KMAT 2025 Application Dates Extended to August 10, Apply at kmatindia.com

KMAT Application 2025: Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges Association has extended the KMAT 2025 application dates. As per the revised schedule, the last date to apply for KMAT 2025 is August 10, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the management entrance exams can apply through the link available online.
KMAT 2025 applications are available on the official website - kmatindia.com. To apply students are first required to register through the link given online. After completing the KMAT 2025 registrations students can fill out the online application form.
KMAT 2025 Application - Click Here
KMAT 2025 Important Dates
The important dates for KMAT 2025 is given below
|
Events
|
Dates
|
KMAT 2025 applications begin
|
May 14, 2025
|
KMAT 2025 last date to apply
|
August 10, 2025
KMAT 2025 Details to Fill in Online Application
The KMAT 2025 applications are to be submitted online. The following details are to be filled in the application
-
Candidate name
-
Nativity
-
Mode of Exam
-
Course
-
Date of birth
-
Stream
-
Address
KMAT 2025 Application Fee
Students applying for KMAT 2025 must submit the application fee along with the online application form. Students applying must submit a fee of Rs. 873.60 via credit/ debit card or net banking and UPI facilities.
KMAT 2025: How to Apply
KMAT 2025 online application is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of KMAT
Step 2: Click on the KMAT 2025 new registration link
Step 3: Enter all the required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Related Stories
Step 6: Save the application and click on submit
Also Read: CAT 2025 Registrations Live: Application OUT at iimcat.ac.in; Check Exam Fees & Documents Required and Form Details
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation