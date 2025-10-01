RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in – Download Merit List PDF & Check SSB Interview Details

By Mohd Salman
Oct 1, 2025, 23:41 IST

UPSC has declared the NDA 2 Result 2025 on 1st October. Candidates who appeared for the NDA 2 2025 exam can download the result PDF from upsc.gov.in and check their roll numbers. Shortlisted candidates will proceed to the SSB interview and medical examination for final selection

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT
UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT

Key Points

  • UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 PDF contains roll numbers of candidates who cleared the written exam and are eligible for SSB interview and medical test.
  • - NDA 2 2025 exam was held on 14th September; result declared on 1st October at upsc.gov.in in downloadable PDF format
  • - Final merit list will be based on candidates performance in NDA written exam and SSB interview; medical fitness is mandatory for final selection.

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 1st October 2025, in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates who appeared for the NDA 2 2025 exam, conducted on 14th September 2025, can now check their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates shortlisted in NDA 2 Result 2025 will now proceed to the next phase i,e. SSB interview and medical examination for final selection into the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). The UPSC NDA 2 result is published in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of candidates who have successfully cleared the written examination.

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 OUT

The UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 has been officially released by UPSC on its website, NDA Result 2025 has been released for the exam conducted on 14th September 2025, the NDA 2 2025 exam aimed to recruit eligible candidates for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). With the result now declared, candidates can check their roll numbers in the merit list PDF available at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC NDA 2 result contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, and the final merit will be prepared based on performance of candidates in both the written exam and SSB.

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 PDF Download

The UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 PDF is now available for download on the official website of the UPSC, upsc.gov.in, from October 1, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the NDA 2 2025 exam on 14th September 2025 can download the result PDF to check if they’ve qualified for the next stage of selection. The PDF contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates who have successfully cleared the written examination and are eligible to appear for the SSB interview. Click on the direct link below to download the UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 PDF.

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025

PDF Download

NDA 2 Result 2025: Overview

The NDA 2 Result 2025 has been officially released 1st October 2025, following the successful conduct of the NDA 2 2025 exam held on 14th September 2025. National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). The UPSC NDA 2 result is released in PDF format, Check the table below for NDA Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Parameter

Details

Exam Name

National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Exam (II), 2025

Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

NDA 2 Exam Date

14th September 2025

NDA 2 Result Date

1st October 2025

Mode of Result

PDF Format (Roll Numbers of Qualified Candidates)

Vacancies

406 (Army, Navy, Air Force)

Next Stage

SSB Interview

Medical Exam

Final Merit List

Official Website

upsc.gov.in

How to Check UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025?

The NDA 2 Result 2025 is released at upsc.gov.in, in the pdf format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. The result pdf can be downloaded by clicking on the direct link above or by following the simple steps below

  • Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in
  • Now navigate to the “What’s New” section.
  • Click on the link titled “National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 Result”.
  • Open the PDF and use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number.
  • If your roll number appears, you’ve qualified for the next round

NDA 2 2025 Cut-Off Marks & Merit List

The cut-off marks for NDA 2 2025 will be released after the final result gets released. Based on previous trends, candidates must score above the cut-off in both Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT) to qualify.
Written Exam Marks: 900
SSB Interview Marks: 900
Total: 1800
The final merit list will be prepared based on the combined score of the written exam and SSB interview. Candidates who make it to the merit list will undergo training at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune

Enter your Blink text here...

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News