While they may be examples of fine design, India's palaces go beyond just being beautiful buildings they represent the country's rich cultural heritage of royal dynasties and kings throughout history. They were built as places of luxury, administration and politics by the nobility of their respective times, so they have always played an important role in history. The palaces that still exist today are located throughout India; many are amongst the largest Palace complexes in the world and feature an extraordinary mix of both Foreign (European) and Local (Indian) architectural elements. In addition, each palace has its own unique style, which reflects both the wealth of the dynasty that owned it and the stories it can tell regarding power, prestige, and heritage. A visit to one of the largest Palaces in India gives you an inspirational view of the extravagance associated with the lives of Indian Royalty and their legacies that have endured to this day. Kindly note that the ranking is based on the size of palace complexes/buildings overall, not the total land or estate area.

Check Out: List of Top 7 Oldest Palaces in India Top 7 Largest Palaces in India Here are the top 7 largest palaces in India along with the state name and their approximate size in acres: Rank Palace Name State Approximate Size (acres) 1 Lakshmi Vilas Palace Gujarat 700 acres 2 Bangalore Palace Karnataka 454 acres 3 City Palace, Udaipur Rajasthan 55 acres 4 Rambagh Palace Rajasthan 47 acres 5 Falaknuma Palace Telangana 32 acres 6 Mysore Palace Karnataka 30 acres 7 Umaid Bhawan Palace Rajasthan 26 acres 1. Lakshmi Vilas Palace - Vadodara (Gujarat) Lakshmi Vilas Palace is among the biggest private homes in the world. It was built in 1890 by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III and has a footprint that is 4 times bigger than that of Buckingham Palace in London. The palace is Indo-Saracenic styled and has extensive gardens around it. It is still partially occupied by members of the royal family.

2. Bangalore Palace (Karnataka) Bangalore Palace was built in 1878 and is based on the design of Windsor Castle, located near London, England. The palace is built in the Tudor architectural style and has fortified towers, wide-open grounds and represents all that is royal. Bangalore Palace has been used in the past for royalty and has beautiful wooden interiors and large gardens. 3. City Palace (Udaipur) City Palace is near Pichola Lake and is the biggest of all palaces in India. The complex was designed and built by the different Mewar kings over hundreds of years using elements from Rajput, Mughal and European architecture. The City Palace complex also has museums, courtyards, terraces etc., as well as the royal living quarters. 4. Rambagh Palace (Rajasthan) Rambagh Palace was originally a hunting lodge built in 1835.

Later the palace served as the residence of the Royal Family of Jaipur for many generations. It is situated within landscaped gardens with a fused style of Rajput and Mughal architecture and has continued to evolve into a luxury heritage hotel, recognised around the globe by its guests. 5. Falaknuma Palace (Telangana) Located at an altitude of 2000 feet above the city of Hyderabad, Falaknuma Palace boasts stunning panoramic views. Constructed by Nawab Vikar–ul-Umra, one of the Viceroys of India in the late 19th century, the structure resembles a scorpion in shape and includes Italian marble staircases, Venetian chandeliers and an extensive library, representing the opulence associated with the Nizam period. Conclusion India's largest palaces are now elements of Arizona's devotional art and culture. Each of the palaces uphold the historical legacy of several hundred years worth of the royal family’s artistic and architectural achievements as well as the succession of dynasties.