. Inukai

1932

155 days

During this interval, Finance Minister Takahashi Korekiyo was the acting Prime Minister.

Viscount

Saitō Makoto

26 May

1932

8 July

1934

-

Military

(Navy)

30. Saitō

2 years and 44 days

Keisuke Okada

8 July

1934

9 March

1936

-

Military

(Navy)

31. Okada

1936

1 year and 246 days

During this interval, Interior Minister Fumio Gotō was the acting Prime Minister.

Kōki Hirota

9 March

1936

2 February

1937

-

-

32. Hirota

331 days

Senjūrō Hayashi

2 February

1937

4 June

1937

-

Military

(Army)

33. Hayashi

1937

123 days

Prince

Fumimaro Konoe

4 June

1937

5 January

1939

-

-

34. Konoe I

1 year and 216 days

Baron

Kiichirō Hiranuma

5 January

1939

30 August

1939

-

-

35. Hiranuma

238 days

Nobuyuki Abe

30 August

1939

16 January

1940

-

Military

(Army)

36. Abe N.

140 days

Mitsumasa Yonai

16 January

1940

22 July

1940

-

Military

(Navy)

37. Yonai

189 days

Prince

Fumimaro Konoe

22 July

1940

18 October

1941

-

-

38. Konoe II

Taisei Yokusankai

1 year and 89 days

39. Konoe III

Hideki Tōjō

18 October

1941

22 July

1944

-

Taisei Yokusankai

40. Tōjō

1942

2 years and 279 days

Kuniaki Koiso

22 July

1944

7 April

1945

-

Taisei Yokusankai

41. Koiso

260 days

Baron

Kantarō Suzuki

7 April

1945

17 August

1945

-

Taisei Yokusankai

42. Suzuki K.

133 days

-

Prince

Naruhiko Higashikuni

17 August

1945

9 October

1945

-

Imperial Family

43. Higashikuni no miya

54 days

Baron

Kijūrō Shidehara

9 October

1945

22 May

1946

-

Progressive

44. Shidehara

226 days

Shigeru Yoshida

22 May

1946

24 May

1947

1946

Liberal

45. Yoshida I

1 year and 3 days

Tetsu Katayama

24 May

1947

10 March

1948

1947

Socialist

46. Katayama

292 days

Hitoshi Ashida

10 March

1948

15 October

1948

-

Democratic

47. Ashida

220 days

Shigeru Yoshida

15 October

1948

10 December

1954

-

Democratic Liberal

48. Yoshida II

1949

49. Yoshida III

Liberal

1952

50. Yoshida IV

1953

51. Yoshida IV

6 years and 57 days

Ichirō Hatoyama

10 December

1954

23 December

1956

-

Democratic

52. Hatoyama I. I

1955

53. Hatoyama I. II

-

Liberal Democratic

54. Hatoyama I. III

2 years and 14 days

Tanzan Ishibashi

23 December

1956

25 February

1957

-

Liberal Democratic

55. Ishibashi

65 days

Nobusuke Kishi

25 February

1957

19 July

1960

-

Liberal Democratic

56. Kishi I

1958

57. Kishi II

3 years and 146 days

Hayato Ikeda

19 July

1960

9 November

1964

-

Liberal Democratic

58. Ikeda I

1960

59. Ikeda II

1963

60. Ikeda III

4 years and 114 days

Eisaku Satō

9 November

1964

7 July

1972

-

Liberal Democratic

61. Satō I

1967

62. Satō II

1969

63. Satō III

7 years and 242 days

Kakuei Tanaka

7 July

1972

9 December

1974

-

Liberal Democratic

64. Tanaka K. I

1972

65. Tanaka K. II

2 years and 156 days

Takeo Miki

9 December

1974

24 December

1976

-

Liberal Democratic

66. Miki

2 years and 16 days

Takeo Fukuda

24 December

1976

7 December

1978

1976

Liberal Democratic

67. Fukuda T.

1 year and 349 days

Masayoshi Ōhira

7 December

1978

12 June

1980

-

Liberal Democratic

68. Ōhira I

1979

69. Ōhira II

1 year and 189 days

During this interval, Chief Cabinet Secretary Masayoshi Ito was the acting Prime Minister.

Zenkō Suzuki

17 July

1980

27 November

1982

1980

Liberal Democratic

70. Suzuki Z.

2 years and 134 days

Yasuhiro Nakasone

27 November

1982

6 November

1987

-

Liberal Democratic

71. Nakasone I

1983

72. Nakasone II

1986

72. Nakasone II

4 years and 345 days

Noboru Takeshita

6 November

1987

3 June

1989

-

Liberal Democratic

74. Takeshita

1 year and 210 days

Akihito

(Heisei)


(1989–2019)

Sōsuke Uno

3 June

1989

10 August

1989

-

Liberal Democratic

75. Uno

69 days

Toshiki Kaifu

10 August

1989

5 November

1991

-

Liberal Democratic

76. Kaifu I

1990

77. Kaifu II

2 years and 88 days

Kiichi Miyazawa

5 November

1991

9 August

1993

-

Liberal Democratic

78. Miyazawa

1 year and 278 days

Morihiro Hosokawa

9 August

1993

28 April

1994

1993

New

79. Hosokawa

263 days

Tsutomu Hata

28 April

1994

30 June

1994

-

Renewal

80. Hata

64 days

Tomiichi Murayama

30 June

1994

11 January

1996

-

Socialist

81. Murayama

1 year and 196 days

Ryūtarō Hashimoto

11 January

1996

30 July

1998

-

Liberal Democratic

82. Hashimoto I

1996

83. Hashimoto II

2 years and 201 days

Keizō Obuchi

30 July

1998

5 April

2000

-

Liberal Democratic

84. Obuchi

2 years and 201 days

Yoshirō Mori

5 April

2000

26 April

2001

-

Liberal Democratic

85. Mori I

2000

86. Mori II

1 year and 22 days

Junichirō Koizumi

26 April

2001

26 September

2006

-

Liberal Democratic

87. Koizumi I

2003

88. Koizumi II

2005

89. Koizumi III

5 years and 154 days

Shinzō Abe

26 September

2006

26 September

2007

-

Liberal Democratic

90. Abe S. I

1 year and 1 day

Yasuo Fukuda

26 September

2007

24 September

2008

-

Liberal Democratic

91. Fukuda Y.

365 days

Tarō Asō

24 September

2008

16 September

2009

-

Liberal Democratic

92. Asō

358 days

Yukio Hatoyama

16 September

2009

8 June

2010

2009

Democratic

93. Hatoyama Y.

266 days

Naoto Kan

8 June

2010

2 September

2011

-

Democratic

94. Kan

1 year and 87 days

Yoshihiko Noda

2 September

2011

26 December

2012

-

Democratic

95. Noda

1 year and 116 days

Shinzō Abe

26 December

2012

16 September

2020

2012

Liberal Democratic

96. Abe S. II

2014

97. Abe S. III

2017

98. Abe S. IV

7 years and 266 days

Naruhito

(Reiwa)


(2019–present)

Yoshihide Suga

16 September

2020

4 October 2021

-

Liberal Democratic

99. Suga

1 year and 15 days

Fumio Kishida

Pending

-

Liberal Democratic

100. Kishida

Key Highlights:

1- Ito Hirobumi served as the first Prime Minister of Japan, holding office in 1885.

2- Katsura Tarō was the longest-serving Prime Minister in the Imperial period and held office on three different occasions.

3- Eisaku Satō was the longest uninterrupted serving Prime Minister, holding office from 1964 to 1972 until his record was surpassed by Shinzō Abe in August 2020.

4- Shinzō Abe is the longest-serving Prime Minister, holding office from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020.

