NASA Plans Long-Term Moon Settlement Powered by Mini Nuclear Reactor

By Kirti Sharma
Oct 1, 2025, 17:52 IST

NASA is planning to build a "moon village," a long-term human settlement at the lunar south pole. This ambitious Artemis program initiative will be powered by a mini nuclear reactor to ensure continuous energy. The base will feature 3D-printed habitats and is designed for international cooperation and future Mars missions.

NASA is working towards building a long-term human settlement on the Moon by the following decade, an idea known as the "moon village." It is a massive step beyond short-term lunar missions, focusing on long-term sustainable infrastructure and long-term human presence.

At the heart of this effort is a mini nuclear reactor that will provide stable power, overcoming the challenge of the Moon's long night periods during which sunlight power becomes insufficient. The nuclear facility will energize habitats, scientific research, and life-support activities, enabling a permanent lunar base.

Artemis Program and Prelude Missions

The moon village is a key part of NASA's Artemis program for returning humans to the Moon and for later sending humans on to Mars. The first mission in this new era, Artemis II, is set for launch in early 2026 and will be crewed, going around the Moon to test technology for long-duration stays.

Autonomous, the moon village will be built on the edge of Shackleton Crater at the lunar south pole. The location offers almost continuous sunlight for solar power and access to valuable resources like water ice, which is available in the shadowed interiors of the crater. Dwellings, research, and manufacturing zones will be composed of inflatable modules with 3D-printed regolith shells for radiation protection and micrometeorite shielding.

International Cooperation and Peaceful Exploration

The moon village is designed as a global undertaking, with the help of various nations and business associates. NASA advocates openness and international collaboration, making a conducive environment in the face of space rivalry.

NASA's lunar village is a vision of humanity's future in space that is indeed ambitious. Not only does it seek to explore the universe, it aims to create a sustainable presence that promotes lunar exploration and advances missions to Mars. The initiative will redefine the relationship of humanity with the universe, as it stimulates innovation, cooperation, and new frontiers.

Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

