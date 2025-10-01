UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in – Download Merit List PDF & Check SSB Interview Details

Key Points UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 PDF contains roll numbers of candidates who cleared the written exam and are eligible for SSB interview and medical test.

- NDA 2 2025 exam was held on 14th September; result declared on 1st October at upsc.gov.in in downloadable PDF format

- Final merit list will be based on candidates performance in NDA written exam and SSB interview; medical fitness is mandatory for final selection.

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 1st October 2025, in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates who appeared for the NDA 2 2025 exam, conducted on 14th September 2025, can now check their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates shortlisted in NDA 2 Result 2025 will now proceed to the next phase i,e. SSB interview and medical examination for final selection into the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). The UPSC NDA 2 result is published in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of candidates who have successfully cleared the written examination. UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT The UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 has been officially released by UPSC on its website, NDA Result 2025 has been released for the exam conducted on 14th September 2025, the NDA 2 2025 exam aimed to recruit eligible candidates for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). With the result now declared, candidates can check their roll numbers in the merit list PDF available at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC NDA 2 result contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, and the final merit will be prepared based on performance of candidates in both the written exam and SSB.

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 PDF Download The UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 PDF is now available for download on the official website of the UPSC, upsc.gov.in, from October 1, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the NDA 2 2025 exam on 14th September 2025 can download the result PDF to check if they’ve qualified for the next stage of selection. The PDF contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates who have successfully cleared the written examination and are eligible to appear for the SSB interview. Click on the direct link below to download the UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 PDF. UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 PDF Download NDA 2 Result 2025: Overview The NDA 2 Result 2025 has been officially released 1st October 2025, following the successful conduct of the NDA 2 2025 exam held on 14th September 2025. National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). The UPSC NDA 2 result is released in PDF format, Check the table below for NDA Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Parameter Details Exam Name National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Exam (II), 2025 Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) NDA 2 Exam Date 14th September 2025 NDA 2 Result Date 1st October 2025 Mode of Result PDF Format (Roll Numbers of Qualified Candidates) Vacancies 406 (Army, Navy, Air Force) Next Stage SSB Interview Medical Exam Final Merit List Official Website upsc.gov.in How to Check UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025? The NDA 2 Result 2025 is released at upsc.gov.in, in the pdf format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. The result pdf can be downloaded by clicking on the direct link above or by following the simple steps below Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in

Now navigate to the “What’s New” section.

Click on the link titled “National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 Result”.

Open the PDF and use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number.

If your roll number appears, you’ve qualified for the next round