UPSC NDA Previous Year Cut Off: The NDA cut off is the minimum score needed to (i) qualify the Written exam and (ii) make the final merit list after SSB. UPSC publishes these cutoffs after each cycle. The cut off marks are calculated for Written stage (out of 900) and the Final stage (Written+SSB out of 1800). Candidates are required to meet the sectional qualifying marks (per subject); UPSC has usually kept this at 25%, but for some sessions it prescribed 20%. Aspirants can check the year-wise cut offs in this article. Downlaod UPSC NDA Previous Year Papers How to Check the NDA Cut Off Candidates can visit the official website of UPSC and search for the relevant information. The steps to check the previous year cut offs are mentioned below: Visit upsc.gov.in → Examination → Cut-off Marks.

Open the “NDA & NA (I/II), <Year>” cut-off PDF.

Download the Cut off for the year you want to check.

Keep them for your reference.

NDA Previous Year Cut Off (Year-wise) Candidates who are aspiring for the NDA/NA exam must check the previous year cut off marks so that they can have an idea about their level of preparation and to know how much marks they at least need to qualify the exam. NDA Previous Year Cut Off 2024 Candidates can check the previous year cut off for the year 2024 below: NDA I & II Cut Off 2024 Cut off Written Exam Final Cut Off NDA I 291 654/1800 NDA II 305 673/1800 NDA Previous Year Cut Off 2023 Here's the previous year cut off marks for NDA 2023: NDA I & II Cut Off 2023 Cut off Written Exam Final Cut Off NDA I 301 664/1800 NDA II 292 656/1800 NDA Previous Year Cut Off 2022 Check the NDA previous year cut off for 2022: NDA I & II Cut Off 2022 Cut off Written Exam Final Cut Off NDA I 360 720/1800 NDA II 316 678/1800

NDA Previous Year Cut Off 2021 In the table below, check the previous year cut off for NDA 2021: NDA I & II Cut Off 2021 Cut off Written Exam Final Cut Off NDA I 343 709/1800 NDA II 355 726/1800 NDA Previous Year Cut Off 2020 Check the cut off marks of the NDA exam for the year 2020: NDA I & II Cut Off 2020 Cut off Written Exam Final Cut Off NDA I 355 723/1800 NDA II 355 719/1800 NDA Previous Year Cut Off 2019 Here's the cut off marks for the NDA 2019 exam: NDA I & II Cut Off 2019 Cut off Written Exam Final Cut Off NDA I 342 704/1800 NDA II 346 709/1800 Minimum Qualifying (Sectional) Marks in NDA UPSC prescribes sectional minimum qualifying marks for each subject in the Written exam. In the previous NDA exams, minimum qualifying marks have been 25% in Mathematics and 25% in GAT (General Ability Test); however, UPSC specified 20% in some recent sessions (e.g., NDA 1 2024 and NDA 2 2023).