Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2025 Notification Out, Apply for 194 Vacancies

By Mohd Salman
Oct 1, 2025, 18:46 IST

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2025 notification has been announced in the employment newspaper. A total of 194 vacancies have been notified for various Group C posts. Download the Indian Army Group C Notification 2025 PDF here.

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2025
Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2025

Key Points

  • A total of 194 vacancies announced for Group C posts including LDC, Fireman, Tradesman Mate, Cook, and others under DG EME.
  • Candidates with 10th/12th/ITI qualification and age between 18–25 years are eligible, with relaxations for reserved categories.
  • Offline applications must be submitted within 21–28 days of advertisement with required documents and prescribed format.

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2025 Out: The Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers have invited applications for direct recruitment in Group C posts. A total of 194 vacancies have been notified for the Lower Division Clerk, Fireman, Tradesman Mate, Washerman, Cook, and other posts under the Army DG EME Group C recruitment. Candidates can apply offline for the Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2025 from October 4, 2025. They should fulfil all the eligibility conditions and send the application form in the prescribed format within the deadline. Candidates who have passed matric/12th/ITI certificate and fall within the age group of 18-25 years can apply for this role. Get the direct link to download the Indian Army Group C Notification 2025 PDF on this page.

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2025 Out

The Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers has announced 194 vacancies for the Group C recruitment in the Employment Newspaper. The last date of receipt of the offline application will be 21 days, including Sundays and Holidays, from the date of release of this advertisement in the employment newspaper and 28 days, including Sundays and Holidays for those in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh Division of Jammu & Kashmir State, Lahaul and Spiti Districts and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the written test, skill/physical test, document verification, etc. In this article, we have shared complete details of the Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2025, including eligibility, vacancies, selection process, steps to apply, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Indian Army Group C Notification 2025.

Indian Army Group C Notification 2025

PDF Download

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2025 Overview

Candidates should read the Indian Group C notification to learn about the important dates, eligibility, selection process, salary, exam pattern, and other details. Here are the key highlights of the Army DG EME Group C recruitment shared below for reference purposes.

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers

Post Name

Group C (Lower Division Clerk, Fireman, Tradesman Mate, Washerman, Cook, and other posts)

Vacancies 

194

Application Mode

Offline

Last Date to Register

21 days from the date of publication of advertisement

Eligibility

18 years, Matric pass/12th pass/ITI Certificate (depending on post)

Selection Process

Written Exam, Skill Test (if applicable), PET/PST (if applicable), document verification

Salary

INR 5200-INR 20,000 (GP: Rs 1800-Rs 2400)

Indian Army Group C Vacancy 2025

A total of 194 vacancies have been published for the Lower Division Clerk, Fireman, Vehicle Mechanic (Armed Fighting Vehicle), Highly Skilled-ll, Fitter (Skilled), Welder (Skilled), Tradesman Mate, Washerman, Cook, Electrician (Power) (Highly Skilled-1), Telecom Mechanic (Highly Skilled-1), Upholster (Skilled), Storekeeper, Tin and Copper Smith (Skilled), and other posts under the Indian Army Group C recruitment. Here is the breakup of the Indian Army Group C vacancy for different posts shared below.

Post Name

Total

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

39

Tradesman Mate

62

Fireman

7

Machinist (Skilled)

12

Vehicle Mechanic (Armed Fighting Vehicle), Highly Skilled-II

20

Telecom Mechanic (Highly Skilled-II)

16

Fitter (Skilled)

4

Upholster (Skilled)

3

Welder (Skilled)

3

Storekeeper

12

Telephone Operator (Grade-II)

1

Tin & Copper Smith (Skilled)

1

Washerman

2

Cook

1

Electrician (Power) (Highly Skilled-II)

3

Engineer Equipment Mechanic

1

Electrician (Highly Skilled II)

7

Total

194

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2025 Eligibility

The Indian Army Group C eligibility includes various components such as age limit, relaxation, educational qualification, nationality, etc. Candidates who are 10th pass, 12th pass, or have an ITI certificate and fall under the age group of 18-25 years can apply for this role. There shall also be relaxation in the upper age limit of different categories, such as SC/ST, OBC, etc. Check the post-wise eligibility criteria for the Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2025 as follows.

Post Name

Minimum Qualification

Age Limit

Electrician

12th Pass

18 to 25 years

Telecom Mechanic

12th Pass

18 to 25 years

Engineering Equipment Mechanic

12th Pass

18 to 25 years

Vehicle Mechanic

12th Pass

18 to 25 years

Telephone Operator

10th Pass

18 to 25 years

Machinist

ITI Certificate

18 to 25 years

Fitter

ITI Certificate

18 to 25 years

Tin and Copper Smith

ITI Certificate

18 to 25 years

Storekeeper

12th Pass

18 to 25 years

Lower Division Clerk

12th Pass

18 to 25 years

Fireman

10th Pass

18 to 25 years

Cook

10th Pass

18 to 25 years

Tradesman Mate

10th Pass

18 to 25 years

Washerman

10th Pass

18 to 25 years

