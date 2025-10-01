CEED 2026 Registration and Application Begin at ceedapp.iitb.ac.in; Get Direct Link Here to Apply

Key Points
- CEED 2026 Registrations will begin on October 1, 2025 at 5 PM.
- Candidates will need to register on the official website at ceedapp.iitb.ac.in.
- The exam is held for postgraduate and PhD design programmes across IITs and IISc.
CEED 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will activate the registration portal for Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2026 today, October 1, 2025 at 5 PM. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register themselves for the MDes and PhD programmes exam at ceedapp.iitb.ac.in. The UCEED 2026 applications will also start today on a different website. Last year, exams were held in mid-January, and the results were declared in March 2025.
CEED 2026 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details of CEED 2026 exam:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
CEED 2025 Registration
|
Exam name
|
Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED)
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
ceedapp.iitb.ac.in
|
Stream
|
Design
|
Programmes
|
Master of Design (MDes)
PhD
|
Registration date
|
October 1, 2025 at 5 PM
|
Exam shift
|
9 AM - 12 PM
|
Participating institutions
|
IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee)
Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
DIRECT LINK - CEED 2026 Registration Window
CEED 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can check the following important dates related to the CEED 2026 exam.
|
Event
|
Date and Time
|
Online Registration Start Date
|
October 01, 2025 at 5 PM
|
Online Registration End Date (with regular fee)
|
October 31, 2025 at 11:55 PM
|
Online Registration End Date (with Rs. 500 late fee)
|
November 07, 2025 at 5 PM
|
Exam date
|
January 18, 2026
How to apply for CEED 2026
Candidates will need to follow the given steps to apply for UCEED 2026:
- Visit the official website at ceedapp.iitb.ac.in
- On the homepage, create a new account with personal details
- Fill in the application form provisioning educational, personal, and contact details
- Upload the required documents
- Pay the online application fee
- Download the confirmation page for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation