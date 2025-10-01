SSC CPO Apply Online 2025: Application Form Released for 3073 SI Posts at ssc.gov.in - Check Important Dates, Eligibility and More

SSC CPO Apply Online 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CPO Notification 2025 PDF, announcing 3073 vacancies for Sub-Inspector posts. Candidates who have passed graduation can submit their applications through the official website, ssc.gov.in. The last date to apply online is 16th October, while the deadline for payment of the application fee is 17th October. The application form correction window will be available from 24th to 26th October.
As per the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill 3073 vacancies for Sub-Inspector (Executive) – Male and Female – in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The SSC CPO 2025 Exam is scheduled to be conducted in November and December 2025. Get complete details pertaining to SSC CPO Apply Online process, including application dates, fees, eligibility criteria, and the direct link to the application form, here.
SSC CPO Apply Online 2025
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the online application link for 3,073 Sub-Inspector vacancies. Candidates aspiring to join the Delhi Police as Sub-Inspector must submit their applications before the closing date. Those who successfully register will be required to appear for the Tier 1 exam, scheduled for November/December 2025. The exact SSC CPO exam dates will be announced soon. Interested candidates must go through the article to learn the complete procedure to apply for the SSC CPO vacancy.
SSC CPO Recruitment 2025- Overview
Board
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Posts
Sub Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub Inspector (General Duty) in CAPFs
Vacancies
3073
Application Process
26th September to 16th October 2025
Selection Process
Paper-1
PET/PST
Paper-2
Salary
|
Rs. 35400-112400/
Official Website
ssc.gov.in
SSC CPO Application Form 2025 Dates
The registration process for SSC CPO 2025 will end on October 16. After the conclusion of application process, the commission will open the application correction window. Check all the important details in the table below.
Activity
Dates
Notification Release Date
26th September 2025
SSC CPO Application form start date
26th September 2025
Last date for SSC CPO registration
16th October 2025 (11 pm)
Last date for paying application fee
17th October 2025 (11 pm)
Application Form Correction window
24th to 26th October 2025
SSC CPO Tier-1 Exam Date 2025
November -December 2025
SSC CPO Apply Online 2025 Link
The commission activated the online SSC MTS Registration Link on June 26. Candidates can access the apply online link either on the official website, ssc.gov.in or click on the direct link provided below.
SSC CPO Apply Online 2025 Direct Link
How to Apply Online for SSC CPO 2025 at ssc.gov.in?
-
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in or click on the direct application link provided above.
-
Click on the ‘Apply’ tab on the homepage.
-
Select SSC CPO 2025 from the available options.
-
If you are a new user, register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
-
Log in to your account and fill in the application form.
-
Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature as per the specifications.
-
Pay the application fee and submit your form.
-
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
SSC CPO SI 2025 Application Fee
Aspirants are required to pay an application fee to submit their application forms. It must be paid online and is non-refundable. It must be paid online through net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI. The SSC CPO application fee varies by category.
General/OBC/EWS
Rs 100
SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/Women candidate
|
Exempted
