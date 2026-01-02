Karnataka II PUC Practical Exams 2026 to be Web-streamed, Check Details Here

Karnataka II PUC Practical Exam 2026: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has issued a notification regarding the conduct of the Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exam 2026. As per the notification released, the board will be taking several steps to curb cheating during the exams.

According to the notification released, the Karnataka II PUC Practical exam 2026 will be web-streamed. The initiative aims at preventing malpractice and ensuring a fair evaluation process.

CCTV cameras will be installed in all exam centres enabling real-time monitoring of practical exams. Marks will be entered online directly into the KSEAB server from each exam center, the notification further adds.

Official Notification - Click Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exam 2026 will be conducted between January 27 and February 14, 2026. The exams will be conducted at the district-level overseen by the Deputy Director of Pre-University (DDPUs) in each district.