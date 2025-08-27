Schools Holiday on 27th August
Focus
Quick Links

NDA Syllabus 2025: Check Maths, GAT, English & GK Syllabus and Download PDF

By Upasna Choudhary
Aug 27, 2025, 17:23 IST

NDA Syllabus 2025: The UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) exam for 2025 is conducted twice a year to select candidates for the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings. Candidates who are aspiring for the NDA exam must start their preparation by having a thorough knowledge of the NDA Syllabus. The syllabus makes them clear about the kind of topics that are important for their preparation. Download the UPSC NDA Syllabus PDF on this page.

Download the NDA Syllabus PDF
Download the NDA Syllabus PDF

NDA Syllabus 2025: The NDA (National Defence Academy) examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is held twice yearly (April & September). Those who successfully clear the exam earn admission to the Army, Navy, or Air Force. The NDA selection process includes a Written Exam followed by an SSB Interview. The written exam covers Mathematics (300 marks) and General Ability Test (GAT) (600 marks), totalling 900 marks, expecting candidates to showcase proficiency in academics and awareness across diverse domains. The NDA exam is being conducted in offline mode (pen-paper based). Each paper consists of objective-type questions, which has to be attempted in 2.5 hours duration. 

UPSC NDA Syllabus 2025 PDF

The NDA syllabus PDF is officially released along with the notification and it includes a detailed list of topics for both the papers. Candidates should download and review the PDF for structured preparation.

NDA Subject-Wise Syllabus (Class 11-12 Level)

The first step of preparation for any competitive exam like NDA is Understanding of the syllabus. Those who are aspiring for the NDA exam must download the NDA syllabus and go through it. They should at least memorize the important topics of the syllabus so that whenever they come across a topic relevant to the exam they can follow up. Here we have provided the subject-wose syllabus for Mathematics and General Ability Test.

NDA Syllabus for Mathematics

The NDA Maths syllabus include the topic like:

  • Algebra (matrices, determinants, sequences, relations)

  • Trigonometry

  • Analytical Geometry (2D & 3D)

  • Differential & Integral Calculus

  • Vector Algebra

  • Statistics & Probability

NDA Syllabus for General Ability Test (GAT)

The General Ability Test is further divided into two parts: English and General Knowledge. The syllabus for both English and General Knowledge have been provided here.

Part A: English

The syllabus for English covers:

  • Grammar & Usage

  • Vocabulary & Synonyms

  • Comprehension

  • Cohesion and Sentence Improvement

Part B: General Knowledge

The syllabus for General Knowledge include topics like:

  • Physics, Chemistry, and General Science

  • History and Freedom Movement

  • Geography (India & World)

  • Current Events / National & International Affairs

Also Check:

How to Cover the NDA Syllabus 2025

Having an understanding of the syllabus is an essential part of the NDA exam. The candidates must know the syllabus before starting their preparation. After having the thorough knowledge of the syllabus, candidates must make a proper study plan to cover the syllabus holistically. This will help them crack the exam with ease. Check the steps given below to cover the NDA Syllabus:

  • Download and thoroughly review the NDA syllabus PDF.

  • Create a study timetable covering both papers, with balanced focus on strengths and weaknesses.

  • For Mathematics: strictly follow NCERT Class 11-12 books and practice regularly.

  • For English (GAT): enhance grammar, vocabulary, and reading comprehension through consistent practice.

  • For GK: stay updated with current affairs and revisit static topics like geography, history, and science.

  • Solve NDA previous year question papers in exam-like conditions to improve speed and accuracy.

  • Make short revision notes, especially of formulae, events, and key facts.

  • Focus on time management and negative marking strategy for D-day preparedness.

UPSC NDA Exam Pattern 2025

The NDA exam is conducted in two shifts in a single day. The exam consists of two papers: Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT). Mathematics paper consists of 120 questions which totals to 300 marks for 2.5 hours duration. The GAT paper consists of 150 questions totalling to 600 marks for 2.5 hours duration.

Paper

Duration

Questions

Total Marks

Negative Marking

Mathematics

2½ Hours

120

300

-0.83 marks per wrong answer

GAT

2½ Hours

150

600

-1.33 marks per wrong answer

Total

5 Hours

270

900

—-

UPSC NDA Overview and Exam Highlights

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Exam Frequency

Twice a year (April & September)

Selection Process

Written Exam → SSB Interview → Final Merit

Subjects

Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT)

Question Type

Objective-type (Multiple Choice Questions)

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen-and-Paper OMR)

Total Marks

900 (Mathematics: 300; GAT: 600)

Language

English & Hindi for both papers

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News