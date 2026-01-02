UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment 2025
Focus
Quick Links

IB ACIO Tier 2 Exam Date and City Intimation Slip Released at mha.gov.in - More Details Here

By Manish Kumar
Jan 2, 2026, 10:47 IST

 IB ACIO Tier 2 City Slip 2025 has been released by the  Ministry of Home Affairs has officially released the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 for Tier 2 Exam.  The Tier II exam will be held on January 11, 2026 for Grade II/Executive posts. Check steps to download city slip online link given below.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

IB ACIO Tier 2 City Slip 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs has officially released the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 for Tier 2 Exam. This city intimation slip is the documents which provide all the details about the examination city and location where the candidate’s test centre is located. The documents are usually released earlier than admit cards so that candidates can plan in advance for their exam venue location. The IB ACIO Tier I Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on January 11, 2026 for the recruitment of Grade II/Executive posts across the country.

IB ACIO Tier 2 City Slip 2025 Link

The Organisation has activated the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 download link for Tier 2 Exam link on its official website. Candidates will need to enter their roll number/registration number and date of birth to download the same. The admit card contains complete details regarding the PET/DV date, time, reporting time, and exam venue.  

IB ACIO Tier 2 City Slip 2025

Direct Link

IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 Overview

 The city slip is an important document as it helps candidates plan their travel and accommodation in advance. The IB ACIO Tier I Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on January 11, 2026 for the recruitment of Grade II/Executive posts. Candidates can check the overview in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

IB ACIO Exam 2025 Tier II

Post Name

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Executive

Conducting Authority

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Exam Dates

January 11, 2026

Slip Name

IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025

Details Mentioned

Candidate’s Name, Exam City, Exam State, Shift Timings, Reporting Time

Official website

https://www.mha.gov.in/

How to Download IB ACIO Exam City Intimation Slip 2025?

 Aspirants can download the city slip after following the steps given below

The following are the steps to download the city intimation slip online:

Step 1: Visit the official website www.mha.gov.in or the NCS portal www.ncs.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “City Slip Link of ACIO Grade II/ Executive in Intelligence Bureau (IB)”.

Step 3: Select the “Login” option on the left-hand side of the page.

Step 4: Enter the User ID and Password created during registration.

Step 5: Click on the “City Intimation Tab” to view allotted exam city and date details.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News