RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

NDA 2 Cut Off 2025: Check Last 5 Year Written & Final Cut Off Marks Trend

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 2, 2025, 11:46 IST

NDA 2 Cut Off 2025: The UPSC conducts the NDA (National Defence Academy & Naval Academy) exam twice yearly. The NDA 2 was conducted on 14 September 2025. Based on past trends, exam difficulty, and expert feedback, we have provided the expected cut off marks for NDA 2 written exam. Candidates can check the expected cut off marks to help gauge their path further.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
NDA 2 Cut Off 2025
NDA 2 Cut Off 2025

NDA 2 Cut Off 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully conducted the NDA & NA (II) exam, more commonly known as NDA 2, for recruitment into the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force through the National Defence Academy on 14 September 2025. The exam was conducted in two shifts- morning and afternoon. The official cut off marks will be released after the final result has been declared. Aspirants can check the expected cut off marks which have been curated based on many factors. The cut off marks act as the minimum threshold to qualify for further stages like SSB interviews. The cut off marks are determined by multiple factors such as number of applicants, exam difficulty level, and number of vacancies,  among others.

NDA 2 Cut Off 2025

The NDA 2 Cut Off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that the candidates are required to score in order to be eligible to move to the next stage, which is the SSB Interview. The minimum qualifying marks that the candidates need to score are set at 25% in each subject.

NDA 2 Cut Off 2025 Expected

The official NDA 2 cut off has not yet been released, till then the candidates can check the expected cut off marks provided here after a thorough analysis of the past year trends and based on the level of exam and other factors. The official cut off will be released with the NDA 2 final result.

Stage of Exam

Expected Cut Off for NDA 2

Written Exam (out of 900)

360 -375 marks

NDA 2 Cut Off 2025: Last 5 Years’ Trend

To understand how the NDA 2 exam has been competitive in recent times, candidates must check the NDA 2 previous years cut off marks to have an insight about the level of the exam. 

Written Exam Cut Off (Out of 900)

Year

NDA 2 Written Cut Off

2024

305

2023

292

2022

316

2021

355

2020

355

Final Cut Off (Out of 1800)

Year

NDA 2 Final Cut Off

2024

673

2023

656

2022

678

2021

726

2020

719

Factors Influencing NDA 2 Cut Off 2025

There are a number of factors that determine the NDA 2 Cut Off marks. These cut off marks depends on the difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates appeared for the exam, number of applicants who have applied for the exam, number of vacancies, previous year trends, etc.

  • Difficulty Level of the Exam:  If the Maths and GAT (General Ability Test) paper are easier then the cut off marks will rise, and vice-versa.

  • Number of Candidates: If the candidates have performed well and if the number of candidates are more then the cut off will be more to accommodate and select the more suitable ones.

  • Number of Vacancies: If the number of vacancies are more than the candidates appeared for the exam then cut off will remain lower and vice-versa.

  • Previous Year Trends: The cut off marks are also determined based on the previous year cut off marks.

How to Check NDA 2 Cut Off 2025

When UPSC officially releases the NDA 2 Final Result 2025, the official cut off marks will be released alongside. Candidates can check the official cut off marks on the official website of UPSC. Follow the steps given below to check the NDA 2 Cut Off 2025:

  • Visit the official UPSC website- upsc.gov.in.

  • Navigate to the “Examinations / Results / Cut Off” section.

  • Look for “NDA & NA (II)- 2025” in the list of examinations.

  • Download the PDF containing cut off marks.

  • Check the cut off marks of the last selected candidate to have a perspective for future preparation.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News