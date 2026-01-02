AP TET Answer Key 2025 OUT: Online Objection Window Opens at tet2dsc.apcfss.in

AP TET Response Sheet 2025: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department on January 02, has commenced the raise objections process against the AP TET Answer Key 2025 for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET). Candidates who appeared in the written exam held from December 02, 2025 can download the provisional answer key with steps to raise objections, if any. The provisional answer key is the crucial tool which provides candidates an opportunity to understand their performance even before the issuance of the final answer key and result and even option to raise objections, if any. Candidates can raise their objection from January 02 to January 09, 2026 in online mode. The provisional answer key for different languages has been released in PDF format on the official website-https://tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

Download AP TET Answer Key 2025 Download The provisional answer key provide you an opportunity to understand their performance even before the issuance of the final answer key and result. The provisional answer key download link with subjects wise is available on the official website. You can download the answer key directly through the link given below- AP TET Answer Key 2025 PDF Download Link AP TET Answer Key 2025 Overview Candidates can download the provisional answer key for all the subjects including Paper 1 and Paper 2 in PDF format through the official website.To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh Post Name Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online) Exam Date December 10, 2025 onwards Answer Key Status Out Steps to raise obections From January 02 to January 09, 2026 Official Website https://tet2dsc.apcfss.in/

How To Download AP TET Answer Key 2025? Candidates who appeared in the exam are advised to download the AP TET Answer Key 2025 through the official website which is available subject wise in pdf format. You can download the answer key after following the steps given below. Step 1 : Visit the official website of The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh at - https://aptet.apcfss.in/

Step 2: Click on the link for the subject wise provisional answer key or question paper corresponding to your exam date on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to click on the subject code to get the answer key on the home page.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference. What's Next After the AP TET Answer Key 2025? The subjectwise provisional answer key released for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) is the crucial tool which provides candidates an opportunity to understand their performance even before the issuance of the final answer key. Candidates can download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any in online mode. Candidates can raise their objections in online mode on or before January 09, 2026. All the objections will be evaluated by the experts by the authority and then the final answer key will be released. Once the model and final answer key will be released, candidates will not be able to raise any objections, if any.