Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 509 Vacancies - More Details Here

By Mohd Salman
Sep 30, 2025, 18:12 IST

Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released for 509 vacancies. Candidates between the age group of 18–25 and have passed 12th can apply online at ssc.gov.in between September 29 and October 20. Candidates will be selected based on written test, PE&MT, and typing test.

Key Points

  • SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2025 released for 509 vacancies for 12th pass candidates with typing skills.
  • The online application window is between September 29 and October 20, 2025 at ssc.gov.in.
  • Selection process includes written exam, physical tests, and computer-based typing assessment

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Recruitment 2025 notification has been released on the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Interested candidates can apply online between September 29 and October 20, 2025 after visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in
The candidates interested in applying for the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 must have completed the senior secondary level of education and age of candidate must be between 18 and 25 years. The vacancies are distributed across male and female categories, with specific reservations for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PwBD candidates. Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria, including educational qualifications, age limits, and typing proficiency, to be considered for the post.

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025

The Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025 has been released for 509 vacancies of Head Constable (Ministerial) post. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test, physical endurance and measurement tests (PE&MT), and a computer-based typing test. Candidates can apply online between September 29 and October 20, 2025 after visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Delhi Police Head Constable Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must read the official notification pdf which contains the detailed eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Delhi Police Constable Notification 2025 PDF.

Delhi Police Head Constable Notification 2025

PDF Download

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Overview

SSC has released the notification for recruitment of Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025. Candidates can apply online between September 29 and October 20, 2025. Check the table below for Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Recruiting Authority

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Post Name

Head Constable (Ministerial)

Total Vacancies

509 (341 Male, 168 Female)

Application Start Date

September 29, 2025

Last Date to Apply

October 20, 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment

October 21, 2025

Correction Window

October 27 to October 29, 2025

Exam Date (Tentative)

December 2025 or January 2026

Educational Qualification

12th Pass (Senior Secondary)

Age Limit

18 to 25 years (as on July 1, 2025)

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must fulfill all the eligibility requirements such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Check the detail below
Educational Qualification:
Candidates must have passed 12th Class (Senior Secondary) examination from a recognised board.
Age Limit:
Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old as of July 1, 2025. However, candidates from reserved categories such as SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen are eligible for age relaxation as per government norms
Typing Speed:
Candidates must demonstrate a typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi.

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Breakdown

The total of 509 vacancies have been released along with Delhi Police Head Constable Notification 2025. Check the table below for category wise Delhi Police Head Constable Vacancy distribution.

Category

Male Candidates

Female Candidates

Total Posts

341

168

UR

168

82

EWS

34

17

OBC

77

38

SC

49

24

ST

13

7

How to Apply Online for Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025?

Interested candidates can apply online for Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 by visiting the official website of SSC. Check the step by step procedure below

  • Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
  • Now new users must register by providing basic details. Existing users can log in using their credentials.
  • Enter personal, educational, and contact information accurately.
  • Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other required documents.
  • Pay the required application fees for your categories.
  • Review all details and submit the application.
  • Save and print the confirmation page for future reference

Delhi Police HCM Recruitment 2025- Important Dates

The Delhi Police Head Constable Notification 2025 was released on September 29, 2025 on the official website of SSC. Check the table below for Delhi Police HCM Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Event

Date

Online Application Window Opens

September 29, 2025

Last Date to Apply

October 20, 2025

Fee Payment Portal Active Until

October 21, 2025

Correction Window

October 27 to October 29, 2025

Delhi Police Head Constable Exam Date

December 2025 or January 2026 (tentative)

Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Selection Process

In the Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Post candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, physical test and typing test. Check the details below
Written Examination: Objective-type questions covering General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence, and English/Hindi comprehension.
Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT): Applicable only to male candidates. It includes running, long jump, and high jump.
Typing Test: Candidates must demonstrate the required typing speed in English or Hindi.
Document Verification: Final stage to verify eligibility and credentials

