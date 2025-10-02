NDA 2 Cut Off 2025: Check Last 5 Year Written & Final Cut Off Marks Trend

NDA 2 Cut Off 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully conducted the NDA & NA (II) exam, more commonly known as NDA 2, for recruitment into the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force through the National Defence Academy on 14 September 2025. The exam was conducted in two shifts- morning and afternoon. The official cut off marks will be released after the final result has been declared. Aspirants can check the expected cut off marks which have been curated based on many factors. The cut off marks act as the minimum threshold to qualify for further stages like SSB interviews. The cut off marks are determined by multiple factors such as number of applicants, exam difficulty level, and number of vacancies, among others.
NDA 2 Cut Off 2025
The NDA 2 Cut Off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that the candidates are required to score in order to be eligible to move to the next stage, which is the SSB Interview. The minimum qualifying marks that the candidates need to score are set at 25% in each subject.
NDA 2 Cut Off 2025 Expected
The official NDA 2 cut off has not yet been released, till then the candidates can check the expected cut off marks provided here after a thorough analysis of the past year trends and based on the level of exam and other factors. The official cut off will be released with the NDA 2 final result.
|
Stage of Exam
|
Expected Cut Off for NDA 2
|
Written Exam (out of 900)
|
360 -375 marks
NDA 2 Cut Off 2025: Last 5 Years’ Trend
To understand how the NDA 2 exam has been competitive in recent times, candidates must check the NDA 2 previous years cut off marks to have an insight about the level of the exam.
Written Exam Cut Off (Out of 900)
|
Year
|
NDA 2 Written Cut Off
|
2024
|
305
|
2023
|
292
|
2022
|
316
|
2021
|
355
|
2020
|
355
Final Cut Off (Out of 1800)
|
Year
|
NDA 2 Final Cut Off
|
2024
|
673
|
2023
|
656
|
2022
|
678
|
2021
|
726
|
2020
|
719
Factors Influencing NDA 2 Cut Off 2025
There are a number of factors that determine the NDA 2 Cut Off marks. These cut off marks depends on the difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates appeared for the exam, number of applicants who have applied for the exam, number of vacancies, previous year trends, etc.
-
Difficulty Level of the Exam: If the Maths and GAT (General Ability Test) paper are easier then the cut off marks will rise, and vice-versa.
-
Number of Candidates: If the candidates have performed well and if the number of candidates are more then the cut off will be more to accommodate and select the more suitable ones.
-
Number of Vacancies: If the number of vacancies are more than the candidates appeared for the exam then cut off will remain lower and vice-versa.
-
Previous Year Trends: The cut off marks are also determined based on the previous year cut off marks.
How to Check NDA 2 Cut Off 2025
When UPSC officially releases the NDA 2 Final Result 2025, the official cut off marks will be released alongside. Candidates can check the official cut off marks on the official website of UPSC. Follow the steps given below to check the NDA 2 Cut Off 2025:
-
Visit the official UPSC website- upsc.gov.in.
-
Navigate to the “Examinations / Results / Cut Off” section.
-
Look for “NDA & NA (II)- 2025” in the list of examinations.
-
Download the PDF containing cut off marks.
-
Check the cut off marks of the last selected candidate to have a perspective for future preparation.
