KMAT 2025 Application Dates Extended to August 10, Apply at kmatindia.com

KMAT Application 2025: Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges Association has extended the KMAT 2025 application dates. As per the revised schedule, the last date to apply for KMAT 2025 is August 10, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the management entrance exams can apply through the link available online.

KMAT 2025 applications are available on the official website - kmatindia.com. To apply students are first required to register through the link given online. After completing the KMAT 2025 registrations students can fill out the online application form.

KMAT 2025 Application - Click Here

KMAT 2025 Important Dates

The important dates for KMAT 2025 is given below