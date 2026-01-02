UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment 2025
Which are the Top 10 Most Intelligent Birds in the World?

By Prabhat Mishra
Jan 2, 2026, 11:29 IST

Discover the top 10 most intelligent birds in the world, backed by scientific research. From African Grey Parrots to New Caledonian Crows, explore remarkable avian intelligence, tool use, problem-solving skills, memory, and how scientists measure bird cognition.

Most Intelligent Birds in the World
Whenever the issue of intelligence arises, human beings and mammals are usually the first ones to come to mind. 

And yet there is a rhetorical method of birds to disapprove of this notion.

This has been much proven in scientific research, which has discovered, on many occasions, that certain species of birds can think, plan, remember, and even use tools, a task previously believed to be only accomplished by primates.

Why are the birds the smart species then, and how do scientists measure the intelligence of the birds? 

We would explore the incredibly stunning world of the bird mind and find out the 10 most intelligent birds in the world.

Which Birds Rank Among the Top 10 Most Intelligent in the World?

These are the birds that have been kept and replicated in the scientific research and studies of behaviour.

Rank

Bird Name

Key Intelligence Traits

Notable Cognitive Abilities

Native Region

1

African Grey Parrot

Interpersonal intelligence, linguistic understanding.

Problem-solving, contextual and emotive or emotional awareness of word use.

Central & West Africa

2

New Caledonian Crow

Tool-making mastery

Hooks, calculating multi-step, causal,

New Caledonia

3

Kea

Curiosity, adaptability

Solves complex puzzles, creative object use

New Zealand

4

European Magpie

Self-awareness, memory

Passes the mirror test, social recognition

Europe & Asia

5

Pigeon

Visual intelligence, learning

Recognises faces, letters, and abstract patterns

Worldwide

6

Corvids (Crows & Ravens)

Planning, social cooperation

Future planning, food caching, deception

Global

7

Cockatoo

Emotional intelligence, tool use

Puzzle solving, sound mimicry, and social bonding

Australia & Indonesia

8

Amazon Parrot

Learning ability, memory

Follows complex commands, vocal learning

South America

9

Barn Owl

Spatial memory

Precise navigation, adaptive hunting strategies

Worldwide

10

Raven

Logical reasoning, foresight

Tool use, cause-and-effect understanding, and communication

Northern Hemisphere

Source: Birdfy

Top 10 Most Intelligent Birds in the World-1

Source: AI generated

How is Bird Intelligence Measured?

One feature cannot measure the intelligence of birds. Instead, researchers look at a collection of behaviours, which is a pointer to a greater level of thinking and learning.

Key Scientific Criteria Used to Measure Bird Intelligence

  • Social complexity Ability to be a member in well-organized groups and interact and collaborate with other people.

  • Problem-solving skills Resolving puzzles, solving problems or inventing them.

  • Tool use The modification or creation of an object to access food.

  • Learning and mimicryLearning by experience or by means of imitating sounds and actions.

  • Memory and spatial awareness Recalling of places, faces or an event that occurred.

Birds with a high level of intelligence can perform well in different areas.

Also Read: Which Bird is Known as the King of Birds?

Why is the African Grey Parrot Considered the Smartest Bird?

African Grey Parrots are considered to be the smartest birds in the world. But what makes them the smartest birds in the world? Here is why:

  • Understand and use hundreds of human words meaningfully

  • Solve logic-based problems

  • Display emotional and social intelligence

bird-1

Source: Shutterstock

Their ability to associate words with objects, colours, and quantities places them on par with young children in cognitive tests.

Also Read: Which Bird Is Known as the Queen of Birds?

How does the New Caledonian Crow demonstrate Advanced Intelligence?

The New Caledonian Crow is a famous species among the crows, which uses its tool-making skills, which is a rare trait in the animal kingdom, including:

  • Crafting hooks from twigs and leaves

  • Using tools in the correct sequences

  • Understanding cause-and-effect relationships

bird-2

Source: Scienceline

Their problem-solving skills rival those of primates.

Why is the Kea Known as a Genius Parrot?

Everyone knows about Macaw, but he is not as genius as the Kea Parrot is. Kea is among the most Genius parrot because of its unique intelligence, which includes:

  • Solving multi-step puzzles

  • Manipulating objects creatively

  • Learning through experimentation

bird-3

Source: birdfy

Their curiosity drives innovation, a strong sign of intelligence.

What Does Bird Intelligence Teach Us About Nature?

Bird intelligence goes far beyond mimicry or tricks. It reflects:

  • Evolutionary adaptability

  • Emotional awareness

  • Cultural learning across generations

Studying intelligent birds reshapes how we define intelligence itself.

In conclusion, do you all ever consider why birds are Birds Among Nature’s Smartest Creatures?

The birds show that the intelligence of the species is not increased with the size of the brain.

Through their ability to learn language and to apply it, the crows, who made their own tools, since parrots learn language, also leave scientists and nature lovers puzzled by the level of intelligence among birds.

With the development of information, birds make us realise that the actual smartness is in various forms, and maybe the birds are just flying around us in common places.


