NDA Salary 2025 and Job Profile: Check Per Month Pay Scale, Allowances & Career Growth

NDA Salary 2025: Those candidates who will qualify the NDA Exam will be called in for a three-year training programme. These NDA cadets will receive a monthly stipend of ₹56,100 during their three-year training period. Below, you'll find detailed breakdowns of NDA salary components, job roles, and career progression.

Check the NDA Salary and Job Profile

NDA Salary 2025: The National Defence Academy (NDA) recruits cadets for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. During the three-year training at NDA, cadets receive a fixed stipend of ₹56,100 per month under Pay Level 10, as per the 7th Pay Commission.After commissioning, officers begin at Pay Level 10 with basic salaries ranging from ₹56,100 to ₹1,77,500, which increase significantly as they rise through various ranks up to Chief of Army Staff with a salary of ₹2,50,000. Check the NDA salary structure along with the ranks.

NDA Salary 2025 Structure: Rank Wise Salary 

Those who are aspiring to join the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force must be eager to know the salary structure for these forces. The candidates have to go through the NDA Selection Process after which they have been called for a training programme. After the successful completion of their training, the candidates are commissioned as Officers. The salary structure from starting as a Cadet to being the Chief of Army Staff has been provided below:

Rank / Training Status

Pay Level

Basic Pay Range (₹)

Training (Cadet)

Level 10

56,100 (fixed stipend)

Lieutenant

Level 10

56,100 - 1,77,500

Captain

Level 10B

61,300 - 1,93,900

Major

Level 11

69,400 - 2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel

Level 12A

1,21,200 - 2,12,400

Colonel

Level 13

1,30,600 - 2,15,900

Brigadier

Level 13A

1,39,600 - 2,17,600

Major General

Level 14

1,44,200 - 2,18,200

Lieutenant General (HAG Scale)

Level 15

1,82,200 - 2,24,100

HAG+ Scale

Level 16

2,05,400 - 2,24,400

VCOAS / Army Commander / Lt Gen

Level 17

2,25,000 (fixed)

Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

Level 18

2,50,000 (fixed)

NDA In-Hand Salary

The in-hand pay for NDA officers comprises basic pay plus multiple allowances and after deducting applicable contributions. Key components include:

  • Dearness Allowance (DA): The DA is adjusted frequently; often around 17% of basic pay.

  • Military Service Pay (MSP): It is set around ₹15,500 per month for Lieutenants, increasing with rank.

  • House Rent Allowance (HRA): Typically 8-24% of basic pay based on city classification

  • Transport Allowance: ₹3,600-₹7,200 depending on rank and location.

NDA Salary Structure: Additional Perks & Allowances

Officers along with their basic salary may also receive a range of other benefits based on their postings and roles.

  • Special Forces Allowance: ₹25,000/month

  • Flying Allowance: ₹25,000/month for aviators in Army Aviation Corps, Navy Air Arm, or IAF

  • High Altitude / Siachen Allowance: ₹3,400-₹42,500/month depending on location.

  • Para/Jump Instructor & Parachute Allowances: ₹10,500/month.

  • Field Area Allowance, Risk & Hardship Allowance, Children Education Allowance, Uniform and Dress Allowances, Sea-Going / Submarine Allowances: Additional allowances for special postings and duties.

Also Check:

NDA Job Profile

The candidates who will qualify the NDA exam will be joining as the Training Cadet for a three-year period and they are trained academically and professionally. 

  • During Training: Cadets are trained academically and physically for three years, earning a degree (BA, BSc, or BTech) while preparing for commissioned roles.

  • After Commissioned: Officers serve in their assigned service (Army, Navy, or Air Force), and perform duties such as:

    • Leading troops and managing operations

    • Planning and executing defense missions

    • Engaging in strategic planning and training

    • Performing operational, instructional, or specialized roles depending on posting

  • Additional Responsibilities: May include flying missions, leading special forces units, staff duties, or command in challenging zones, depending on training and service requirements.

NDA Officers Career Growth: Rank wise Promotion 

NDA-trained officers follow structured advancement paths, rising through ranks with corresponding pay and responsibilities:

  • Lieutenant → Captain → Major → Lieutenant Colonel → Colonel → Brigadier → Major General → Lieutenant General (HAG, HAG+ scales) → VCOAS / Army Commander → Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

  • With rank promotions come enhanced pay, leadership roles, and elevated allowances.

  • On retirement, officers are entitled to pensions, gratuities, and other benefits as per MoD rules

