NDA 2 Cut Off 2025: Check Last 5 Year Written & Final Cut Off Marks Trend

NDA 2 Cut Off 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully conducted the NDA & NA (II) exam, more commonly known as NDA 2, for recruitment into the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force through the National Defence Academy on 14 September 2025. The exam was conducted in two shifts- morning and afternoon. The official cut off marks will be released after the final result has been declared. Aspirants can check the expected cut off marks which have been curated based on many factors. The cut off marks act as the minimum threshold to qualify for further stages like SSB interviews. The cut off marks are determined by multiple factors such as number of applicants, exam difficulty level, and number of vacancies, among others.

NDA 2 Cut Off 2025

The NDA 2 Cut Off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that the candidates are required to score in order to be eligible to move to the next stage, which is the SSB Interview. The minimum qualifying marks that the candidates need to score are set at 25% in each subject.