Which are the Top 10 Most Intelligent Birds in the World?

Whenever the issue of intelligence arises, human beings and mammals are usually the first ones to come to mind.

And yet there is a rhetorical method of birds to disapprove of this notion.

This has been much proven in scientific research, which has discovered, on many occasions, that certain species of birds can think, plan, remember, and even use tools, a task previously believed to be only accomplished by primates.

Why are the birds the smart species then, and how do scientists measure the intelligence of the birds?

We would explore the incredibly stunning world of the bird mind and find out the 10 most intelligent birds in the world.

Which Birds Rank Among the Top 10 Most Intelligent in the World?

These are the birds that have been kept and replicated in the scientific research and studies of behaviour.