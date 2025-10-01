NASA Plans Long-Term Moon Settlement Powered by Mini Nuclear Reactor

NASA is working towards building a long-term human settlement on the Moon by the following decade, an idea known as the "moon village." It is a massive step beyond short-term lunar missions, focusing on long-term sustainable infrastructure and long-term human presence.

At the heart of this effort is a mini nuclear reactor that will provide stable power, overcoming the challenge of the Moon's long night periods during which sunlight power becomes insufficient. The nuclear facility will energize habitats, scientific research, and life-support activities, enabling a permanent lunar base.

Artemis Program and Prelude Missions

The moon village is a key part of NASA's Artemis program for returning humans to the Moon and for later sending humans on to Mars. The first mission in this new era, Artemis II, is set for launch in early 2026 and will be crewed, going around the Moon to test technology for long-duration stays.