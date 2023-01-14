When it comes to the entertainment industry, actors are among some of the highest-paid professionals. From big-budget films to hit TV shows, these actors have made a name for themselves and have accumulated vast wealth as a result.

In this article, we take a look at the top 10 *richest actors in the world, according to the World of Statistics, and how much they have earned.

*Note: The listicle is based on the cumulative wealth of the actors. Not to be confused with the highest-paid actors in the world.

Top 10 Richest Actors In The World

1. Jerry Seinfeld | $1 billion

Jerry Seinfeld is an American actor, comedian, and producer. He is popular for starring in the popular sitcom "Seinfeld,” in which he played a fictionalized version of himself. Seinfeld, the sitcom, is one of the most profitable shows on the small screen. With a net worth of $1 bn, he is the richest actor in the world.

2. Tyler Perry | > $800 million

Tyler Perry is an American actor, writer, producer, and director. He is best known for creating and portraying the character of Madea in a series of films and stage productions. He has a net worth of more than $800 million and is considered one of the most successful African American entertainment entrepreneurs in the industry.

3. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson | $800 million

Dwayne Johnson: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is an American actor and former professional wrestler. He is known for his roles in films such as the "Jumanji," "The Fast and Furious" franchise, and "Moana." He also has a successful career as a producer and has his own production company, Seven Bucks Productions. Johnson has a net worth of $800 million.

4. Shahrukh Khan | $770 million

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as SRK, is a popular Indian actor, film producer, and television personality. He is considered one of the "Big Four" of Indian cinema and has won numerous awards for his performance. He is one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry and the 4th richest actor in the world.

5. Tom Cruise | $620 million

Tom Cruise is an American actor and producer, best known for his roles in blockbuster films such as Top Gun, Jerry Maguire, and the Mission: Impossible franchise. He has been nominated for three Academy Awards and has won three Golden Globe Awards. He is known for performing many of his own stunts in films, and for his dedication to his craft. He has been in the entertainment industry for several decades and continues to be one of the biggest and richest box office stars in Hollywood.

6. Jackie Chan | $520 million

Jackie Chan is a Hong Kong actor and filmmaker, known for his roles in films such as "Rush Hour," "Kung Fu Panda," and "Shanghai Noon." He is also known for performing his own stunts in his films. He has a net worth of $520 million and is the 5th richest actor in the field.

7. George Clooney | $500 million

George Clooney is an American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter. He rose to fame in the late 1990s with his portrayal of Dr. Doug Ross on the television series ER, and has since starred in a number of critically acclaimed films, including the Ocean's Eleven franchise, Syriana, and Up in the Air. He is one of the richest actors in the world.

8. Robert De Niro | $500 million

Robert De Niro is an American actor, producer, and director. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time and has won numerous awards for his performances, including two Academy Awards. De Niro has been in over 100 films, including iconic roles in "The Godfather Part II," "Taxi Driver," "Raging Bull," "The King of Comedy," "Goodfellas," "Casino," and "The Irishman." He has also worked as a director and producer on several films, including "A Bronx Tale" and "The Good Shepherd."

9. Arnold Schwarzenegger | $450 million

Arnold Schwarzenegger is an Austrian-American actor, businessman, and former professional bodybuilder. He began his acting career in the 1970s and has since appeared in a number of films, including the "Terminator" franchise and "Predator." He also served as the 38th Governor of California from 2003 to 2011. He is also known for his philanthropic work, particularly in the areas of education and after-school programs. He is the ninth richest actor in the world.

10. Kevin Hart | $450 million

Kevin Hart is an American comedian, actor, and producer. He began his career as a stand-up comedian in the late 1990s and has since released several successful comedy albums. He has also appeared in numerous films, including the "Scary Movie" franchise, "Ride Along," and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." He is known for his high energy and observational comedy style. Hart has also hosted several award shows like the BET awards, the MTV awards, and the Oscars. He is also a successful entrepreneur and runs his own production company, Hartbeat Production.

It's clear that acting can be a lucrative career, with many actors earning millions of dollars for their work on film and television. The actors on this list have all had incredibly successful careers and have made their fortunes through a combination of talent, hard work, and smart business decisions. Whether they're starring in blockbusters or producing their own projects, these actors are a testament to the earning potential of the entertainment industry.






