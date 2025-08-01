TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

KMAT 2025 Application Dates Extended to August 10, Apply at kmatindia.com

KMAT 2025 application dates extended. The last date to submit the KMAT applications is August 10, 2025. Submit the applications through the direct link given here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 1, 2025, 11:49 IST
KMAT 2025 Application Date Extended
KMAT 2025 Application Date Extended
Register for Result Updates

KMAT Application 2025: Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges Association has extended the KMAT 2025 application dates. As per the revised schedule, the last date to apply for KMAT 2025 is August 10, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the management entrance exams can apply through the link available online. 

KMAT 2025 applications are available on the official website - kmatindia.com. To apply students are first required to register through the link given online. After completing the KMAT 2025 registrations students can fill out the online application form. 

KMAT 2025 Application - Click Here

KMAT 2025 Important Dates

The important dates for KMAT 2025 is given below

Events

Dates

KMAT 2025 applications begin

May 14, 2025

KMAT 2025 last date to apply

August 10, 2025

KMAT 2025 Details to Fill in Online Application

The KMAT 2025 applications are to be submitted online. The following details are to be filled in the application

  • Candidate name

  • Nativity

  • Mode of Exam

  • Course

  • Date of birth

  • Stream

  • Address

KMAT 2025 Application Fee

Students applying for KMAT 2025 must submit the application fee along with the online application form. Students applying must submit a fee of Rs. 873.60 via credit/ debit card or net banking and UPI facilities.

KMAT 2025: How to Apply

KMAT 2025 online application is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of KMAT

Step 2: Click on the KMAT 2025 new registration link

Step 3: Enter all the required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Related Stories

Step 6: Save the application and click on submit

Also Read: CAT 2025 Registrations Live: Application OUT at iimcat.ac.in; Check Exam Fees & Documents Required and Form Details

 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News