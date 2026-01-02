School Holiday on January 2, 2026: Schools Closed Today in These States Due to Weather and Festivals

As the new year begins, winter vacations continue in many parts of India, while students in some regions return to classrooms. January is a crucial academic month, especially for students of CBSE, ICSE, and various state boards, as this period is mainly used for revision and exam preparation ahead of board examinations starting from February. Since winter holidays in several states were officially scheduled only till December 31, parents and students are keen to know whether schools are closed on Friday, January 2, 2026. Here is a detailed state-wise update on school holidays across India. Is School Closed on January 2, 2026 (Friday)? Although January 2, 2026, is not a gazetted public holiday, schools in several Indian states remain closed due to severe cold weather, extended winter vacations, or regional festivals. At the same time, schools in regions with moderate temperatures or where Christmas and New Year holidays have ended are open on Friday, January 2, 2026.

This article provides the latest state-wise updates on school holidays on January 2, 2026, helping parents and students plan accordingly. Why January Is Academically Important for Students In most schools, January marks the transition from vacation mode to exam-focused preparation. With board exams approaching, this month is considered vital for: Syllabus revision

Practice tests

Pre-board examinations

Academic assessments That’s why clarity on school holidays in January 2026 is especially important. State-Wise School Holiday Updates for January 2, 2026 Below is the latest information on school closures across India, categorized region-wise. North India: Severe Winter Conditions Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh: School Holidays Extended in Select Districts Amid the ongoing cold wave in Uttar Pradesh, district administrations have extended school holidays for schools up to Class 12 in the following districts:

Agra – Schools reopen on January 3, 2026

Kanpur – Schools reopen on January 3, 2026

Muzaffarnagar – Schools reopen on January 3, 2026

Bijnor – Schools reopen on January 3, 2026

Shamli – Schools reopen on January 4, 2026 These orders apply to all boards (CBSE, ICSE, UP Board), and authorities have warned of strict action against schools that fail to comply. Meanwhile, schools up to Class 8 across the state are already closed till January 14, 2026, as part of the winter vacation schedule. In Azamgarh, Anganwadi centres have also been closed till January 14, with children aged 3–6 years exempted from attendance due to severe cold. Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced the closure of all schools across the state till January 1, 2026, emphasizing that the safety of children during extreme cold remains the government’s top priority.

Punjab The Punjab government has announced an extension of winter vacations for all government, private, and aided schools across the state due to continued cold weather conditions. As per the latest order, schools will now remain closed till January 7, 2026, and regular classes will resume thereafter unless further extensions are announced. Delhi Delhi schools will observe winter vacations from January 1, 2026 (Thursday) to January 15, 2026 (Thursday), as per the latest academic calendar. All schools across the national capital will remain closed during this period, and regular classes will resume on January 16, 2026 (Friday). As a result, schools in Delhi are closed on January 2, 2026, providing students relief amid cold weather conditions. Jammu & Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir follows one of the longest winter vacation schedules in the country. Primary schools are closed till February 28, 2026, while Classes 9 to 12 remain shut till February 22. As a result, schools across all levels are closed on January 2.

Haryana Schools in Haryana are observing winter vacations from January 1 to January 15, 2026, due to prevailing cold weather conditions. During this period, all schools across the state remain closed, and regular academic activities will resume after January 15 as per school instructions. Accordingly, schools in Haryana are closed on January 2, 2026. Central and Western India School Holiday Status Rajasthan Rajasthan schools announced a 12-day winter vacation starting December 25. Most schools remain closed around the New Year period, and January 2 is a holiday in several districts, depending on local conditions. Madhya Pradesh In Madhya Pradesh, winter vacations vary by district. While some schools reopened after December 31, many are scheduled to resume classes in the first week of January 2026, meaning January 2 may still be a holiday in certain areas.

Odisha Odisha schools were closed from December 23 to December 31. While January 1 is a holiday due to New Year celebrations, some schools reopen on January 2, while others extend the break by a day. South and East India: Festival-Based Holidays Tamil Nadu In Tamil Nadu, students are enjoying an extended break following the completion of half-yearly examinations. The Tamil Nadu School Education Department approved a 12-day holiday from December 24 to January 4 for government and aided schools. Schools across the state will reopen on January 5, 2026, making January 2 a holiday for students. Kerala Kerala students are enjoying a 12-day winter break from December 24 to January 4. Schools across the state will reopen on January 5, confirming that January 2, 2026, is a school holiday. West Bengal West Bengal schools observe winter vacations starting December 25. Unlike northern states, extensions are rare due to long festival holidays earlier in the academic year. Many schools reopen by early January, though January 2 remains a holiday for some institutions.