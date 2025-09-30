Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 509 Vacancies - More Details Here

Key Points SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2025 released for 509 vacancies for 12th pass candidates with typing skills.

The candidates interested in applying for the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 must have completed the senior secondary level of education and age of candidate must be between 18 and 25 years. The vacancies are distributed across male and female categories, with specific reservations for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PwBD candidates. Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria, including educational qualifications, age limits, and typing proficiency, to be considered for the post.

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025 The Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025 has been released for 509 vacancies of Head Constable (Ministerial) post. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test, physical endurance and measurement tests (PE&MT), and a computer-based typing test. Candidates can apply online between September 29 and October 20, 2025 after visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in. Delhi Police Head Constable Notification 2025 PDF Download Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must read the official notification pdf which contains the detailed eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc.

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Overview SSC has released the notification for recruitment of Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025. Candidates can apply online between September 29 and October 20, 2025. Check the table below for Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights. Feature Details Recruiting Authority Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Post Name Head Constable (Ministerial) Total Vacancies 509 (341 Male, 168 Female) Application Start Date September 29, 2025 Last Date to Apply October 20, 2025 Last Date for Fee Payment October 21, 2025 Correction Window October 27 to October 29, 2025 Exam Date (Tentative) December 2025 or January 2026 Educational Qualification 12th Pass (Senior Secondary) Age Limit 18 to 25 years (as on July 1, 2025) Official Website ssc.gov.in

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must fulfill all the eligibility requirements such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Check the detail below

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed 12th Class (Senior Secondary) examination from a recognised board.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old as of July 1, 2025. However, candidates from reserved categories such as SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen are eligible for age relaxation as per government norms

Typing Speed:

Candidates must demonstrate a typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi. Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Breakdown The total of 509 vacancies have been released along with Delhi Police Head Constable Notification 2025. Check the table below for category wise Delhi Police Head Constable Vacancy distribution.

Category Male Candidates Female Candidates Total Posts 341 168 UR 168 82 EWS 34 17 OBC 77 38 SC 49 24 ST 13 7 How to Apply Online for Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025? Interested candidates can apply online for Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 by visiting the official website of SSC. Check the step by step procedure below Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

Now new users must register by providing basic details. Existing users can log in using their credentials.

Enter personal, educational, and contact information accurately.

Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other required documents.

Pay the required application fees for your categories.

Review all details and submit the application.

Save and print the confirmation page for future reference

Delhi Police HCM Recruitment 2025- Important Dates The Delhi Police Head Constable Notification 2025 was released on September 29, 2025 on the official website of SSC. Check the table below for Delhi Police HCM Recruitment 2025 Important Dates Event Date Online Application Window Opens September 29, 2025 Last Date to Apply October 20, 2025 Fee Payment Portal Active Until October 21, 2025 Correction Window October 27 to October 29, 2025 Delhi Police Head Constable Exam Date December 2025 or January 2026 (tentative) Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Selection Process In the Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Post candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, physical test and typing test. Check the details below

Written Examination: Objective-type questions covering General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence, and English/Hindi comprehension.

Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT): Applicable only to male candidates. It includes running, long jump, and high jump.

Typing Test: Candidates must demonstrate the required typing speed in English or Hindi.

Document Verification: Final stage to verify eligibility and credentials