PFRDA Admit Card 2025 Out: Download PFRDA Grade A Phase Admit Card 2025 at pfrda.org.in - Active Link Here

PFRDA Admit Card 2025: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) issued the admit card for the Phase II Exam for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2025. The hall ticket download link is available on the official website i.e. www.pfrda.org. PFRDS Grade A Exam will be conducted on 06 October 2025. Candidates appearing in the exam can download PFRDA Grade A Admit Card 2025 directly through PFRDA Admit Card Link given below. Those who qualify for Phase 2 will move on to the Phase 3 which will be the Interview round .

The hall ticket download link can be accessed using the login credentials given below-

PFRDA Phase 2 Admit Card Download Link

How to Download PFRDA Admit Card 2025?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the website of the PGRDA - www.pfrda.org

Step 2: Click on the admit card link-Recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2025- Download of Call letter for Phase II

Step 3: Enter the registration details

Step 4: Download PFRDA Call Letter