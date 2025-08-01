The United States is one of the biggest countries in the world, soit obviously has thousands of miles of borders that are both land and sea. The U.S. shares maritime borders with several nations around the world's oceans and seas, but it only has two countries that border it by land: Canada to the north, and Mexico to the south. Land borders not only span great distances but are also rich with historical, cultural, and economic importance. Each of these border regions has its own land areas, commerce routes, and cross-border communities, and the larger picture important to our discussion begins with the land borders: Canada and Mexico. Understanding which countries border the U.S. by land provides some context for understanding where America is geographically located in North America, as well as appreciating the relationship that is created by being next to these countries. So, citizens and countries that share borders logically have important policies and interactions by location across the borders.

Check Out: Which Countries Border the U.S. by Sea? Canada - U.S. Land Border Canada has the longest border with any nation in the world, stretching approximately 8,891 kilometers (5,525 miles) from the Atlantic Ocean on the east to the Pacific Ocean on the west. Also, it has a long remote border in Alaska, Canada, consisting of the territories of Yukon and British Columbia. Canada shares a border with eleven U.S. states encompassing New York, Michigan, and Washington. Overall, the U.S.-Canada border is notable for having historically few disputes and a great deal of cooperation. For example, some of the 348 crossings are run by NEXUS, which facilitates the frequent crossings of two individuals who are involved in the trade, family connections, tourism, or commercial travel of trans-border operations in the border area.

The U.S.-Canada land border is often used and serves as a symbol of economic partnership and cultural exchange. Therefore, it out-ranks most other international borders in importance in the world. In terms of stability, the U.S.-Canada border ranks as one of the safest in the world. U.S. States That Share a Land Border with Canada The following U.S. states share a land border with Canada: Alaska Washington Idaho Montana North Dakota Minnesota Michigan New York Vermont New Hampshire Maine Mexico - U.S. Land Border The southern land border of the United States runs along Mexico and is approximately 3,145 kilometers (1,954 miles). This border extends from the Pacific Ocean in California to the Gulf of Mexico in Texas and crosses four U.S. states, California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.

The U.S.- Mexico border is made up of both a man-made element and by natural features, such as the Rio Grande river, and consists of border fences running from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico, and a series of checkpoints scattered throughout the border. The U.S.- Mexico border area is recognized as one of the busiest international crossings in the world based on volume of exchange. The characteristics of this border have helped to build a culture based on migration, trading, and exchanging goods, its many unique attributes that range from stunning natural landscapes, and cultures, it has also helped inform the legislative and political processes related to immigration policy, border enforcement, and bilateral cooperation. U.S. States That Share a Land Border with Mexico The following U.S. states share a land border with Mexico: