HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 Released at hpsc.gov.in, Check Result PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Jan 2, 2026, 13:36 IST

HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 has been released on January 02, 2026 by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the result of the recruitment test for the Posts of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in Higher Education Department. The result pdf has been uploaded for the subjects including History, Physics and English. Check the download link and other details. 

HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the result of the recruitment test for the posts of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in Higher Education Department . The commission has uploaded the result pdf containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates for different subjects including  Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in the subject of History, Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in the subject of Physics and  Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in the subject of English. 

HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 Download Link

Candidates appeared in the written exam for these posts can download HPSC Result by visiting the official website  or by clicking on HPSC Lecturer Result Link provided below-

Subject  Result PDF Download Link 
HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 History  Click Here 
HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 Physics  Click Here 
HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 English Click Here 

How to Check HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025?

To download the HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025, you can follow the steps given below-

1. Go to the official website ofHaryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) : https://hpsc.gov.in/
2. On the homepage, look for a link like “Subject Knowledge Test Result dated 02.01.2026 for the posts of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in the subject” as mentioned subjects wise link on the home page
3. Click that link — you’ll be taken to a login page.
4. You will get the result pdf in a new window. 
5. Download or print the result pdf and keep a copy safe for future reference. 

 



