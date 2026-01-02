Karnataka II PUC Practical Exams 2026 to be Web-streamed, Check Details Here

Key Points
- CCTV Cameras to be installed for smooth conduct of the exam
- Karnataka 2nd PUC Practical Exam 2026 to be held from January 27 and February 14, 2026
- Exams to be web streamd to curb cheating and malpractice
Karnataka II PUC Practical Exam 2026: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has issued a notification regarding the conduct of the Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exam 2026. As per the notification released, the board will be taking several steps to curb cheating during the exams.
According to the notification released, the Karnataka II PUC Practical exam 2026 will be web-streamed. The initiative aims at preventing malpractice and ensuring a fair evaluation process.
CCTV cameras will be installed in all exam centres enabling real-time monitoring of practical exams. Marks will be entered online directly into the KSEAB server from each exam center, the notification further adds.
Official Notification - Click Here
Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exam 2026 will be conducted between January 27 and February 14, 2026. The exams will be conducted at the district-level overseen by the Deputy Director of Pre-University (DDPUs) in each district.
The board in its notification expressed its dissatisfaction regarding previous instances of malpractice, stating that discrepancies were noted where students scored high marks in practical exams while performing poorly in the theory exams. The board has emphasised on the need for strict oversight to uphold the standards of PUC practical exams.
Along with web-streaming, the board will also form a District Practical Examination Committee to oversee the scheduling and conduct of the Practical Exams. The committee will include a principal as coordinator and senior science lecturers as members. No changes to exam schedule is permitted and any complaints or irregularities will hold the DDPU accountable for disciplinary action.
