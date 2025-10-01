Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2025 Notification Out, Apply for 194 Vacancies

Key Points A total of 194 vacancies announced for Group C posts including LDC, Fireman, Tradesman Mate, Cook, and others under DG EME.

Candidates with 10th/12th/ITI qualification and age between 18–25 years are eligible, with relaxations for reserved categories.

Offline applications must be submitted within 21–28 days of advertisement with required documents and prescribed format.

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2025 Out: The Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers have invited applications for direct recruitment in Group C posts. A total of 194 vacancies have been notified for the Lower Division Clerk, Fireman, Tradesman Mate, Washerman, Cook, and other posts under the Army DG EME Group C recruitment. Candidates can apply offline for the Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2025 from October 4, 2025. They should fulfil all the eligibility conditions and send the application form in the prescribed format within the deadline. Candidates who have passed matric/12th/ITI certificate and fall within the age group of 18-25 years can apply for this role. Get the direct link to download the Indian Army Group C Notification 2025 PDF on this page. Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2025 Out

The Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers has announced 194 vacancies for the Group C recruitment in the Employment Newspaper. The last date of receipt of the offline application will be 21 days, including Sundays and Holidays, from the date of release of this advertisement in the employment newspaper and 28 days, including Sundays and Holidays for those in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh Division of Jammu & Kashmir State, Lahaul and Spiti Districts and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the written test, skill/physical test, document verification, etc. In this article, we have shared complete details of the Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2025, including eligibility, vacancies, selection process, steps to apply, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Indian Army Group C Notification 2025.

Indian Army Group C Notification 2025 PDF Download Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2025 Overview Candidates should read the Indian Group C notification to learn about the important dates, eligibility, selection process, salary, exam pattern, and other details. Here are the key highlights of the Army DG EME Group C recruitment shared below for reference purposes. Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers Post Name Group C (Lower Division Clerk, Fireman, Tradesman Mate, Washerman, Cook, and other posts) Vacancies 194 Application Mode Offline Last Date to Register 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement Eligibility 18 years, Matric pass/12th pass/ITI Certificate (depending on post) Selection Process Written Exam, Skill Test (if applicable), PET/PST (if applicable), document verification Salary INR 5200-INR 20,000 (GP: Rs 1800-Rs 2400)

Indian Army Group C Vacancy 2025 A total of 194 vacancies have been published for the Lower Division Clerk, Fireman, Vehicle Mechanic (Armed Fighting Vehicle), Highly Skilled-ll, Fitter (Skilled), Welder (Skilled), Tradesman Mate, Washerman, Cook, Electrician (Power) (Highly Skilled-1), Telecom Mechanic (Highly Skilled-1), Upholster (Skilled), Storekeeper, Tin and Copper Smith (Skilled), and other posts under the Indian Army Group C recruitment. Here is the breakup of the Indian Army Group C vacancy for different posts shared below. Post Name Total Lower Division Clerk (LDC) 39 Tradesman Mate 62 Fireman 7 Machinist (Skilled) 12 Vehicle Mechanic (Armed Fighting Vehicle), Highly Skilled-II 20 Telecom Mechanic (Highly Skilled-II) 16 Fitter (Skilled) 4 Upholster (Skilled) 3 Welder (Skilled) 3 Storekeeper 12 Telephone Operator (Grade-II) 1 Tin & Copper Smith (Skilled) 1 Washerman 2 Cook 1 Electrician (Power) (Highly Skilled-II) 3 Engineer Equipment Mechanic 1 Electrician (Highly Skilled II) 7 Total 194

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2025 Eligibility The Indian Army Group C eligibility includes various components such as age limit, relaxation, educational qualification, nationality, etc. Candidates who are 10th pass, 12th pass, or have an ITI certificate and fall under the age group of 18-25 years can apply for this role. There shall also be relaxation in the upper age limit of different categories, such as SC/ST, OBC, etc. Check the post-wise eligibility criteria for the Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2025 as follows. Post Name Minimum Qualification Age Limit Electrician 12th Pass 18 to 25 years Telecom Mechanic 12th Pass 18 to 25 years Engineering Equipment Mechanic 12th Pass 18 to 25 years Vehicle Mechanic 12th Pass 18 to 25 years Telephone Operator 10th Pass 18 to 25 years Machinist ITI Certificate 18 to 25 years Fitter ITI Certificate 18 to 25 years Tin and Copper Smith ITI Certificate 18 to 25 years Storekeeper 12th Pass 18 to 25 years Lower Division Clerk 12th Pass 18 to 25 years Fireman 10th Pass 18 to 25 years Cook 10th Pass 18 to 25 years Tradesman Mate 10th Pass 18 to 25 years Washerman 10th Pass 18 to 25 years