HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 Released at hpsc.gov.in, Check Result PDF - Link Here

HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the result of the recruitment test for the posts of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in Higher Education Department . The commission has uploaded the result pdf containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates for different subjects including Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in the subject of History, Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in the subject of Physics and Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in the subject of English.

HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 Download Link

Candidates appeared in the written exam for these posts can download HPSC Result by visiting the official website or by clicking on HPSC Lecturer Result Link provided below-