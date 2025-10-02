This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 02 October

Every day has a history associated with it—quiet moments, bold moves, turning points. Isn’t it fascinating how a single date can thread together stories from across time? So, what happened on October 2? In 1187, Saladin captured Jerusalem from the Crusaders. In 1835, the first shots of the Texas Revolution were fired at Gonzales. In 1919, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson suffered a severe stroke. In 1944, the Warsaw Uprising ended in surrender. In 1958, Guinea declared independence from France.
In 1967, Thurgood Marshall became the first African-American justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. In 1836, Charles Darwin returned to England after his voyage on the Beagle. And in 1980, Muhammad Ali returned to the ring against Larry Holmes. In this article, we’ll walk through the milestones of October 2 in world history—battles, births, independence, revolts and more.
What Happened on this Day – October 02?
Here's what happened in history on October 02:
1780 – British Major John André Hanged
- On October 2, 1780, Major John André was hanged as a spy in Tappan, New York.
- He had worked with Benedict Arnold to betray the American cause.
- André was captured with secret papers hidden in his boot.
- His execution marked a key moment in the Revolutionary War.
1835 – First Shots of the Texas Revolution
- On October 2, 1835, Mexican soldiers tried to disarm settlers in Gonzales, Texas.
- The settlers resisted, and fighting broke out.
- This became the first battle of the Texas Revolution.
- It was remembered as the “Come and Take It” fight.
1919 – President Woodrow Wilson Suffers a Stroke
- On October 2, 1919, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson collapsed after a long tour.
- He had been promoting the League of Nations across the country.
- Wilson’s stroke left him partially paralyzed.
- His wife, Edith Wilson, played a major role in managing affairs afterward.
1941 – Operation Typhoon Begins
- On October 2, 1941, Germany launched Operation Typhoon.
- It was a major offensive against Moscow during World War II.
- Soviet peasants destroyed supplies in a scorched-earth retreat.
- The campaign would fail as winter set in.
1944 – Warsaw Uprising Ends
- On October 2, 1944, Polish rebels surrendered to German forces.
- The uprising had begun in August against Nazi occupation.
- The resistance hoped for Soviet support, but it never came.
- Thousands died, and Warsaw was left in ruins.
1944 – Eisenhower Warns About Shell Shock
- On the same day, October 2, 1944, General Eisenhower shared a U.S. Army report.
- It warned about mental strain from long combat.
- Soldiers facing constant fear often broke down under pressure.
- This showed early recognition of what we now call PTSD.
1950 – “Peanuts” Comic Strip Debuts
- On October 2, 1950, Charles Schulz’s Peanuts appeared in newspapers.
- It was first published in just seven U.S. papers.
- Schulz almost named Snoopy “Sniffy,” but that name was taken.
- Peanuts later grew into one of the world’s most famous comics.
1958 – Guinea Gains Independence
- On October 2, 1958, Guinea declared independence from France.
- Sekou Touré became the country’s first leader.
- It was the only French colony in West Africa to reject continued French control.
- France quickly withdrew all aid in response.
1965 – Gatorade First Tested
- On October 2, 1965, University of Florida players tested Gatorade in a football game.
- The drink was created to replace fluids lost from sweating.
- It was first used during a game against LSU.
- Gatorade later became a global sports drink brand.
1967 – Thurgood Marshall Sworn In
- On October 2, 1967, Thurgood Marshall joined the U.S. Supreme Court.
- He was the first African American to serve as a Justice.
- As an NAACP lawyer, he fought segregation in U.S. schools.
- He remained a key figure in civil rights law.
1980 – Muhammad Ali vs Larry Holmes
- On October 2, 1980, Muhammad Ali fought Larry Holmes in Las Vegas.
- It was Ali’s attempt to win back the heavyweight title.
- Holmes dominated the fight, and Ali’s trainer stopped it after 10 rounds.
- It marked the decline of Ali’s boxing career.
1985 – Rock Hudson Dies of AIDS
- On October 2, 1985, Hollywood actor Rock Hudson died in Beverly Hills.
- He was 59 years old.
- He was one of the first major celebrities to die of AIDS.
- His death raised awareness and broke silence around the disease.
1990 – Xiamen Airlines Hijacking Ends in Crash
- On October 2, 1990, a hijacked plane crashed at Baiyun Airport in China.
- The hijacker forced the plane to circle before colliding with two others.
- The crash killed 128 people.
- It was one of the deadliest hijackings in aviation history.
2006 – Amish School Shooting
- On October 2, 2006, Charles Roberts attacked a school in Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania.
- He shot 10 young girls, killing 5 of them.
- Roberts then killed himself.
- The Amish community responded with forgiveness, drawing global attention.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 2?
October 02 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Famous Births on October 2
1869 – Birth of Mahatma Gandhi
-
- On October 2, 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born in Porbandar, India.
- He became a leader of India’s independence movement against British rule.
- Gandhi was known worldwide for his philosophy of non-violence (ahimsa).
- His birthday is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti in India.
- The United Nations also marks it as the International Day of Non-Violence.
- Groucho Marx (1890–1977) – Comedian, leader of the Marx Brothers, known for wit, eyebrows, and cigars.
- Annie Leibovitz (1949– ) – American photographer, famed for portraits of celebrities.
- Sting (1951– ) – Rock singer and songwriter, frontman of The Police and solo artist.
Notable Deaths on October 2
- 1985 – Rock Hudson, American film star, died of AIDS at age 59.
- 1968 – Marcel Duchamp, French artist and pioneer of Dada and conceptual art, died at 81.
- 1803 – Samuel Adams, American founding father and politician, died.
- 1973 – Paavo Nurmi, Finnish long-distance runner and Olympic legend, died.
- 1998 – Gene Autry, American singer, actor, “the Singing Cowboy,” died.
- 1853 – François Arago, French physicist and politician, died.
- 1927 – Svante Arrhenius, Swedish chemist and Nobel laureate, died.
- 1956 – George Bancroft, American actor, died.
- 1981 – Hazel Scott, American jazz singer and pianist, died.
- 1974 – Vasily Shukshin, Soviet actor, writer and director, died.
