Diwali Gift: Modi Government Announces 3% DA Hike for these Employees

In anticipation of Dussehra on Thursday and Diwali later this month, the government has authorized a three percent rise in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief. This hike will take effect on July 1st, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced Wednesday afternoon.

DA Hike for Diwali

As the holiday season begins this month, sources have already informed the media houses that a raise is anticipated for government workers and pensioners.

This is the second rise this year; the first was announced in March, when DA payouts increased from 53% of basic salary to 55%. That followed a 3% increase in October.

Employees of the government receive DA to make up for inflation.

How much will the DA Increase?

This month's increase is anticipated to correspond with changes in industrial workers' CPI (Consumer Price Index) statistics, which serve as the foundation for the Dearness Allowance's biannual modifications.