IB ACIO Tier 2 Exam Date and City Intimation Slip Released at mha.gov.in - More Details Here

IB ACIO Tier 2 City Slip 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs has officially released the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 for Tier 2 Exam. This city intimation slip is the documents which provide all the details about the examination city and location where the candidate’s test centre is located. The documents are usually released earlier than admit cards so that candidates can plan in advance for their exam venue location. The IB ACIO Tier I Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on January 11, 2026 for the recruitment of Grade II/Executive posts across the country.
IB ACIO Tier 2 City Slip 2025 Link
The Organisation has activated the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 download link for Tier 2 Exam link on its official website. Candidates will need to enter their roll number/registration number and date of birth to download the same. The admit card contains complete details regarding the PET/DV date, time, reporting time, and exam venue.
|
IB ACIO Tier 2 City Slip 2025
IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 Overview
The city slip is an important document as it helps candidates plan their travel and accommodation in advance. The IB ACIO Tier I Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on January 11, 2026 for the recruitment of Grade II/Executive posts. Candidates can check the overview in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
IB ACIO Exam 2025 Tier II
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Executive
|
Conducting Authority
|
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|
Exam Dates
|
January 11, 2026
|
Slip Name
|
IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025
|
Details Mentioned
|
Candidate’s Name, Exam City, Exam State, Shift Timings, Reporting Time
|
Official website
|
https://www.mha.gov.in/
How to Download IB ACIO Exam City Intimation Slip 2025?
Aspirants can download the city slip after following the steps given below
The following are the steps to download the city intimation slip online:
Step 1: Visit the official website www.mha.gov.in or the NCS portal www.ncs.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on “City Slip Link of ACIO Grade II/ Executive in Intelligence Bureau (IB)”.
Step 3: Select the “Login” option on the left-hand side of the page.
Step 4: Enter the User ID and Password created during registration.
Step 5: Click on the “City Intimation Tab” to view allotted exam city and date details.
