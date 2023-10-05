Top 10 Richest Persons In America 2023

Some of America’s richest people made their fortunes as innovators, most becoming self-made billionaires. They transformed the world with technology and are working on ways to change tomorrow.

Overall, the 400 richest billionaires in America are worth $4.5 trillion, tying a record set in 2021. They are about $500 billion richer than they were a year ago, in large part because of rebounding stock markets and an AI-driven tech boom. The article will look into the top 10 richest people in America in 2023.

The Richest person in America is Elon Musk.

ALSO READ| Top 10 Billionaires List in the World 2023

10 Richest Persons In America in 2023

In a staggering display of financial prowess, the combined net worth of the wealthiest individuals now eclipses the gross domestic product (GDP) of some of the entire nations. Today, their riches stand as a towering monument, primarily amassed through their dominance in the realms of technology, finance, and retail. Here is the list:

1. Elon Musk - $251 Billion

2. Jeff Bezos - $161 Billion

3. Larry Ellison - $158 Billion

4. Warren Buffett - $121 Billion

5. Larry Page - $114 Billion

6. Bill Gates - $111 Billion

7. Sergey Brin - $110 Billion

8. Mark Zuckerberg - $106 Billion

9. Steve Ballmer - $101 Billion

10. Michael Bloomberg - $96.3 Billion

The wealthiest people in America are showcased on this list, ranked by net worth. Their rankings come from an in-depth annual assessment of their wealth and assets, which is compiled from Forbes 400 and supported by information obtained from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

ALSO READ| Top 13 Richest Footballers in the World 2023: Net Worth, Career, Salary and More

Richest Persons In America in 2023

1. Elon Musk

Networth: $251 B

Age: 52

State: Texas

Source: Tesla, SpaceX

America's richest person is Elon Musk, the personification of innovation. With an uncompromising dedication to transforming both terrestrial and extraterrestrial transportation, Musk has transformed the automobile sector with Tesla while launching people into space with SpaceX. Musk's extraordinary rise to the top of wealth, spurred by his investment in and leadership of Tesla, where he has earned the title of co-founder, has been the culmination of his trip from South Africa to the United States. Recent milestones include the growth of Starlink's low earth orbit satellite network, which offers extensive internet access, and a massive $1.4 billion deal with NASA for space missions.

ALSO READ| Elon Musk - Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

2. Jeff Bezos

Networth: $161 B

Age: 59

State: Washington

Source: Amazon

Being a pioneer from the start, Jeff Bezos started his journey by abandoning his position as a hedge fund manager to found Amazon, an online bookstore. Amazon has developed into a powerful juggernaut over time, setting the standard for innovation in the twenty-first century. Amazon Prime Video allows the e-commerce behemoth, which rules the digital sphere, to expand its power into cloud storage and content creation. Bezos is still in charge as chairman of Amazon even if he stepped down from his position as CEO in 2021. Along with significant money for his space exploration company, Blue Origin, he has invested in startups like Overtime Sports and Wildtype. Notably, as part of their divorce settlement, Bezos gave MacKenzie Scott a sizable chunk of his Amazon stock.

ALSO READ| Jeff Bezos Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

3. Larry Ellison

Networth: $158 B

Age: 79

State: California

Source: Oracle

Larry Ellison's vast wealth primarily stems from his significant stake in Oracle, the renowned U.S. software maker. Holding over 42% of the company's shares, Ellison's fortune remains unmatched. He's strategically utilized collateral from a portion of his shares, excluding them from net worth calculations. Ellison's extravagant lifestyle, including yachts, planes, and high-profile investments, relies on the proceeds from Oracle's sales and dividends, totalling an astounding $12 billion since 2003.

4. Warren Buffett

Networth: $121 B

Age: 93

State: Nebraska

Source: Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett, the iconic figure behind Berkshire Hathaway, continues to command the investment world. With an impressive 19.8% compounded annual gain in market value since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway boasts ownership of Geico, Clayton Homes, Dairy Queen, and stakes in Coca-Cola and American Express. The majority of Buffett's wealth stems from his interest in Berkshire Hathaway, encompassing both Class A and Class B shares.

5. Larry Page

Networth: $114 B

Age: 50

State: California

Source: Google

Larry Page, a co-founder of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, occupies a prominent position in the tech elite. With Google as the world's largest search engine operator, Page's fortune predominantly derives from his stake in Alphabet. Holding both Class B and C shares, totalling about 6% of the company, Page's influence extends across Google's far-reaching empire, which includes Gmail, Android, and YouTube.

6. Bill Gates

Networth: $111 B

Age: 67

State: Washington

Source: Microsoft

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, has played an instrumental role in shaping the software industry. Microsoft's remarkable growth, coupled with Gates's philanthropic endeavours, solidified his standing as a multi-billionaire. While his substantial net worth stems from Cascade Investment, Gates's contributions to eradicating poverty, advancing medical research, and promoting education initiatives remain central to his legacy.

ALSO READ| [Latest] Shahrukh Khan Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

7. Sergey Brin

Networth: $110 B

Age: 50

State: California

Source: Google

Google's and Alphabet's co-founder Sergey Brin invented the first major search engine. He made a spectacular voyage from Russia to the United States, which resulted in the founding of Google and the subsequent development of Alphabet. Being a board member and majority shareholder continues to ensure Brin's influence on the tech industry.

8. Mark Zuckerberg

Networth: $106 B

Age: 39

State: California

Source: Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), commands the world's largest social network. His extensive holdings in Meta Platforms, amounting to approximately 13%, define his wealth. Meta Platforms boasts a staggering 3.7 billion active users monthly, including 3 billion on Facebook alone. Zuckerberg's journey began with Facebook's historic IPO in 2012, marking a pivotal moment in the tech industry.

9. Steve Ballmer

Networth: $101 B

Age: 67

State: Washington

Source: Microsoft

Steve Ballmer, renowned as Microsoft's second CEO, after Bill Gates, has left an indelible mark on the tech world. His vast fortune largely originates from Microsoft, with an astonishing 333.3 million shares of Microsoft stock. His philanthropic efforts and unique connection to Ford, in homage to his father's legacy, offer a glimpse into his multifaceted persona.

ALSO READ| [Latest] Donald Trump Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

10. Michael Bloomberg

Networth: $96.3 B

Age: 81

State: New York

Source: Bloomberg LP

Michael Bloomberg, a prominent American politician and entrepreneur, has amassed wealth through Bloomberg LP, his financial news and information services media company. As the owner of 88% of the company, Bloomberg has cemented his status as a financial powerhouse. Simultaneously, his tenure as the former Mayor of New York City adds another layer to his illustrious career.

Intriguingly, Michael Bloomberg's foray into the 2020 Presidential race underscores the multifaceted nature of his legacy, positioning him as a noteworthy figure on both the political and entrepreneurial fronts.

ALSO READ|