NDA Salary 2025 and Job Profile: Check Per Month Pay Scale, Allowances & Career Growth

NDA Salary 2025: The National Defence Academy (NDA) recruits cadets for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. During the three-year training at NDA, cadets receive a fixed stipend of ₹56,100 per month under Pay Level 10, as per the 7th Pay Commission.After commissioning, officers begin at Pay Level 10 with basic salaries ranging from ₹56,100 to ₹1,77,500, which increase significantly as they rise through various ranks up to Chief of Army Staff with a salary of ₹2,50,000. Check the NDA salary structure along with the ranks.

NDA Salary 2025 Structure: Rank Wise Salary

Those who are aspiring to join the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force must be eager to know the salary structure for these forces. The candidates have to go through the NDA Selection Process after which they have been called for a training programme. After the successful completion of their training, the candidates are commissioned as Officers. The salary structure from starting as a Cadet to being the Chief of Army Staff has been provided below: