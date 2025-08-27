NDA Syllabus 2025: Check Maths, GAT, English & GK Syllabus and Download PDF

NDA Syllabus 2025: The NDA (National Defence Academy) examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is held twice yearly (April & September). Those who successfully clear the exam earn admission to the Army, Navy, or Air Force. The NDA selection process includes a Written Exam followed by an SSB Interview. The written exam covers Mathematics (300 marks) and General Ability Test (GAT) (600 marks), totalling 900 marks, expecting candidates to showcase proficiency in academics and awareness across diverse domains. The NDA exam is being conducted in offline mode (pen-paper based). Each paper consists of objective-type questions, which has to be attempted in 2.5 hours duration. UPSC NDA Syllabus 2025 PDF The NDA syllabus PDF is officially released along with the notification and it includes a detailed list of topics for both the papers. Candidates should download and review the PDF for structured preparation.

NDA Subject-Wise Syllabus (Class 11-12 Level) The first step of preparation for any competitive exam like NDA is Understanding of the syllabus. Those who are aspiring for the NDA exam must download the NDA syllabus and go through it. They should at least memorize the important topics of the syllabus so that whenever they come across a topic relevant to the exam they can follow up. Here we have provided the subject-wose syllabus for Mathematics and General Ability Test. NDA Syllabus for Mathematics The NDA Maths syllabus include the topic like: Algebra (matrices, determinants, sequences, relations)

Trigonometry

Analytical Geometry (2D & 3D)

Differential & Integral Calculus

Vector Algebra

Statistics & Probability NDA Syllabus for General Ability Test (GAT) The General Ability Test is further divided into two parts: English and General Knowledge. The syllabus for both English and General Knowledge have been provided here.

Part A: English The syllabus for English covers: Grammar & Usage

Vocabulary & Synonyms

Comprehension

Cohesion and Sentence Improvement Part B: General Knowledge The syllabus for General Knowledge include topics like: Physics, Chemistry, and General Science

History and Freedom Movement

Geography (India & World)

NDA Salary & Job Profile How to Cover the NDA Syllabus 2025 Having an understanding of the syllabus is an essential part of the NDA exam. The candidates must know the syllabus before starting their preparation. After having the thorough knowledge of the syllabus, candidates must make a proper study plan to cover the syllabus holistically. This will help them crack the exam with ease. Check the steps given below to cover the NDA Syllabus:

Download and thoroughly review the NDA syllabus PDF.

Create a study timetable covering both papers, with balanced focus on strengths and weaknesses.

For Mathematics: strictly follow NCERT Class 11-12 books and practice regularly.

For English (GAT): enhance grammar, vocabulary, and reading comprehension through consistent practice.

For GK: stay updated with current affairs and revisit static topics like geography, history, and science.

Solve NDA previous year question papers in exam-like conditions to improve speed and accuracy.

Make short revision notes, especially of formulae, events, and key facts.

Focus on time management and negative marking strategy for D-day preparedness. UPSC NDA Exam Pattern 2025 The NDA exam is conducted in two shifts in a single day. The exam consists of two papers: Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT). Mathematics paper consists of 120 questions which totals to 300 marks for 2.5 hours duration. The GAT paper consists of 150 questions totalling to 600 marks for 2.5 hours duration.