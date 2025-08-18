UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
UPSC NDA Previous Year Cut Off : The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) releases NDA cutoffs for the Written stage and the Final stage. The section-wise qualifying marks are generally set at 25% in each subject, though UPSC specified 20% in a few sessions (e.g., NDA 1 2024, NDA 2 2023). Check the NDA previous year cut off and learn how cutoffs are calculated and where to download the official PDFs.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 18, 2025, 15:44 IST
Check the UPSC NDA Previous Year Cut Off Marks

UPSC NDA Previous Year Cut Off: The NDA cut off is the minimum score needed to (i) qualify the Written exam and (ii) make the final merit list after SSB. UPSC publishes these cutoffs after each cycle. The cut off marks are calculated for Written stage (out of 900) and the Final stage (Written+SSB out of 1800). Candidates are required to meet the sectional qualifying marks (per subject); UPSC has usually kept this at 25%, but for some sessions it prescribed 20%. Aspirants can check the year-wise cut offs in this article.

Downlaod UPSC NDA Previous Year Papers

How to Check the NDA Cut Off

Candidates can visit the official website of UPSC and search for the relevant information. The steps to check the previous year cut offs are mentioned below:

  • Visit upsc.gov.in → Examination → Cut-off Marks.

  • Open the “NDA & NA (I/II), <Year>” cut-off PDF.

  • Download the Cut off for the year you want to check.

  • Keep them for your reference.

NDA Previous Year Cut Off (Year-wise)

Candidates who are aspiring for the NDA/NA exam must check the previous year cut off marks so that they can have an idea about their level of preparation and to know how much marks they at least need to qualify the exam.

NDA Previous Year Cut Off 2024

Candidates can check the previous year cut off for the year 2024 below:

NDA I & II Cut Off 2024

Cut off

Written Exam

Final Cut Off

NDA I

291

654/1800

NDA II

305

673/1800

NDA Previous Year Cut Off 2023

Here's the previous year cut off marks for NDA 2023:

NDA I & II Cut Off 2023

Cut off

Written Exam

Final Cut Off

NDA I

301

664/1800

NDA II

292

656/1800

NDA Previous Year Cut Off 2022

Check the NDA previous year cut off for 2022:

NDA I & II Cut Off 2022

Cut off

Written Exam

Final Cut Off

NDA I

360

720/1800

NDA II

316

678/1800

NDA Previous Year Cut Off 2021

In the table below, check the previous year cut off for NDA 2021:

NDA I & II Cut Off 2021

Cut off

Written Exam

Final Cut Off

NDA I

343

709/1800

NDA II

355

726/1800

NDA Previous Year Cut Off 2020

Check the cut off marks of the NDA exam for the year 2020:

NDA I & II Cut Off 2020

Cut off

Written Exam

Final Cut Off

NDA I

355

723/1800

NDA II

355

719/1800

NDA Previous Year Cut Off 2019

Here's the cut off marks for the NDA 2019 exam:

NDA I & II Cut Off 2019

Cut off

Written Exam

Final Cut Off

NDA I

342

704/1800

NDA II

346

709/1800

Minimum Qualifying (Sectional) Marks in NDA

UPSC prescribes sectional minimum qualifying marks for each subject in the Written exam. In the previous NDA exams, minimum qualifying marks have been 25% in Mathematics and 25% in GAT (General Ability Test); however, UPSC specified 20% in some recent sessions (e.g., NDA 1 2024 and NDA 2 2023).

Factors Affecting NDA Cut Off

There are a number of factors that affect the cut off marks in an exam. The cut off marks are inter related to the number of candidates appearing for the exam, total number of vacancies, level of the exam (how difficult or easy the question paper was), and the past trends.

  • Number of test-takers:

  • Number of vacancies (Army/Navy/Air Force/INA)

  • Difficulty level of the paper

  • The past year trends

Why Check Previous Year Cutoffs?

The previous year cutoffs will help the candidates in setting the realistic target scores according to their level of preparation. This will also give an insight into the previous year trends based on which the candidate can prepare their strategy well.

  • Set realistic target scores for Written and SSB

  • Understand competition and difficulty trends

  • Plan attempts and section-wise strategy

