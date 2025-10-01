RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
Current Affairs Quiz 01 Oct 2025: India's GDP Growth Forecast For 2025-26

By Bagesh Yadav
Oct 1, 2025, 16:28 IST

Current Affairs Quiz 01 Oct 2025: Jagran Josh presents this week’s key Current Affairs Quiz for competitive exam aspirants and informed readers. The quiz features important questions covering topics such as India’s updated GDP growth estimates and the approval of new Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Current Affairs Quiz 01 Oct 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh brings this week's important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz includes questions related to GDP growth updates and new Kendriya Vidyalayas.

1. For the current financial year 2025-26, at what rates has the RBI set the GDP growth and inflation estimates?
 A) GDP 6.5%, Inflation 3.0%
 B) GDP 6.8%, Inflation 2.6%
 C) GDP 7.0%, Inflation 2.8%
 D) GDP 6.2%, Inflation 3.2%

Answer: B) GDP 6.8%, Inflation 2.6%

Explanation: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the GDP growth estimate for the current financial year 2025-26 to 6.8%. Meanwhile, inflation has been lowered to 2.6% due to a better-than-normal monsoon and rationalization of GST rates. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra shared this information after the three-day bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) review meeting.

2. With which company has DPIIT signed an MoU to strengthen India’s biotech startup ecosystem?
 A) Pfizer
 B) Thermo Fisher Scientific
 C) Novartis
 D) Biocon

Answer: B) Thermo Fisher Scientific

Explanation: DPIIT and Thermo Fisher Scientific have signed an MoU to strengthen India’s biotech startups. Through this partnership, over 500 startups will receive support over the next three years via strategic advisory, technology access, mentorship, and business acceleration programs.

3. How many new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) has the Union Cabinet approved to open under the civil sector?
 A) 50
 B) 55
 C) 57
 D) 60

Answer: C) 57

Explanation: The Union Cabinet has approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under the civil sector across India, with an estimated outlay of over ₹5862 crore. This initiative aims to meet the educational needs of children of an increasing number of Central Government employees across 17 states and Union Territories.

4. Chris Woakes, who announced retirement from international cricket, belongs to which country?
 A) South Africa
 B) Australia
 C) New Zealand
 D) England

Answer: D) England

Explanation: England’s Chris Woakes announced his retirement from international cricket on 29 September 2025. Woakes will continue to play county cricket and franchise leagues even after retiring from international cricket.

5. In which Indian city was Asia’s largest wastewater treatment plant inaugurated?
 A) Mumbai
 B) Varanasi
 C) Jaipur
 D) Delhi

Answer: D) Delhi

Explanation: Asia’s largest wastewater treatment plant was inaugurated in Okhla, Delhi, on 30 September 2025. Built under the National Mission for Clean Ganga with joint support from the Centre and Delhi government, the Okhla plant has a treatment capacity of 124 million gallons per day and serves nearly 4 million residents across South, Central, and Old Delhi.

