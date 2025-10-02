This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 02 October

Every day has a history associated with it—quiet moments, bold moves, turning points. Isn’t it fascinating how a single date can thread together stories from across time? So, what happened on October 2? In 1187, Saladin captured Jerusalem from the Crusaders. In 1835, the first shots of the Texas Revolution were fired at Gonzales. In 1919, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson suffered a severe stroke. In 1944, the Warsaw Uprising ended in surrender. In 1958, Guinea declared independence from France.

In 1967, Thurgood Marshall became the first African-American justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. In 1836, Charles Darwin returned to England after his voyage on the Beagle. And in 1980, Muhammad Ali returned to the ring against Larry Holmes. In this article, we’ll walk through the milestones of October 2 in world history—battles, births, independence, revolts and more.