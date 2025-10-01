CEED 2026 Registration and Application Begin at ceedapp.iitb.ac.in; Get Direct Link Here to Apply

CEED 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will activate the registration portal for Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2026 today, October 1, 2025 at 5 PM. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register themselves for the MDes and PhD programmes exam at ceedapp.iitb.ac.in. The UCEED 2026 applications will also start today on a different website. Last year, exams were held in mid-January, and the results were declared in March 2025.

CEED 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details of CEED 2026 exam: