UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links
News

CEED 2026 Registration and Application Begin at ceedapp.iitb.ac.in; Get Direct Link Here to Apply

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 1, 2025, 11:27 IST

CEED 2026: IIT Bombay will begin the CEED 2026 registration today, October 1, 2025, at 5 PM on ceedapp.iitb.ac.in. The exams are held for MDes and PhD programs. UCEED 2026 registrations will also begin today on a separate website.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CEED 2026 Registrations will begin on October 1, 2025 at 5 PM.
CEED 2026 Registrations will begin on October 1, 2025 at 5 PM.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • CEED 2026 Registrations will begin on October 1, 2025 at 5 PM.
  • Candidates will need to register on the official website at ceedapp.iitb.ac.in.
  • The exam is held for postgraduate and PhD design programmes across IITs and IISc.

CEED 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will activate the registration portal for Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2026 today, October 1, 2025 at 5 PM. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register themselves for the MDes and PhD programmes exam at ceedapp.iitb.ac.in. The UCEED 2026 applications will also start today on a different website. Last year, exams were held in mid-January, and the results were declared in March 2025.

CEED 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details of CEED 2026 exam:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

CEED 2025 Registration 

Exam name 

Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED)

Board name 

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

ceedapp.iitb.ac.in

Stream 

Design 

Programmes 

Master of Design (MDes) 

PhD

Registration date 

October 1, 2025 at 5 PM

Exam shift 

9 AM - 12 PM

Participating institutions 

IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee)

Indian Institute of Science (IISc)

DIRECT LINK - CEED 2026 Registration Window

CEED 2026 Important Dates

Candidates can check the following important dates related to the CEED 2026 exam.

Event

Date and Time

Online Registration Start Date

October 01, 2025 at 5 PM

Online Registration End Date (with regular fee)

October 31, 2025 at 11:55 PM

Online Registration End Date (with Rs. 500 late fee)

November 07, 2025 at 5 PM

Exam date 

January 18, 2026

How to apply for CEED 2026

Candidates will need to follow the given steps to apply for UCEED 2026:

  1. Visit the official website at ceedapp.iitb.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, create a new account with personal details
  3. Fill in the application form provisioning educational, personal, and contact details
  4. Upload the required documents 
  5. Pay the online application fee
  6. Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Related Stories

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News