SSC CPO Apply Online 2025: Application Form Released for 3073 SI Posts at ssc.gov.in - Check Important Dates, Eligibility and More

SSC CPO Apply Online 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CPO Notification 2025 PDF, announcing 3073 vacancies for Sub-Inspector posts. Candidates who have passed graduation can submit their applications through the official website, ssc.gov.in. The last date to apply online is 16th October, while the deadline for payment of the application fee is 17th October. The application form correction window will be available from 24th to 26th October.

As per the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill 3073 vacancies for Sub-Inspector (Executive) – Male and Female – in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The SSC CPO 2025 Exam is scheduled to be conducted in November and December 2025. Get complete details pertaining to SSC CPO Apply Online process, including application dates, fees, eligibility criteria, and the direct link to the application form, here.