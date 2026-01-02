IB ACIO Tier 2 Exam Date and City Intimation Slip Released at mha.gov.in - More Details Here

IB ACIO Tier 2 City Slip 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs has officially released the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 for Tier 2 Exam. This city intimation slip is the documents which provide all the details about the examination city and location where the candidate’s test centre is located. The documents are usually released earlier than admit cards so that candidates can plan in advance for their exam venue location. The IB ACIO Tier I Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on January 11, 2026 for the recruitment of Grade II/Executive posts across the country. IB ACIO Tier 2 City Slip 2025 Link The Organisation has activated the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 download link for Tier 2 Exam link on its official website. Candidates will need to enter their roll number/registration number and date of birth to download the same. The admit card contains complete details regarding the PET/DV date, time, reporting time, and exam venue.

IB ACIO Tier 2 City Slip 2025 Direct Link IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 Overview The city slip is an important document as it helps candidates plan their travel and accommodation in advance. The IB ACIO Tier I Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on January 11, 2026 for the recruitment of Grade II/Executive posts. Candidates can check the overview in the table below: Particulars Details Exam Name IB ACIO Exam 2025 Tier II Post Name Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Executive Conducting Authority Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Exam Dates January 11, 2026 Slip Name IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 Details Mentioned Candidate’s Name, Exam City, Exam State, Shift Timings, Reporting Time Official website https://www.mha.gov.in/