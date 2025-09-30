List of Oldest Bridges in the World that Still Exist

The ability of bridges to connect areas separated by natural obstacles such as rivers or valleys has made them an indispensable component of human civilization. In addition to their useful purpose of linking locations, several bridges have evolved over time into iconic representations of engineering prowess, architectural brilliance, and cultural legacy. The bridges listed below have endured over time and are among the oldest in the world. Ponte Vecchio, Italy One of Florence's most recognizable landmarks is Ponte Vecchio, which was constructed in 1345. It is one of the most unusual bridges in the area, spanning the Arno River and including stores built along its length. These stores used to be occupied by butchers. Today, jewelers and art dealers have replaced the butcher shops. Additionally, the bridge has withstood World War II.

Charles Bridge, Czech Republic Constructed in 1357, this stone bridge links the Prague Castle neighborhood with Old Town. It's also a great tourist destination. The bridge provides stunning views of the Prague skyline and the Vltava River. Despite floods and wars, Charles Bridge has remained sturdy since it was built during the time of King Charles IV. Pont du Gard, France The Pont du Gard is a Roman aqueduct bridge that was constructed in the first century AD and is a stunning illustration of Roman engineering. Originally constructed to transport water to the Roman settlement of Nemausus (present-day Nîmes), this three-tiered structure spans the Gardon River. One of the best-preserved examples of Roman architecture, the bridge is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The bridge isn't utilized as an aqueduct anymore.

ALSO READ: List of Oldest Roads in the World that Still Exist Rialto Bridge, Italy Among the four bridges that span Venice's Grand Canal, the oldest is the Rialto Bridge, which was constructed in 1591. One of the city's most recognizable landmarks is this stone arch bridge. There used to be a wooden bridge in lieu of this one. This modern bridge, which is strong enough to withstand Venice's busy markets and crowds, was constructed in its place after the wooden bridge collapsed. London Bridge, United Kingdom London Bridge was constructed in 1973, although its history extends back to the Roman era, approximately 50 AD. An association exists between the London Bridge and the children's song "London Bridge is Falling Down." London Bridge is frequently confused with the more elaborate Tower Bridge by tourists. This bridge, which crosses the River Thames, provides an essential route between Southwark and downtown London.