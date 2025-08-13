IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
UPSC NDA Previous Year Paper: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to conduct the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (NDA & NA) exam on 14th September 2025. Candidates must now be in their final stages of preparation. The NDA Previous Year Papers will help them practice more questions with alignment to the syllabus. Download the Previous Year Papers PDF from this page.

Aug 13, 2025
Download the UPSC NDA Previous Year Papers PDF

UPSC NDA Previous Year Paper: The UPSC NDA Previous Year Papers will help the candidates to streamline their preparation according to the demand of the exam. These PYQs are a reflection of the nature of the questions that have been asked in the exam. Taking help from the previous year papers, helps in analyzing the important areas of the subjects to be focused upon. The UPSC NDA exam syllabus consists of two papers- General Mathematics and General Ability Test. The General Ability Paper is further sub-divided into General English and General Knowledge. The candidates must check the UPSC NDA Syllabus for detailed information about the requirements of the exam. The syllabus along with the previous year papers will immensely help the candidates to prepare a good strategy to approach the exam.

NDA Previous Year Paper PDF Download

Aspirants can download the UPSC NDA Previous Year Question Papers from below links. The previous year questions can be used as mock tests by the candidates to channelize their preparation well.

Previous Year Question Paper

PDF

NDA (I) Mathematics Question Paper 2025

Download PDF

NDA/NA (I) General Ability Test 2025

Download PDF

NDA/NA (II) Mathematics 2024

Download PDF

NDA/NA (II) General Ability Test 2024

Download PDF

NDA/NA (I) Mathematics 2024

Download PDF

NDA/NA (I) General Ability Test 2024

Download PDF

NDA/NA (II) Mathematics 2023

Download PDF

NDA Previous Year Question Papers Download

Aspirants can practice the previous year papers by downloading them from the official website of UPSC. Follow the given steps to download the Previous Year Paper PDFs:

  • Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, visit the “Examination” section.

  • Click on the “Previous Year Questions Papers” tab.

  • In the search tab, search for National Defence Academy. Then click on “Apply”.

  • All the year-wise previous year question papers will appear on the screen. You can download as per your requirement.

NDA Preparation through PYQs

Preparing for the UPSC NDA exam is a hard battle. The UPSC conducts the NDA/ NA exam for recruiting the best suited candidates for recruiting into the three forces viz. Army, Indian Navy, and Air Force. The candidates require a rigorous preparation strategy to clear the exam.

  • First and foremost, the most important resource is the UPSC NDA Syllabus. Candidates must go through the syllabus very carefully.

  • Select the resources very thoughtfully. The resources should be limited in number.

  • Practice as many mock tests as possible. It will improve the time management, speed and accuracy.

  • Practice through previous year questions which will help in analyzing the level of preparation and the important topics to focus upon.


