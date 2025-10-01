Current Affairs Quiz 01 Oct 2025: India's GDP Growth Forecast For 2025-26

Current Affairs Quiz 01 Oct 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh brings this week’s important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz includes questions related to GDP growth updates and new Kendriya Vidyalayas. 1. For the current financial year 2025-26, at what rates has the RBI set the GDP growth and inflation estimates?

A) GDP 6.5%, Inflation 3.0%

B) GDP 6.8%, Inflation 2.6%

C) GDP 7.0%, Inflation 2.8%

D) GDP 6.2%, Inflation 3.2% Answer: B) GDP 6.8%, Inflation 2.6% Explanation: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the GDP growth estimate for the current financial year 2025-26 to 6.8%. Meanwhile, inflation has been lowered to 2.6% due to a better-than-normal monsoon and rationalization of GST rates. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra shared this information after the three-day bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) review meeting.

2. With which company has DPIIT signed an MoU to strengthen India’s biotech startup ecosystem?

A) Pfizer

B) Thermo Fisher Scientific

C) Novartis

D) Biocon Answer: B) Thermo Fisher Scientific Explanation: DPIIT and Thermo Fisher Scientific have signed an MoU to strengthen India’s biotech startups. Through this partnership, over 500 startups will receive support over the next three years via strategic advisory, technology access, mentorship, and business acceleration programs. 3. How many new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) has the Union Cabinet approved to open under the civil sector?

A) 50

B) 55

C) 57

D) 60 Answer: C) 57 Explanation: The Union Cabinet has approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under the civil sector across India, with an estimated outlay of over ₹5862 crore. This initiative aims to meet the educational needs of children of an increasing number of Central Government employees across 17 states and Union Territories.