NDA Salary 2025 and Job Profile: Check Per Month Pay Scale, Allowances & Career Growth

NDA Salary 2025: The National Defence Academy (NDA) recruits cadets for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. During the three-year training at NDA, cadets receive a fixed stipend of ₹56,100 per month under Pay Level 10, as per the 7th Pay Commission.After commissioning, officers begin at Pay Level 10 with basic salaries ranging from ₹56,100 to ₹1,77,500, which increase significantly as they rise through various ranks up to Chief of Army Staff with a salary of ₹2,50,000. Check the NDA salary structure along with the ranks.
NDA Salary 2025 Structure: Rank Wise Salary
Those who are aspiring to join the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force must be eager to know the salary structure for these forces. The candidates have to go through the NDA Selection Process after which they have been called for a training programme. After the successful completion of their training, the candidates are commissioned as Officers. The salary structure from starting as a Cadet to being the Chief of Army Staff has been provided below:
|
Rank / Training Status
|
Pay Level
|
Basic Pay Range (₹)
|
Training (Cadet)
|
Level 10
|
56,100 (fixed stipend)
|
Lieutenant
|
Level 10
|
56,100 - 1,77,500
|
Captain
|
Level 10B
|
61,300 - 1,93,900
|
Major
|
Level 11
|
69,400 - 2,07,200
|
Lieutenant Colonel
|
Level 12A
|
1,21,200 - 2,12,400
|
Colonel
|
Level 13
|
1,30,600 - 2,15,900
|
Brigadier
|
Level 13A
|
1,39,600 - 2,17,600
|
Major General
|
Level 14
|
1,44,200 - 2,18,200
|
Lieutenant General (HAG Scale)
|
Level 15
|
1,82,200 - 2,24,100
|
HAG+ Scale
|
Level 16
|
2,05,400 - 2,24,400
|
VCOAS / Army Commander / Lt Gen
|
Level 17
|
2,25,000 (fixed)
|
Chief of Army Staff (COAS)
|
Level 18
|
2,50,000 (fixed)
NDA In-Hand Salary
The in-hand pay for NDA officers comprises basic pay plus multiple allowances and after deducting applicable contributions. Key components include:
-
Dearness Allowance (DA): The DA is adjusted frequently; often around 17% of basic pay.
-
Military Service Pay (MSP): It is set around ₹15,500 per month for Lieutenants, increasing with rank.
-
House Rent Allowance (HRA): Typically 8-24% of basic pay based on city classification
-
Transport Allowance: ₹3,600-₹7,200 depending on rank and location.
NDA Salary Structure: Additional Perks & Allowances
Officers along with their basic salary may also receive a range of other benefits based on their postings and roles.
-
Special Forces Allowance: ₹25,000/month
-
Flying Allowance: ₹25,000/month for aviators in Army Aviation Corps, Navy Air Arm, or IAF
-
High Altitude / Siachen Allowance: ₹3,400-₹42,500/month depending on location.
-
Para/Jump Instructor & Parachute Allowances: ₹10,500/month.
-
Field Area Allowance, Risk & Hardship Allowance, Children Education Allowance, Uniform and Dress Allowances, Sea-Going / Submarine Allowances: Additional allowances for special postings and duties.
NDA Job Profile
The candidates who will qualify the NDA exam will be joining as the Training Cadet for a three-year period and they are trained academically and professionally.
-
During Training: Cadets are trained academically and physically for three years, earning a degree (BA, BSc, or BTech) while preparing for commissioned roles.
-
After Commissioned: Officers serve in their assigned service (Army, Navy, or Air Force), and perform duties such as:
-
Leading troops and managing operations
-
Planning and executing defense missions
-
Engaging in strategic planning and training
-
Performing operational, instructional, or specialized roles depending on posting
-
Additional Responsibilities: May include flying missions, leading special forces units, staff duties, or command in challenging zones, depending on training and service requirements.
NDA Officers Career Growth: Rank wise Promotion
NDA-trained officers follow structured advancement paths, rising through ranks with corresponding pay and responsibilities:
-
Lieutenant → Captain → Major → Lieutenant Colonel → Colonel → Brigadier → Major General → Lieutenant General (HAG, HAG+ scales) → VCOAS / Army Commander → Chief of Army Staff (COAS)
-
With rank promotions come enhanced pay, leadership roles, and elevated allowances.
-
On retirement, officers are entitled to pensions, gratuities, and other benefits as per MoD rules
