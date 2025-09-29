PFRDA Admit Card 2025 Out: Download PFRDA Grade A Phase Admit Card 2025 at pfrda.org.in - Active Link Here

PFRDA Admit Card 2025: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) issued the admit card for the Phase II Exam for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2025. The hall ticket download link is available on the official website i.e. www.pfrda.org. PFRDS Grade A Exam will be conducted on 06 October 2025. Candidates appearing in the exam can download PFRDA Grade A Admit Card 2025 directly through PFRDA Admit Card Link given below. Those who qualify for Phase 2 will move on to the Phase 3 which will be the Interview round .
The hall ticket download link can be accessed using the login credentials given below-
PFRDA Phase 2 Admit Card Download Link
How to Download PFRDA Admit Card 2025?
You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below
Step 1: Visit the website of the PGRDA - www.pfrda.org
Step 2: Click on the admit card link-Recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2025- Download of Call letter for Phase II
Step 3: Enter the registration details
Step 4: Download PFRDA Call Letter
PFRDA Admit Card 2025 Overview
Earlier Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is set to conduct the Phase II exam on October 06, 202 for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2025. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)
|Post Name
|Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2025
|Exam Mode
|Computer-Based Test (Online)
|Exam Date 2025
|October 06, 2025
|Admit Card Status
|Out
|Official Website
|www.pfrda.org.in
