Delhi Police Head Constable Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins for 509 Posts at ssc.gov.in, Check Application Fees, Age Limit and More

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial 2025: The Staff Selection Commission released the Delhi Police HC Ministerial Notification on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SSC Head Constable Ministerial 2025 from September 29 to October 20. However, the last date to pay application fee is 21st October. The window for application correction will remain open from October 27th to 29th. According to the notification, a total of 509 vacancies have been announced for the Head Constable (Ministerial) post for both Male and Female candidates. These vacancies will be filled through a three-tiered process: Computer-Based Test, PE&MT, Skill/Trade Test. Those who will clear all stages will get recruited for the Delhi Police HCM post and get a monthly salary of Rs. 34000 to Rs. 38000 approx.

Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial 2025 Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial is a national-level exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission. It is held every year to recruit eligible candidates for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts. SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Notification 2025 PDF Delhi Police HCM Notification 2025 PDF for 509 vacancies has been published on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Intermediate passed candidates within the age limit of 18 to 25 years can submit their application forms till 20 October. However, the last date to pay application fee is October 21. Go through the official notification pdf to know Delhi Police Head Constable exam date, eligibility, age limit, vacancy, syllabus and more. Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Notification 2025 PDF Download here

Delhi Police Head Constable Vacancy 2025 Overview Organisation Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Posts Head Constable (Ministerial) Vacancies 509 Application Mode Online Registration Dates 29 September to 20 October Selection Process Computer-Based Objective Type Test

Physical Endurance and Measurement Test

Typing Test

Computer Test Application Fee Rs 100 Official Website ssc.gov.in Delhi Police Head Constable Exam Date 2025 As per the schedule, the online registration process commenced along with the release of notification. It will conclude on 20th October. The Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Exam will be held in December 2025 or January 2026. The exact exam dates will be announced soon at ssc.gov.in. Events Dates Notification release date 29 September Apply online starts on 29 September Last date to apply online 20 October Last date to pay application fee 21 October Application correction window 27 to 29 October Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Exam Date 2025 December 2025- January 2026

Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Vacancy 2025 The Staff Selection Commission has notified 509 vacancies for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable recruitment. Of these, 341 are reserved for male candidates and 168 for female candidates. Check the Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial 2025 vacancy trends for all categories in the table below. Category Female Male UR 82 168 EWS 17 34 OBC 38 77 SC 24 49 ST 07 13 Total 168 341 Delhi Police Head Constable Apply Online 2025 The commission released the Delhi Police Head Constable application form for 509 vacancies on September 29. Candidates can submit their applications by 20 October and pay their applications fee online by 21 October. Find the direct link to apply online below. Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Apply Online 2025 Link Click here

What is Delhi Police Head Constable Eligibility? In order to apply online for Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Vacancy, candidates must meet the required educational qualification and age limit criteria. Educational Qualification: They must have passed Class 12th from a recognised board.

They must have passed Class 12th from a recognised board. Age Limit: The age limit varies for each category. However, the standard Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial age limit is 18 to 25 years. Age relaxation is permissible to reserved categories. How to Fill SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2025 Online Form Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in. You can also click on the direct link provided above. If you are a new user, complete the registration form. Enter your personal details and contact information. Log in to your account. Start filling out the Delhi Police Head Constable application form by providing the essential details. Upload the required documents in the specified format and size. Failing to do so will result in the rejection of your application. Carefully review your form before submitting it. Pay the applicable application fee. You will receive a confirmation email or message. Download and save your SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial application form for the document verification round.