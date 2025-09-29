UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 LIVE: NDA 2 Result Releasing Soon at upsc.gov.in - Check Past Year Trends and Expected Date Here

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the result for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 on its official website. The UPSC conducted the NDA and NA 2 2025 exam on September 14, 2025 across the country. Candidates who appeared in the exam and awaiting the results, assume that it will be announced soon. As per the previous year trend, the results are released within 15 to 20 days of the exam, it's expected that the results will be announced this week.

The results will be announced in online mode on the Union Public Service Commission's official website, upsc.gov.in. The results will be released in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of the successful candidates.

Once released, candidates can check the result and if selected then prepare for the next round which is an interview round to be held by SSB.

How to Download UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025?

You can download the UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 after following the steps given below-