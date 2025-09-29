Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Live

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 LIVE: NDA 2 Result Releasing Soon at upsc.gov.in - Check Past Year Trends and Expected Date Here

Manish Kumar
By Manish Kumar
Sep 29, 2025, 14:00 IST

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission is expected to announce the NDA NA 2 Result 2025 this week. The result will be released online in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of the successful candidates. Those who successfully pass the written test will be considered eligible for the SSB interview. You will get here the  UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 PDF download link. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Get all details about UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 here
Get all details about UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 here

HIGHLIGHTS

  • UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 LIVE: Check where and how to download the result pdf once released,
  • UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025: The results will be released in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of the successful candidates.
  • UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025: As per the previous year trend, the results are released within 15 to 20 days of the exam, check tentative date.

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the result for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 on its official website. The UPSC conducted the NDA and NA 2 2025 exam on September 14, 2025 across the country. Candidates who appeared in the exam and awaiting the results, assume that it will be announced soon. As per the previous year trend, the results are released within 15 to 20 days of the exam, it's expected that the results will be announced this week.

The results will be announced in online mode on the Union Public Service Commission's official website, upsc.gov.in. The results will be released in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of the successful candidates.
Once released, candidates can check the result and if selected then prepare for the next round which is an interview round to be held by SSB. 

How to Download UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025?

You can download the UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: First of all, you need to search for the UPSC website on the internet and then visit the website i.e. upsc.gov.in
  • Step 2: Then you will be redirected to the homepage of UPSC where you need to search for the result under 'Whats New'.
  • Step 3: Click on the result link 'National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 '.
  • Step 4: Download UPSC NDA 2 Result PDF.
  • Step 5: Scroll the PDF and you will see the roll numbers of selected candidates.
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Sep 29, 2025, 14:00 IST

    UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 LIVE: What’s Next after Result?

    UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025: All those candidates who meet the category-wise cutoff marks will be considered eligible for the SSB interview .Candidates who clear the interview will be eligible for admission to Army, Navy and Air force wings of the National Defence Academy


  • Sep 29, 2025, 13:50 IST

    UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 LIVE: Know about the Cut off update?

    As per the old trends, it is expected that the UPSC will release the cutoff marks also with the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 on its official website. 

  • Sep 29, 2025, 13:36 IST

    UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 LIVE: Where to check results when released?

    Once released, candidates can download the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 result pdf at the official website of Union Public Service Commission i.e. -upsc.gov.in.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News