HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 Released at hpsc.gov.in, Check Result PDF - Link Here

HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the result of the recruitment test for the posts of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in Higher Education Department . The commission has uploaded the result pdf containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates for different subjects including Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in the subject of History, Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in the subject of Physics and Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in the subject of English.
HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 Download Link
Candidates appeared in the written exam for these posts can download HPSC Result by visiting the official website or by clicking on HPSC Lecturer Result Link provided below-
|Subject
|Result PDF Download Link
|HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 History
|Click Here
|HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 Physics
|Click Here
|HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 English
|Click Here
How to Check HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025?
To download the HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025, you can follow the steps given below-
1. Go to the official website ofHaryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) : https://hpsc.gov.in/
2. On the homepage, look for a link like “Subject Knowledge Test Result dated 02.01.2026 for the posts of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in the subject” as mentioned subjects wise link on the home page
3. Click that link — you’ll be taken to a login page.
4. You will get the result pdf in a new window.
5. Download or print the result pdf and keep a copy safe for future reference.
